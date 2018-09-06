Getting greasy at Cascamorras Festival
Revellers put grease on their bodies as they take part in the annual Cascamorras festival in Baza, southern Spain September 6, 2018. The festival was inspired by a dispute between the town of Baza and Guadix over the possession of an icon of the...more
Revellers take part in the annual Cascamorras festival in Baza. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Revellers take part in the annual Cascamorras festival in Baza. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Revellers covered in grease take part in the annual Cascamorras festival in Baza. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Revellers take part in the annual Cascamorras festival in Baza. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Revellers covered in grease take part in the annual Cascamorras festival in Baza. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Revellers take part in the annual Cascamorras festival in Baza. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Jose Heras, 27, a reveler depicting the figure of Cascamorras, jumps as he and other revellers covered in grease take part in the annual Cascamorras festival in Baza. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Revellers put grease on their bodies as they take part in the annual Cascamorras festival in Baza. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Revellers take part in the annual Cascamorras festival in Baza. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Revellers put grease on their bodies as they take part in the annual Cascamorras festival in Baza. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Jose Heras, 27, a reveler depicting the figure of Cascamorras, waves a flag as he and other revellers covered in grease take part in the annual Cascamorras festival in Baza. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Jose Heras, 27, a reveler depicting the figure of Cascamorras, shouts as he and other revellers covered in grease take part in the annual Cascamorras festival in Baza. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Revellers covered in grease take part in the annual Cascamorras festival in Baza. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Revellers covered in grease take part in the annual Cascamorras festival in Baza. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
