Pictures | Sat Jun 23, 2018 | 4:40pm EDT

Germany 2 - Sweden 1

Germany's Toni Kroos celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
Germany's Toni Kroos scores their second goal past Sweden's Robin Olsen. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
Germany's Toni Kroos scores their second goal. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
Germany's Toni Kroos scores their second goal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
Germany's Toni Kroos scores their second goal past Sweden's Robin Olsen. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
Germany's Antonio Rudiger celebrates after Toni Kroos scored their second goal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
Sweden's Robin Olsen after the match. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
Germany's Mesut Ozil and coach Joachim Low. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
Sweden's Ola Toivonen scores their first goal. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
Sweden's Isaac Kiese Thelin after the match. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
Germany's Marco Reus celebrates scoring their first goal with Thomas Muller as Sweden's Andreas Granqvist and team mates look dejected. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
Germany's Thomas Muller celebrates after the match. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
Germany's Marco Reus scores their first goal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
Sweden's Ola Toivonen celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
Sweden's Marcus Berg in action with Germany's Manuel Neuer and Jerome Boateng. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
Sweden's Albin Ekdal in action with Germany's Sebastian Rudy and Joshua Kimmich. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
Sweden's Robin Olsen celebrates after Ola Toivonen scored their first goal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
Germany fans celebrate victory after the match. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
Sweden's Ola Toivonen scores their first goal. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
Germany's Manuel Neuer reacts after Sweden's Ola Toivonen scores their first goal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Saturday, June 23, 2018
