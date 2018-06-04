Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 4, 2018 | 9:40am EDT

Ghosts of Tiananmen

A Beijing citizen stands in front of a convoy of tanks on the Avenue of Eternal peace in Tiananmen Square, June 5, 1989. REUTERS/Stringer

A captured tank driver is helped to safety by students as the crowd beats him, June 4, 1989. REUTERS/File

A military helicopter drops leaflets above Tiananmen Square which state the student protesters should leave the Square as soon as possible, May 22, 1989. REUTERS/Shunsuke Akatsuka

Residents of Beijing surround an army convoy of 4,000 soldiers in a suburb of the city to prevent them from continuing to Tiananmen Square, May 20, 1989. REUTERS/Ed Nachtrieb

Workmen try to drape the portrait of Mao Zedong, in Tiananmen Square, May 23, 1989. REUTERS/Ed Nachtrieb

An armored military vehicle crushes one of the tents set up on Tiananmen Square by pro-democracy protestors, June 4, 1989. REUTERS/Stringer

Crowds of jubilant students surge through a police cordon before pouring into Tiananmen Square, June 4, 1989. REUTERS/Stringer

Pro-democracy demonstrators pitch tents in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, June 3, 1989. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Student protesters construct a tent to protect them from the elements, May 26, 1989. REUTERS/Shunsuke Akatsuka

A group of journalists supporting the protest in Tiananmen Square, May 17, 1989. REUTERS/Carl Ho

Student leaders (L-R) Chai Ling, Wang Dan, Feng Congde and Li Lu swear to remain in Beijing's Tiananmen Square throughout June 1989. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

The crowd in Tiananmen Square, May 17, 1989. REUTERS/Ed Nachtrieb

A blood-covered protester holds a Chinese soldier's helmet following violent clashes with military forces in Tiananmen Square June 4, 1989. REUTERS/Shunsuke Akatsuka

A portrait of China's late chairman, Mao Zedong, overlooks Tiananmen Square occupied by pro-democracy protestors and the "Goddess of Democracy" statue May 30, 1989. REUTERS

Protesters march through the central financial district of Hong Kong during a demonstration on May 21, 1989 attended by over a million residents supporting the pro-democracy demonstrations in Beijing. REUTERS/Andrew Wong

Chinese students carry a sign that reads, "Give me democracy or give me death," during a demonstration in Tiananmen Square May 14, 1989. REUTERS/Dominic Dudouble

Chinese police monitor a march by tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters in the special economic zone of Shenzhen in southern China, May 22, 1989. REUTERS/Andrew Wong

Student protesters arriving at Tiananmen Square to join other pro-democracy demonstrators, ride pass the portrait of late chairman Mao Zedong in May 1989. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A demonstrator gives the victory sign as workmen finish draping a cloth over a huge portrait of Chairman Mao on the Gate of Heavenly Peace May 23, 1989. REUTERS/Ed Nachtrieb

