Getting greasy at Cascamorras Festival
Antonio Vera, depicting the figure of Cascamorras, is surrounded by revelers as they take part in the annual Cascamorras festival in Baza, southern Spain September 6, 2019. Revelers smear themselves in grease at a festival inspired by a dispute...more
A reveler covered in grease takes part in the annual Cascamorras festival in Baza. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A reveler puts grease on his body. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Antonio Vera, depicting the figure of Cascamorras, is surrounded by revelers. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Revelers put grease on their bodies. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A reveler runs next to handprints covered in grease in Baza. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Revelers covered in grease take part in the festival. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Revelers cool off in a fountain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Revelers put grease on their bodies. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Revelers climb a mountain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Antonio Vera, depicting the figure of Cascamorras, is surrounded by revelers. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Revelers put grease on their bodies. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Revelers covered in grease take part in the festival. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A reveler stands next to handprints covered in grease. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A reveler covered in grease smokes a cigarette. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Revelers put grease on their bodies. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A reveler covered in grease poses. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Revelers covered in grease take part in the festival. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Revelers take part in the festival. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A horse gives a kick as revelers run during the annual Cascamorras festival. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
