Germany 0 - South Korea 2
Germany fans react as they watch the match at a public viewing area at Brandenburg Gate. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
South Korea's Kim Young-gwon celebrates with team mates after scoring their second goal. REUTERS/John Sibley
Germany's Mario Gomez reacts during the match. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
South Korea's Kim Young-gwon scores their first goal past Germany's Manuel Neuer. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Fans react as they watch the match in central Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korea's Kim Young-gwon scores their first goal past Germany's Manuel Neuer. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Germany coach Joachim Low during the match. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Germany's Mario Gomez and Mats Hummels react after a missed chance. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
South Korea's Yun Young-sun and team mates react while referee Mark Geiger reviews their first goal scored by South Korea's Kim Young-gwon on VAR. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
South Korea celebrate their first goal scored by Kim Young-gwon. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
South Korea's Kim Young-gwon scores their first goal past Germany's Manuel Neuer. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
South Korea's Kim Young-gwon scores their first goal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Germany's Toni Kroos reacts after a missed chance. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
South Korea's Son Heung-min in action with Germany's Marco Reus and Jonas Hector. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Germany's Mats Hummels in action with South Korea's Hwang Hee-chan. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Germany's Mario Gomez, Mats Hummels, Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Muller react. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
South Korea's Kim Young-gwon intercepts a cross as Germany's Timo Werner challenges. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Germany's Marco Reus in action with South Korea's Lee Jae-sung. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
South Korea's Cho Hyun-woo makes a save. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
South Korea's Lee Jae-sung in action with Germany's Leon Goretzka. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Germany's Manuel Neuer drops the ball. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Germany's Manuel Neuer makes a save from South Korea's Son Heung-min. REUTERS/John Sibley
