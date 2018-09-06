Edition:
Getting greasy at Cascamorras Festival

Revellers put grease on their bodies as they take part in the annual Cascamorras festival in Baza, southern Spain September 6, 2018. The festival was inspired by a dispute between the town of Baza and Guadix over the possession of an icon of the Virgin of Piedad. The Cascamorras refers to representatives from Guadix, who were sent to Baza to recover the statue. As the Cascamorras had to stay perfectly clean to gain possession of the statue, Baza residents attempt to make them as 'dirty' as possible. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Revellers take part in the annual Cascamorras festival in Baza. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Revellers take part in the annual Cascamorras festival in Baza. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Revellers covered in grease take part in the annual Cascamorras festival in Baza. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Revellers take part in the annual Cascamorras festival in Baza. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Revellers covered in grease take part in the annual Cascamorras festival in Baza. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Revellers take part in the annual Cascamorras festival in Baza. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Jose Heras, 27, a reveler depicting the figure of Cascamorras, jumps as he and other revellers covered in grease take part in the annual Cascamorras festival in Baza. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Revellers put grease on their bodies as they take part in the annual Cascamorras festival in Baza. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Revellers take part in the annual Cascamorras festival in Baza. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Revellers put grease on their bodies as they take part in the annual Cascamorras festival in Baza. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Jose Heras, 27, a reveler depicting the figure of Cascamorras, waves a flag as he and other revellers covered in grease take part in the annual Cascamorras festival in Baza. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Jose Heras, 27, a reveler depicting the figure of Cascamorras, shouts as he and other revellers covered in grease take part in the annual Cascamorras festival in Baza. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Revellers covered in grease take part in the annual Cascamorras festival in Baza. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Revellers covered in grease take part in the annual Cascamorras festival in Baza. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

