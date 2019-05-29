Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed May 29, 2019 | 8:40am EDT

Ghosts of Chernobyl

Dolls, which were placed by a visitor, lie in beds at a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Dolls, which were placed by a visitor, lie in beds at a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
Dolls, which were placed by a visitor, lie in beds at a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
1 / 25
A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl power plant. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl power plant. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl power plant. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
2 / 25
A view of an amusement park in the center of the abandoned town of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A view of an amusement park in the center of the abandoned town of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
A view of an amusement park in the center of the abandoned town of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
3 / 25
An interior view of a building in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

An interior view of a building in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
An interior view of a building in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
4 / 25
A house is seen in the abandoned village of Zalesye near the Chernobyl power plant. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A house is seen in the abandoned village of Zalesye near the Chernobyl power plant. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
A house is seen in the abandoned village of Zalesye near the Chernobyl power plant. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
5 / 25
A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat is seen near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat is seen near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat is seen near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
6 / 25
A picture of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin in a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A picture of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin in a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
A picture of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin in a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
7 / 25
A portrait in a house in the abandoned village of Zalesye. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A portrait in a house in the abandoned village of Zalesye. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
A portrait in a house in the abandoned village of Zalesye. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
8 / 25
An interior view of a building in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

An interior view of a building in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
An interior view of a building in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
9 / 25
The coat of arms of the former Soviet Union on the roof of a building in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

The coat of arms of the former Soviet Union on the roof of a building in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
The coat of arms of the former Soviet Union on the roof of a building in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
10 / 25
A baby cot is seen in a house in the abandoned village of Zalesye. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A baby cot is seen in a house in the abandoned village of Zalesye. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
A baby cot is seen in a house in the abandoned village of Zalesye. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
11 / 25
A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
12 / 25
A ferris wheel is seen in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A ferris wheel is seen in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
A ferris wheel is seen in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
13 / 25
A child's shoe left in a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat . REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A child's shoe left in a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat . REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
A child's shoe left in a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat . REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
14 / 25
A house in the abandoned village of Zalesye. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A house in the abandoned village of Zalesye. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
A house in the abandoned village of Zalesye. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
15 / 25
A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
16 / 25
A dog in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A dog in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
A dog in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
17 / 25
A doll in a children's gas mask amongst beds at a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A doll in a children's gas mask amongst beds at a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
A doll in a children's gas mask amongst beds at a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
18 / 25
A house in the abandoned village of Zalesye. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A house in the abandoned village of Zalesye. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
A house in the abandoned village of Zalesye. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
19 / 25
A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
20 / 25
The coat of arms of the former Soviet Union on the roof of a building in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

The coat of arms of the former Soviet Union on the roof of a building in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
The coat of arms of the former Soviet Union on the roof of a building in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
21 / 25
A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
A view of the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
22 / 25
Toys left in a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Toys left in a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
Toys left in a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
23 / 25
A containment shelter for the damaged fourth reactor (L) and the New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure (R) at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant are seen from the abandoned town of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A containment shelter for the damaged fourth reactor (L) and the New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure (R) at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant are seen from the abandoned town of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
A containment shelter for the damaged fourth reactor (L) and the New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure (R) at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant are seen from the abandoned town of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
24 / 25
An employee in the control center of the stopped third reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

An employee in the control center of the stopped third reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
An employee in the control center of the stopped third reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Inside New Mexico migrant facilities

Inside New Mexico migrant facilities

Next Slideshows

Inside New Mexico migrant facilities

Inside New Mexico migrant facilities

Inside an intake processing center and shelters for migrants in Deming, New Mexico.

May 28 2019
Word whizzes at the Scripps Spelling Bee

Word whizzes at the Scripps Spelling Bee

The annual Scripps National Spelling Bee tests the spelling mettle of some 562 young people, ages 7 to 15.

May 28 2019
Tornadoes pulverize western Ohio

Tornadoes pulverize western Ohio

Tornadoes pulverized western Ohio early on Tuesday, killing one person, injuring scores of others and requiring emergency officials to send out snowplows to...

May 28 2019
Memorial Day across America

Memorial Day across America

Memorial Day services across the U.S. are held to pay tribute to those who fought.

May 28 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside New Mexico migrant facilities

Inside New Mexico migrant facilities

Inside an intake processing center and shelters for migrants in Deming, New Mexico.

Word whizzes at the Scripps Spelling Bee

Word whizzes at the Scripps Spelling Bee

The annual Scripps National Spelling Bee tests the spelling mettle of some 562 young people, ages 7 to 15.

Fishing for abandoned nets in Greece

Fishing for abandoned nets in Greece

Greek and Dutch divers have removed two tonnes of discarded plastic fishing nets from the seabed in northern Greece, where they posed a risk to local marine life, including a rare endangered species of Mediterranean seahorse.

Best of the French Open

Best of the French Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament at Roland Garros.

Tornadoes pulverize western Ohio

Tornadoes pulverize western Ohio

Tornadoes pulverized western Ohio early on Tuesday, killing one person, injuring scores of others and requiring emergency officials to send out snowplows to clear debris from a major highway, officials and media reports said.

Memorial Day across America

Memorial Day across America

Memorial Day services across the U.S. are held to pay tribute to those who fought.

Schoolgirls slashed at Japan bus stop

Schoolgirls slashed at Japan bus stop

A knife-wielding man slashed at a group of schoolgirls at a bus stop in Japan on Tuesday, killing one girl and an adult who may have been the father of one child, media reported.

Trump's state visit to Japan

Trump's state visit to Japan

U.S. President Donald Trump plays golf, attends a sumo tournament, dines on a state banquet and meets the emperor on a four-day visit to Japan meant to showcase the strength of the Japan-U.S. relationship.

EU parliament elections

EU parliament elections

Despite wins for eurosceptics in countries including France, Poland and would-be ex-member Britain, the results of the European Union's parliament elections was taken as a vote of confidence by mainstream leaders after turnout surged and nationalists advanced only modestly.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast