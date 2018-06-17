Germany fans react to Mexico loss
Germany fans during the match at Brandenburg Gate. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Germany fan after the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Germany fan covers their face with a flag in after the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Germany fans wearing sombreros after the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Germany fan after the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Germany fan after the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Germany fan after the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Germany fan wearing a sombrero after the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Germany fans at the Saint Petersburg Fan Fest. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Germany fans after the match. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Germany fan after the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Next Slideshows
Casa Padre: Inside the Texas shelter holding immigrant children
Inside Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in Brownsville, Texas.
MORE IN PICTURES
Casa Padre: Inside the Texas shelter holding immigrant children
Inside Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in Brownsville, Texas.
Denmark 1 - Peru 0
Denmark takes on Peru in World Cup action.
Argentina 1 - Iceland 1
Argentina takes on Iceland in Word Cup action.
France 2 - Australia 1
France takes on Australia in World Cup action.
Firefly Music Festival
Revelers party in the woods at the Firefly Music Festival in Delaware.
Portugal 3 - Spain 3
Spain takes on Portugal in World Cup action.