Ghost fishing nets threaten Thai coral

Divers take an abandoned fishing net out of the sea with floating plastic bags that was covering a coral reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, Ko Losin, Thailand June 20, 2021. The divers tied plastic bags filled with air to the net to get it to float to the surface, carefully cutting the parts caught in the coral. The divers carried out six trips over the weekend to complete the operation. "The hardest part of this operation was removing the fishing net from staghorn coral because it was full of branches and fragile," said Chanchot Piriyasatit, a dive master volunteer. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

