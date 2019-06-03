Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 3, 2019 | 4:10pm EDT

Ghosts of Tiananmen

A Beijing citizen stands in front of a convoy of tanks on the Avenue of Eternal peace in Tiananmen Square, June 5, 1989. REUTERS/Stringer

A Beijing citizen stands in front of a convoy of tanks on the Avenue of Eternal peace in Tiananmen Square, June 5, 1989. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2009
A Beijing citizen stands in front of a convoy of tanks on the Avenue of Eternal peace in Tiananmen Square, June 5, 1989. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 19
A captured tank driver is helped to safety by students as the crowd beats him, June 4, 1989. REUTERS/File

A captured tank driver is helped to safety by students as the crowd beats him, June 4, 1989. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
A captured tank driver is helped to safety by students as the crowd beats him, June 4, 1989. REUTERS/File
Close
2 / 19
A military helicopter drops leaflets above Tiananmen Square which state the student protesters should leave the Square as soon as possible, May 22, 1989. REUTERS/Shunsuke Akatsuka

A military helicopter drops leaflets above Tiananmen Square which state the student protesters should leave the Square as soon as possible, May 22, 1989. REUTERS/Shunsuke Akatsuka

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2009
A military helicopter drops leaflets above Tiananmen Square which state the student protesters should leave the Square as soon as possible, May 22, 1989. REUTERS/Shunsuke Akatsuka
Close
3 / 19
Residents of Beijing surround an army convoy of 4,000 soldiers in a suburb of the city to prevent them from continuing to Tiananmen Square, May 20, 1989. REUTERS/Ed Nachtrieb

Residents of Beijing surround an army convoy of 4,000 soldiers in a suburb of the city to prevent them from continuing to Tiananmen Square, May 20, 1989. REUTERS/Ed Nachtrieb

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2009
Residents of Beijing surround an army convoy of 4,000 soldiers in a suburb of the city to prevent them from continuing to Tiananmen Square, May 20, 1989. REUTERS/Ed Nachtrieb
Close
4 / 19
Workmen try to drape the portrait of Mao Zedong in Tiananmen Square, May 23, 1989. REUTERS/Ed Nachtrieb

Workmen try to drape the portrait of Mao Zedong in Tiananmen Square, May 23, 1989. REUTERS/Ed Nachtrieb

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2009
Workmen try to drape the portrait of Mao Zedong in Tiananmen Square, May 23, 1989. REUTERS/Ed Nachtrieb
Close
5 / 19
An armored military vehicle crushes one of the tents set up on Tiananmen Square by pro-democracy protesters, June 4, 1989. REUTERS/Stringer

An armored military vehicle crushes one of the tents set up on Tiananmen Square by pro-democracy protesters, June 4, 1989. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2009
An armored military vehicle crushes one of the tents set up on Tiananmen Square by pro-democracy protesters, June 4, 1989. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 19
Crowds of jubilant students surge through a police cordon before pouring into Tiananmen Square, June 4, 1989. REUTERS/Stringer

Crowds of jubilant students surge through a police cordon before pouring into Tiananmen Square, June 4, 1989. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Crowds of jubilant students surge through a police cordon before pouring into Tiananmen Square, June 4, 1989. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 19
Pro-democracy demonstrators pitch tents in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, June 3, 1989. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Pro-democracy demonstrators pitch tents in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, June 3, 1989. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Pro-democracy demonstrators pitch tents in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, June 3, 1989. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
8 / 19
Student protesters construct a tent to protect them from the elements, May 26, 1989. REUTERS/Shunsuke Akatsuka

Student protesters construct a tent to protect them from the elements, May 26, 1989. REUTERS/Shunsuke Akatsuka

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2009
Student protesters construct a tent to protect them from the elements, May 26, 1989. REUTERS/Shunsuke Akatsuka
Close
9 / 19
A group of journalists demonstrate in support of the protests in Tiananmen Square, May 17, 1989. REUTERS/Carl Ho

A group of journalists demonstrate in support of the protests in Tiananmen Square, May 17, 1989. REUTERS/Carl Ho

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
A group of journalists demonstrate in support of the protests in Tiananmen Square, May 17, 1989. REUTERS/Carl Ho
Close
10 / 19
Student leaders (L-R) Chai Ling, Wang Dan, Feng Congde and Li Lu swear to remain in Beijing's Tiananmen Square throughout June 1989. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Student leaders (L-R) Chai Ling, Wang Dan, Feng Congde and Li Lu swear to remain in Beijing's Tiananmen Square throughout June 1989. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Student leaders (L-R) Chai Ling, Wang Dan, Feng Congde and Li Lu swear to remain in Beijing's Tiananmen Square throughout June 1989. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
11 / 19
The crowd in Tiananmen Square, May 17, 1989. REUTERS/Ed Nachtrieb

The crowd in Tiananmen Square, May 17, 1989. REUTERS/Ed Nachtrieb

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2009
The crowd in Tiananmen Square, May 17, 1989. REUTERS/Ed Nachtrieb
Close
12 / 19
A blood-covered protester holds a Chinese soldier's helmet following violent clashes with military forces in Tiananmen Square June 4, 1989. REUTERS/Shunsuke Akatsuka

A blood-covered protester holds a Chinese soldier's helmet following violent clashes with military forces in Tiananmen Square June 4, 1989. REUTERS/Shunsuke Akatsuka

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2009
A blood-covered protester holds a Chinese soldier's helmet following violent clashes with military forces in Tiananmen Square June 4, 1989. REUTERS/Shunsuke Akatsuka
Close
13 / 19
A portrait of China's late chairman, Mao Zedong, overlooks Tiananmen Square occupied by pro-democracy protesters and the "Goddess of Democracy" statue May 30, 1989. REUTERS

A portrait of China's late chairman, Mao Zedong, overlooks Tiananmen Square occupied by pro-democracy protesters and the "Goddess of Democracy" statue May 30, 1989. REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
A portrait of China's late chairman, Mao Zedong, overlooks Tiananmen Square occupied by pro-democracy protesters and the "Goddess of Democracy" statue May 30, 1989. REUTERS
Close
14 / 19
Chinese students carry a sign that reads, "Give me democracy or give me death," during a demonstration in Tiananmen Square May 14, 1989. REUTERS/Dominic Dudouble

Chinese students carry a sign that reads, "Give me democracy or give me death," during a demonstration in Tiananmen Square May 14, 1989. REUTERS/Dominic Dudouble

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2009
Chinese students carry a sign that reads, "Give me democracy or give me death," during a demonstration in Tiananmen Square May 14, 1989. REUTERS/Dominic Dudouble
Close
15 / 19
A demonstrator gives the victory sign as workmen finish draping a cloth over a huge portrait of Chairman Mao on the Gate of Heavenly Peace May 23, 1989. REUTERS/Ed Nachtrieb

A demonstrator gives the victory sign as workmen finish draping a cloth over a huge portrait of Chairman Mao on the Gate of Heavenly Peace May 23, 1989. REUTERS/Ed Nachtrieb

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2009
A demonstrator gives the victory sign as workmen finish draping a cloth over a huge portrait of Chairman Mao on the Gate of Heavenly Peace May 23, 1989. REUTERS/Ed Nachtrieb
Close
16 / 19
Student protesters, arriving at Tiananmen Square to join other pro-democracy demonstrators, ride past the portrait of late chairman Mao Zedong, May 1989. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Student protesters, arriving at Tiananmen Square to join other pro-democracy demonstrators, ride past the portrait of late chairman Mao Zedong, May 1989. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Student protesters, arriving at Tiananmen Square to join other pro-democracy demonstrators, ride past the portrait of late chairman Mao Zedong, May 1989. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
17 / 19
Protesters march through the central financial district of Hong Kong during a demonstration attended by over a million residents supporting the pro-democracy demonstrations in Beijing, May 21, 1989. REUTERS/Andrew Wong

Protesters march through the central financial district of Hong Kong during a demonstration attended by over a million residents supporting the pro-democracy demonstrations in Beijing, May 21, 1989. REUTERS/Andrew Wong

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Protesters march through the central financial district of Hong Kong during a demonstration attended by over a million residents supporting the pro-democracy demonstrations in Beijing, May 21, 1989. REUTERS/Andrew Wong
Close
18 / 19
Chinese police monitor a march by tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters in the special economic zone of Shenzhen in southern China, May 22, 1989. REUTERS/Andrew Wong

Chinese police monitor a march by tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters in the special economic zone of Shenzhen in southern China, May 22, 1989. REUTERS/Andrew Wong

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Chinese police monitor a march by tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters in the special economic zone of Shenzhen in southern China, May 22, 1989. REUTERS/Andrew Wong
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Next Slideshows

The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.

2:25pm EDT
Trump's state visit to the UK

Trump's state visit to the UK

Donald Trump starts a three-day state visit To Britain which will see him feted with the full force of royal ceremony: a formal dinner with the queen, tea with...

11:55am EDT
White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump listed by the dates their departures were...

11:40am EDT
Best of the French Open

Best of the French Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament at Roland Garros.

10:30am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Supporters and protesters greet Trump in Britain

Supporters and protesters greet Trump in Britain

A small number of protesters and a handful of supporters sporting "Make America Great Again" hats and "Trump 2020" shirts greeted U.S. President Donald Trump outside Buckingham Palace during his state visit to the UK.

The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.

Trump's state visit to the UK

Trump's state visit to the UK

Donald Trump starts a three-day state visit To Britain which will see him feted with the full force of royal ceremony: a formal dinner with the queen, tea with heir Prince Charles, and a tour of Westminster Abbey, coronation church of English monarchs for 1,000 years.

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump listed by the dates their departures were announced.

Best of the French Open

Best of the French Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament at Roland Garros.

When U.S. presidents met Queen Elizabeth

When U.S. presidents met Queen Elizabeth

Ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's state visit to the UK, a look at moments in history when American presidents met the British monarch.

Mount Etna erupts

Mount Etna erupts

Italy's largest active volcano erupts in a fiery show of lava.

Liverpool win Champions League

Liverpool win Champions League

Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 to win the Champions League.

Cruise ship collides with Venice tourist boat

Cruise ship collides with Venice tourist boat

A towering cruise ship collided with a dock and a tourist boat in Venice, injuring four people and reigniting calls for large vessels to be banned from the lagoon city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast