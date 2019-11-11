Germany marks 30 years since Berlin Wall fell
Fireworks explode over Brandenburg Gate during a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall in Berlin, Germany, November 9. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Fireworks explode over Brandenburg Gate during a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall in Berlin, November 9. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Fireworks explode over the Quadriga of the Brandenburg Gate during a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall in Berlin, November 9. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German Chancellor Angela Merkel lights a candle at the memorial of the divided city and the victims of communist tyranny during a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall at the Wall memorial on Bernauer Strasse in Berlin,...more
Soccer fans push a replica of the former Berlin Wall before German Bundesliga match Hertha Berlin v RB Leipzig at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, November 9. REUTERS/Stringer
Trabant cars drive past during a parade marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall at a former border crossing between Eastern and Western Germany in the former border village of Moedlareuth, Germany, November 9. REUTERS/David W...more
People place roses into a gap at the Wall memorial during a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall at Bernauer Strasse in Berlin, November 9. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Daniel Barenboim conducts during a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, November 9. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
People gather for a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, November 9. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier speaks at a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, November 9. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Singer Anna Loos performs during a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, November 9. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A woman attends a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, November 9. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Berlin's Mayor Michael Mueller speaks at a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, November 9. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Dancers perform during a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, November 9. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A general view shows the art installation 'Visions in Motion' during a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, November 9. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Roses line the Wall memorial during a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall at Bernauer Strasse in Berlin, November 9. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
People place roses into a gap at the Wall memorial during a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall at Bernauer Strasse in Berlin, November 9. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A man drives a Trabant car during a parade marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall at a former border crossing between Eastern and Western Germany in the former border village of Moedlareuth, November 9. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Trabant cars drive past during a parade marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall at a former border crossing between Eastern and Western Germany in the former border village of Moedlareuth, November 9. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A man holding a banana drives a Trabant car during a parade marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall at a former border crossing between Eastern and Western Germany in the former border village of Moedlareuth, Germany November 9. ...more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Parliament President Wolfgang Schaeuble place roses at the Wall memorial during a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall at Bernauer Strasse in Berlin, November 9. REUTERS/Fabrizio...more
