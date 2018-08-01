Giant hands hold Vietnam's Golden Bridge
Tourists walk past giant hand structure on the Golden Bridge on Ba Na hill near Danang City, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
In the mountains of central Vietnam, a colossal pair of hands lifts a golden thread of walkway high above the clifftops, as if the mountain itself has sprouted limbs. REUTERS/Kham
The bridge has attracted scores of tourists since it opened in June, eager to see a novel piece of architecture famed for its unusual design. REUTERS/Kham
The pedestrian walkway sits at over 3,280 feet above sea level and extends over the treetops from the edge of a leafy cliff face, offering tourists uninterrupted views of the majestic landscape beneath. REUTERS/Kham
The bridge was designed to evoke the image of the 'giant hands of Gods, pulling a strip of gold out of the land,' says Vu Viet Anh, Design Principal at TA Landscape Architecture REUTERS/Kham
The Ba Na Hills, a popular getaway for the French during the colonial occupation of Vietnam, received over 2.7 million visitors last year, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism. REUTERS/Kham
But it is the Golden Bridge and its supports - two huge stone-colored human hands styled in such a way that it looks as if the jungle is struggling to reclaim them - which have garnered the most attention from visitors. REUTERS/Kham
'It creates a walkway in the sky, among the foggy and fairy-like lands of Ba Na mountain,' said Anh, who added that he had been surprised at the level of attention his firm's design had attracted both locally and internationally. REUTERS/Kham
A tourist looks out near a giant hand structure at the Gold Bridge on Ba Na hill near Danang city, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
A young couple kiss near the giant hands structure on the Gold Bridge on Ba Na hill near Danang city, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Next Slideshows
Post-election clashes in Zimbabwe
Soldiers clash with opposition supporters who accused the ruling party of trying to rig Zimbabwe's presidential election in the streets of Harare.
Nicaraguans flee country due to unrest
Increasing numbers of Nicaraguans are fleeing months of civil unrest by crossing the southern border into Costa Rica.
Venezuela struggles to keep the lights on
Once oil wealthy, Venezuela's largest state is now struggling to keep the lights on.
MORE IN PICTURES
Post-election clashes in Zimbabwe
Soldiers clash with opposition supporters who accused the ruling party of trying to rig Zimbabwe's presidential election in the streets of Harare.
Animal E.R.
Critters big and small pay a visit to the vet.
Supermarket of felt
British artist Lucy Sparrow has opened a supermarket filled with felt products in an art installation called 'Sparrow Mart' in Los Angeles.
Nicaraguans flee country due to unrest
Increasing numbers of Nicaraguans are fleeing months of civil unrest by crossing the southern border into Costa Rica.
The handmaid's protest
Demonstrators evoke the dystopian future of "The Handmaid's Tale" book and television series in their present-day protests.
Venezuela struggles to keep the lights on
Once oil wealthy, Venezuela's largest state is now struggling to keep the lights on.
Monsoon rains lash India
Heavy rains in India as monsoon season gets underway.
International Army Games
The International Army Games, held across seven countries, features contests between 32 armed forces.