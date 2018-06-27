Edition:
Germany 0 - South Korea 2

Germany fans react as they watch the match at a public viewing area at Brandenburg Gate. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Germany fans react as they watch the match at a public viewing area at Brandenburg Gate. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

South Korea's Kim Young-gwon celebrates with team mates after scoring their second goal. REUTERS/John Sibley

South Korea's Kim Young-gwon celebrates with team mates after scoring their second goal. REUTERS/John Sibley

Germany's Mario Gomez reacts during the match. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Germany's Mario Gomez reacts during the match. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

South Korea's Kim Young-gwon scores their first goal past Germany's Manuel Neuer. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

South Korea's Kim Young-gwon scores their first goal past Germany's Manuel Neuer. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Fans react as they watch the match in central Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Fans react as they watch the match in central Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korea's Kim Young-gwon scores their first goal past Germany's Manuel Neuer. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

South Korea's Kim Young-gwon scores their first goal past Germany's Manuel Neuer. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Germany coach Joachim Low during the match. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Germany coach Joachim Low during the match. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Germany's Mario Gomez and Mats Hummels react after a missed chance. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Germany's Mario Gomez and Mats Hummels react after a missed chance. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

South Korea's Yun Young-sun and team mates react while referee Mark Geiger reviews their first goal scored by South Korea's Kim Young-gwon on VAR. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

South Korea's Yun Young-sun and team mates react while referee Mark Geiger reviews their first goal scored by South Korea's Kim Young-gwon on VAR. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

South Korea celebrate their first goal scored by Kim Young-gwon. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

South Korea celebrate their first goal scored by Kim Young-gwon. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

South Korea's Kim Young-gwon scores their first goal past Germany's Manuel Neuer. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

South Korea's Kim Young-gwon scores their first goal past Germany's Manuel Neuer. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

South Korea's Kim Young-gwon scores their first goal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

South Korea's Kim Young-gwon scores their first goal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Germany's Toni Kroos reacts after a missed chance. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Germany's Toni Kroos reacts after a missed chance. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

South Korea's Son Heung-min in action with Germany's Marco Reus and Jonas Hector. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

South Korea's Son Heung-min in action with Germany's Marco Reus and Jonas Hector. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Germany's Mats Hummels in action with South Korea's Hwang Hee-chan. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Germany's Mats Hummels in action with South Korea's Hwang Hee-chan. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Germany's Mario Gomez, Mats Hummels, Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Muller react. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Germany's Mario Gomez, Mats Hummels, Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Muller react. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

South Korea's Kim Young-gwon intercepts a cross as Germany's Timo Werner challenges. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

South Korea's Kim Young-gwon intercepts a cross as Germany's Timo Werner challenges. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Germany's Marco Reus in action with South Korea's Lee Jae-sung. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Germany's Marco Reus in action with South Korea's Lee Jae-sung. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

South Korea's Cho Hyun-woo makes a save. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

South Korea's Cho Hyun-woo makes a save. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

South Korea's Lee Jae-sung in action with Germany's Leon Goretzka. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

South Korea's Lee Jae-sung in action with Germany's Leon Goretzka. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Germany's Manuel Neuer drops the ball. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Germany's Manuel Neuer drops the ball. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Germany's Manuel Neuer makes a save from South Korea's Son Heung-min. REUTERS/John Sibley

Germany's Manuel Neuer makes a save from South Korea's Son Heung-min. REUTERS/John Sibley

