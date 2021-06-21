Ghost fishing nets threaten Thai coral
A diver swims past abandoned fishing nets covering a coral reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, where a group of volunteer divers and the Coastal Resources Research Center, helped by the Royal Thai Navy, removed 2,750 sq m (29,601 sq ft) of them,...more
Divers take an abandoned fishing net that was covering a coral reef out of the sea in a protected area of Ko Losin, Thailand June 19, 2021. Removal of the nets by a group of volunteer divers and the Coastal Resources Research Center, helped by the...more
Coral bleaching is seen in the place where abandoned fishing nets covered it in a reef at the protected area of Ko Losin, Thailand June 20, 2021. The reef is expected to recover in two to three months. About 640,000 tonnes of fishing nets end up in...more
Divers take an abandoned fishing net out of the sea with floating plastic bags that was covering a coral reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, Ko Losin, Thailand June 20, 2021. The divers tied plastic bags filled with air to the net to get it to...more
A piece of bleached broken coral is taken out of the sea attached to an abandoned fishing net that was covering a coral reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, Ko Losin, Thailand June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Doctor Anchalee Chankong from the Coastal Resources Research Centerout evaluates the damages on the coral after an abandoned fishing net was covering a coral reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, Ko Losin, Thailand June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A bleaching coral is seen in the place where abandoned fishing nets covered it in a reef at the protected area of Ko Losin, Ko Losin, Thailand June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A bleaching coral is seen in the place where abandoned fishing nets covered it in a reef at the protected area of Ko Losin, Ko Losin, Thailand June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Fish swim over abandoned fishing nets covering a coral reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, Ko Losin, Thailand June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A diver swims past abandoned fishing nets covering a coral reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, Thailand June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Abandoned fishing nets covering a coral reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, Thailand June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
View of the coral reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, Thailand June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Abandoned fishing nets cover a coral reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, Ko Losin, Thailand June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Abandoned fishing nets covering a coral reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, Thailand June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Divers take out of the sea an abandoned fishing net that was covering a coral reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, Ko Losin, Thailand June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Doctor Anchalee Chankong from the Coastal Resources Research Centerout evaluates the damage on the coral after an abandoned fishing net was covering a coral reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, Ko Losin, Thailand June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Divers take out of the sea an abandoned fishing net with floating plastic bags that was covering a coral reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, Ko Losin, Thailand June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A whale shark swims next to volunteer divers after they removed an abandoned fishing net that was covering a coral reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, Thailand June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A whale shark swims next to volunteer divers after they removed an abandoned fishing net that was covering a coral reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, Thailand June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A diver swims past abandoned fishing nets covering a coral reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, Thailand June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A diver swims past abandoned fishing nets covering a coral reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, Thailand June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Divers take out of the sea an abandoned fishing net that was covering a coral reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, Ko Losin, Thailand June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Abandoned fishing nets cover a coral reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, Thailand June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Divers take out of the sea an abandoned fishing net that was covering a coral reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, Ko Losin, Thailand June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Abandoned fishing nets cover a coral reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, Thailand June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
