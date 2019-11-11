Edition:
Germany marks 30 years since Berlin Wall fell

Fireworks explode over Brandenburg Gate during a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall in Berlin, Germany, November 9. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Reuters / Saturday, November 09, 2019
Fireworks explode over Brandenburg Gate during a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall in Berlin, November 9. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Fireworks explode over the Quadriga of the Brandenburg Gate during a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall in Berlin, November 9. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German Chancellor Angela Merkel lights a candle at the memorial of the divided city and the victims of communist tyranny during a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall at the Wall memorial on Bernauer Strasse in Berlin, November 9. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Soccer fans push a replica of the former Berlin Wall before German Bundesliga match Hertha Berlin v RB Leipzig at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, November 9. REUTERS/Stringer

Trabant cars drive past during a parade marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall at a former border crossing between Eastern and Western Germany in the former border village of Moedlareuth, Germany, November 9. REUTERS/David W Cerny

People place roses into a gap at the Wall memorial during a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall at Bernauer Strasse in Berlin, November 9. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Daniel Barenboim conducts during a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, November 9. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

People gather for a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, November 9. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier speaks at a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, November 9. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Singer Anna Loos performs during a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, November 9. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A woman attends a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, November 9. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Berlin's Mayor Michael Mueller speaks at a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, November 9. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Dancers perform during a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, November 9. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A general view shows the art installation 'Visions in Motion' during a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, November 9. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Roses line the Wall memorial during a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall at Bernauer Strasse in Berlin, November 9. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

People place roses into a gap at the Wall memorial during a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall at Bernauer Strasse in Berlin, November 9. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A man drives a Trabant car during a parade marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall at a former border crossing between Eastern and Western Germany in the former border village of Moedlareuth, November 9. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Trabant cars drive past during a parade marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall at a former border crossing between Eastern and Western Germany in the former border village of Moedlareuth, November 9. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A man holding a banana drives a Trabant car during a parade marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall at a former border crossing between Eastern and Western Germany in the former border village of Moedlareuth, Germany November 9. REUTERS/David W Cerny

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Parliament President Wolfgang Schaeuble place roses at the Wall memorial during a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall at Bernauer Strasse in Berlin, November 9. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

