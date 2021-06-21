Edition:
Ghost fishing nets threaten Thai coral

A diver swims past abandoned fishing nets covering a coral reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, where a group of volunteer divers and the Coastal Resources Research Center, helped by the Royal Thai Navy, removed 2,750 sq m (29,601 sq ft) of them, Ko Losin, Thailand June 19, 2021. Forty divers have removed abandoned fishing nets covering coral reefs in a protected area in the Gulf of Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Divers take an abandoned fishing net that was covering a coral reef out of the sea in a protected area of Ko Losin, Thailand June 19, 2021. Removal of the nets by a group of volunteer divers and the Coastal Resources Research Center, helped by the Royal Thai Navy, revealed long lines of coral bleaching inside the protected area around Ko Losin, a small rocky islet in the southern waters of the gulf. "Ghost nets are a big problem in Thailand," said a diver belonging to the volunteer SOS Group, Wannapa Thammasangwan, referring to fishing nets lost or discarded in the sea. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Coral bleaching is seen in the place where abandoned fishing nets covered it in a reef at the protected area of Ko Losin, Thailand June 20, 2021. The reef is expected to recover in two to three months. About 640,000 tonnes of fishing nets end up in the ocean globally every year, becoming ghost gear, according to the United Nations. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Divers take an abandoned fishing net out of the sea with floating plastic bags that was covering a coral reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, Ko Losin, Thailand June 20, 2021. The divers tied plastic bags filled with air to the net to get it to float to the surface, carefully cutting the parts caught in the coral. The divers carried out six trips over the weekend to complete the operation. "The hardest part of this operation was removing the fishing net from staghorn coral because it was full of branches and fragile," said Chanchot Piriyasatit, a dive master volunteer. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A piece of bleached broken coral is taken out of the sea attached to an abandoned fishing net that was covering a coral reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, Ko Losin, Thailand June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Doctor Anchalee Chankong from the Coastal Resources Research Centerout evaluates the damages on the coral after an abandoned fishing net was covering a coral reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, Ko Losin, Thailand June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A bleaching coral is seen in the place where abandoned fishing nets covered it in a reef at the protected area of Ko Losin, Ko Losin, Thailand June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A bleaching coral is seen in the place where abandoned fishing nets covered it in a reef at the protected area of Ko Losin, Ko Losin, Thailand June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Fish swim over abandoned fishing nets covering a coral reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, Ko Losin, Thailand June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A diver swims past abandoned fishing nets covering a coral reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, Thailand June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Abandoned fishing nets covering a coral reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, Thailand June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

View of the coral reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, Thailand June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Abandoned fishing nets cover a coral reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, Ko Losin, Thailand June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Abandoned fishing nets covering a coral reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, Thailand June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Divers take out of the sea an abandoned fishing net that was covering a coral reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, Ko Losin, Thailand June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Doctor Anchalee Chankong from the Coastal Resources Research Centerout evaluates the damage on the coral after an abandoned fishing net was covering a coral reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, Ko Losin, Thailand June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Divers take out of the sea an abandoned fishing net with floating plastic bags that was covering a coral reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, Ko Losin, Thailand June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A whale shark swims next to volunteer divers after they removed an abandoned fishing net that was covering a coral reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, Thailand June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A whale shark swims next to volunteer divers after they removed an abandoned fishing net that was covering a coral reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, Thailand June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A diver swims past abandoned fishing nets covering a coral reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, Thailand June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A diver swims past abandoned fishing nets covering a coral reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, Thailand June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Divers take out of the sea an abandoned fishing net that was covering a coral reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, Ko Losin, Thailand June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Abandoned fishing nets cover a coral reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, Thailand June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Divers take out of the sea an abandoned fishing net that was covering a coral reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, Ko Losin, Thailand June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Abandoned fishing nets cover a coral reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, Thailand June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

