Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Jun 17, 2018 | 2:15pm EDT

Germany fans react to Mexico loss

Germany fans during the match at Brandenburg Gate. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Germany fans during the match at Brandenburg Gate. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Germany fans during the match at Brandenburg Gate. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
1 / 11
Germany fan after the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Germany fan after the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Germany fan after the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
2 / 11
Germany fan covers their face with a flag in after the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Germany fan covers their face with a flag in after the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Germany fan covers their face with a flag in after the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
3 / 11
Germany fans wearing sombreros after the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Germany fans wearing sombreros after the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Germany fans wearing sombreros after the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
4 / 11
Germany fan after the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Germany fan after the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Germany fan after the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
5 / 11
Germany fan after the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Germany fan after the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Germany fan after the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
6 / 11
Germany fan after the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Germany fan after the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Germany fan after the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
7 / 11
Germany fan wearing a sombrero after the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Germany fan wearing a sombrero after the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Germany fan wearing a sombrero after the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
8 / 11
Germany fans at the Saint Petersburg Fan Fest. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Germany fans at the Saint Petersburg Fan Fest. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Germany fans at the Saint Petersburg Fan Fest. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
9 / 11
Germany fans after the match. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Germany fans after the match. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Germany fans after the match. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Close
10 / 11
Germany fan after the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Germany fan after the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Germany fan after the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Mexico 1 - Germany 0

Mexico 1 - Germany 0

Next Slideshows

Mexico 1 - Germany 0

Mexico 1 - Germany 0

Germany takes on Mexico in World Cup action.

1:30pm EDT
Casa Padre: Inside the Texas shelter holding immigrant children

Casa Padre: Inside the Texas shelter holding immigrant children

Inside Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in Brownsville, Texas.

11:45am EDT
Serbia 1 - Costa Rica 0

Serbia 1 - Costa Rica 0

Serbia takes on Costa Rica in World Cup action.

10:50am EDT
Croatia 2 - Nigeria 0

Croatia 2 - Nigeria 0

Nigeria takes on Croatia in World Cup action.

Jun 16 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Mexico 1 - Germany 0

Mexico 1 - Germany 0

Germany takes on Mexico in World Cup action.

Casa Padre: Inside the Texas shelter holding immigrant children

Casa Padre: Inside the Texas shelter holding immigrant children

Inside Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in Brownsville, Texas.

Serbia 1 - Costa Rica 0

Serbia 1 - Costa Rica 0

Serbia takes on Costa Rica in World Cup action.

Croatia 2 - Nigeria 0

Croatia 2 - Nigeria 0

Nigeria takes on Croatia in World Cup action.

Denmark 1 - Peru 0

Denmark 1 - Peru 0

Denmark takes on Peru in World Cup action.

Argentina 1 - Iceland 1

Argentina 1 - Iceland 1

Argentina takes on Iceland in Word Cup action.

France 2 - Australia 1

France 2 - Australia 1

France takes on Australia in World Cup action.

Firefly Music Festival

Firefly Music Festival

Revelers party in the woods at the Firefly Music Festival in Delaware.

Portugal 3 - Spain 3

Portugal 3 - Spain 3

Spain takes on Portugal in World Cup action.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast