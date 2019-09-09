Getting greasy at Cascamorras Festival

Antonio Vera, depicting the figure of Cascamorras, is surrounded by revelers as they take part in the annual Cascamorras festival in Baza, southern Spain September 6, 2019. Revelers smear themselves in grease at a festival inspired by a dispute...more

Antonio Vera, depicting the figure of Cascamorras, is surrounded by revelers as they take part in the annual Cascamorras festival in Baza, southern Spain September 6, 2019. Revelers smear themselves in grease at a festival inspired by a dispute between the Spanish towns of Baza and Guadix over the possession of an icon of the Virgin of Piedad. The Cascamorras from Guadix, sent to Baza to recover the statue, attempt to stay perfectly clean to gain possession of the statue while Baza's residents attempt to make them as 'dirty' as possible. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

