Ghosts of Chernobyl
Dolls, which were placed by a visitor, lie in beds at a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl power plant. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A view of an amusement park in the center of the abandoned town of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An interior view of a building in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A house is seen in the abandoned village of Zalesye near the Chernobyl power plant. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat is seen near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A picture of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin in a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A portrait in a house in the abandoned village of Zalesye. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An interior view of a building in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
The coat of arms of the former Soviet Union on the roof of a building in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A baby cot is seen in a house in the abandoned village of Zalesye. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A ferris wheel is seen in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A child's shoe left in a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat . REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A house in the abandoned village of Zalesye. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A dog in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A doll in a children's gas mask amongst beds at a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A house in the abandoned village of Zalesye. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
The coat of arms of the former Soviet Union on the roof of a building in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Toys left in a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A containment shelter for the damaged fourth reactor (L) and the New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure (R) at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant are seen from the abandoned town of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An employee in the control center of the stopped third reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
