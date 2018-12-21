Germany's last coal mine closes
A miners kisses the symbolic last piece of stone coal harvested from the Franz Haniel shaft during a ceremony marking the closure of the last active black coal mine in Bottrop, Germany December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
The entrance to the black coal mine in Bottrop is pictured after a ceremony marking its closure, December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Miner Mehmet Kalyoncu closes the Franz Haniel shaft during a ceremony, December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Workers pose in front of the Franz Haniel shaft during a ceremony marking the closure, December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
An empty lorry is seen in "shaft 6", some 1,000 metres below surface, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A driver steers a personel train in "shaft 6", some 1,000 metres below surface, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Miners leave shaft 7, some 1,200 meters below surface, September 17, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A miner cleans his shoes with a shining machine following his shift, September 17, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Marcel Pawlinka, a 24-year-old miner, stands in the coe, the change and wash house, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Padlocks for the personal belongings of miners are pictured in the change and wash house, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Miners wait in a mine cage to be lifted up from shaft 6, some 1,000 meters below surface, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
The empty shaft 6, some 1,000 meters below surface, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Two miners walk through shaft 6, some 1,000 meters below surface, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Historic pit lamps are seen hanging in a locker room, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Headlamps of miners are stored at a charging wall unit, September 17, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A miner rides on a so-called rail bicycle at shaft 6, some 1,000 meters, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Two miners are pictured at shaft 7, some 1,200 meters below surface, September 17, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Marcel Pawlinka, a 24-year-old miner poses in "shaft 6" some 1,000 metres below surface, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A miner walks past Saint Barbara, the Holy Helpers of the miners, at "shaft 6", December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
The smoking and resting area for miners is empty at Germany's last active coal mine Prosper-Haniel, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
