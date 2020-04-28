Getting married despite coronavirus outbreak
Israeli couple Roni Ben-Ari and Yonatan Meushar dance as they are married at Ein Hemed Forest Wedding Venue, which is offering free, small scale weddings for young couples whose weddings cannot take place as planned due to the coronavirus, in Ein...more
David Isaak and Pamala Blake take their wedding vows over a two-way radio in a parking lot in Anaheim, California, April 17. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Joshua and Anastasija Davis dance to music their friends play from cars at a surprise street party, after a living room wedding ceremony, in Pitt Meadows, British Columbia, Canada, March 22. Jan Frew via REUTERS
Guests celebrate with newlyweds Joshua and Anastasija Davis at a surprise street party, after their living room wedding, in Pitt Meadows, British Columbia, Canada, March 22. Jan Frew via REUTERS
A wedding held outside at the Roemer town hall in Frankfurt, Germany, March 20. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Newlyweds kiss after getting married during a ceremony attended by limited number of guests, standing one meter away from each other, at the Caracalla wedding venue in Rome, Italy, March 7. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A newly-wed couple wear protective masks as they take wedding photos with family in Hong Kong, February 24. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Mexican couple Gabriela Delgado and Eduardo Dominguez wear protective face masks during a photoshoot after their wedding was postponed, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April 10. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Lynsey Koopman and Jayson Furusawa kiss with masks on after taking wedding vows over a two-way radio in Anaheim, California, April 17. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Guests congratulate a newly-wed couple outside a marriage registration building in Moscow, Russia, April 8. Sergei Kiselyov/Moscow News Agency/via REUTERS
Bride Osnat Baron and groom Yaniv Jenger kiss during their wedding ceremony with a limited number of guests in a private house garden in Jerusalem, April 27. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An Egyptian bride and groom celebrate their wedding party with family before the start of a night-time curfew in Cairo, Egypt, April 9. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Peng Jing, 24, attends her wedding photography shoot after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, China's epicenter of coronavirus outbreak, April 15. REUTERS/Aly Song
Jasna and Nicola Boccella wear protection masks as they pose after their wedding ceremony, in front of the Grossmuenster church in Zurich, Switzerland, April 14. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Stefania and Carlo wear protective face masks during their civil wedding ceremony with only witnesses and no guests, in Castiglione della Pescaia, Italy, April 22. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Roxanne, 25, a French lawyer working in Belgium, and Nicolas, 28, a real estate agent, pose after their wedding ceremony in Brussels, Belgium, April 11. Only the witnesses were allowed to the ceremony. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
An Iraqi couple at their wedding in the holy city of Kerbala, Iraq, April 12. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-deen
David Isaak and Pamala Blake giggle while trying to kiss with masks on after taking wedding vows over a two-way radio in Anaheim, California, April 17. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Bride Noha Hamid and groom Mustafa Amin during their wedding ceremony in Qalyub, north of Cairo, Egypt, April 16. REUTERS/Rania Gomaa
Rodger Andrei Onate and Noelle Danielle Francisco take their wedding vows over a two-way radio in Anaheim, California, April 17. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Indonesian couple Novi Herdjanto and Mellawati Isnoer before their wedding at a local religion department office in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 11. Antara Foto/Sigid Kurniawan via REUTERS
