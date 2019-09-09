Getting greasy at Cascamorras Festival

Edition:
Antonio Vera, depicting the figure of Cascamorras, is surrounded by revelers as they take part in the annual Cascamorras festival in Baza, southern Spain September 6, 2019. Revelers smear themselves in grease at a festival inspired by a dispute between the Spanish towns of Baza and Guadix over the possession of an icon of the Virgin of Piedad. The Cascamorras from Guadix, sent to Baza to recover the statue, attempt to stay perfectly clean to gain possession of the statue while Baza's residents attempt to make them as 'dirty' as possible. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
A reveler covered in grease takes part in the annual Cascamorras festival in Baza. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
A reveler puts grease on his body. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
Antonio Vera, depicting the figure of Cascamorras, is surrounded by revelers. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
Revelers put grease on their bodies. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
A reveler runs next to handprints covered in grease in Baza. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
Revelers covered in grease take part in the festival. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
Revelers cool off in a fountain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
Revelers put grease on their bodies. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
Revelers climb a mountain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
Antonio Vera, depicting the figure of Cascamorras, is surrounded by revelers. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
Revelers put grease on their bodies. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
Revelers covered in grease take part in the festival. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
A reveler stands next to handprints covered in grease. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
A reveler covered in grease smokes a cigarette. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
Revelers put grease on their bodies. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
A reveler covered in grease poses. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
Revelers covered in grease take part in the festival. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
Revelers take part in the festival. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
A horse gives a kick as revelers run during the annual Cascamorras festival. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
