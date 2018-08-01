Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Aug 1, 2018 | 3:30pm EDT

Giant hands hold Vietnam's Golden Bridge

Tourists walk past giant hand structure on the Golden Bridge on Ba Na hill near Danang City, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Tourists walk past giant hand structure on the Golden Bridge on Ba Na hill near Danang City, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2018
Tourists walk past giant hand structure on the Golden Bridge on Ba Na hill near Danang City, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Close
1 / 10
In the mountains of central Vietnam, a colossal pair of hands lifts a golden thread of walkway high above the clifftops, as if the mountain itself has sprouted limbs. REUTERS/Kham

In the mountains of central Vietnam, a colossal pair of hands lifts a golden thread of walkway high above the clifftops, as if the mountain itself has sprouted limbs. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2018
In the mountains of central Vietnam, a colossal pair of hands lifts a golden thread of walkway high above the clifftops, as if the mountain itself has sprouted limbs. REUTERS/Kham
Close
2 / 10
The bridge has attracted scores of tourists since it opened in June, eager to see a novel piece of architecture famed for its unusual design. REUTERS/Kham

The bridge has attracted scores of tourists since it opened in June, eager to see a novel piece of architecture famed for its unusual design. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2018
The bridge has attracted scores of tourists since it opened in June, eager to see a novel piece of architecture famed for its unusual design. REUTERS/Kham
Close
3 / 10
The pedestrian walkway sits at over 3,280 feet above sea level and extends over the treetops from the edge of a leafy cliff face, offering tourists uninterrupted views of the majestic landscape beneath. REUTERS/Kham

The pedestrian walkway sits at over 3,280 feet above sea level and extends over the treetops from the edge of a leafy cliff face, offering tourists uninterrupted views of the majestic landscape beneath. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2018
The pedestrian walkway sits at over 3,280 feet above sea level and extends over the treetops from the edge of a leafy cliff face, offering tourists uninterrupted views of the majestic landscape beneath. REUTERS/Kham
Close
4 / 10
The bridge was designed to evoke the image of the 'giant hands of Gods, pulling a strip of gold out of the land,' says Vu Viet Anh, Design Principal at TA Landscape Architecture REUTERS/Kham

The bridge was designed to evoke the image of the 'giant hands of Gods, pulling a strip of gold out of the land,' says Vu Viet Anh, Design Principal at TA Landscape Architecture REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2018
The bridge was designed to evoke the image of the 'giant hands of Gods, pulling a strip of gold out of the land,' says Vu Viet Anh, Design Principal at TA Landscape Architecture REUTERS/Kham
Close
5 / 10
The Ba Na Hills, a popular getaway for the French during the colonial occupation of Vietnam, received over 2.7 million visitors last year, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism. REUTERS/Kham

The Ba Na Hills, a popular getaway for the French during the colonial occupation of Vietnam, received over 2.7 million visitors last year, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2018
The Ba Na Hills, a popular getaway for the French during the colonial occupation of Vietnam, received over 2.7 million visitors last year, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism. REUTERS/Kham
Close
6 / 10
But it is the Golden Bridge and its supports - two huge stone-colored human hands styled in such a way that it looks as if the jungle is struggling to reclaim them - which have garnered the most attention from visitors. REUTERS/Kham

But it is the Golden Bridge and its supports - two huge stone-colored human hands styled in such a way that it looks as if the jungle is struggling to reclaim them - which have garnered the most attention from visitors. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2018
But it is the Golden Bridge and its supports - two huge stone-colored human hands styled in such a way that it looks as if the jungle is struggling to reclaim them - which have garnered the most attention from visitors. REUTERS/Kham
Close
7 / 10
'It creates a walkway in the sky, among the foggy and fairy-like lands of Ba Na mountain,' said Anh, who added that he had been surprised at the level of attention his firm's design had attracted both locally and internationally. REUTERS/Kham

'It creates a walkway in the sky, among the foggy and fairy-like lands of Ba Na mountain,' said Anh, who added that he had been surprised at the level of attention his firm's design had attracted both locally and internationally. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2018
'It creates a walkway in the sky, among the foggy and fairy-like lands of Ba Na mountain,' said Anh, who added that he had been surprised at the level of attention his firm's design had attracted both locally and internationally. REUTERS/Kham
Close
8 / 10
A tourist looks out near a giant hand structure at the Gold Bridge on Ba Na hill near Danang city, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

A tourist looks out near a giant hand structure at the Gold Bridge on Ba Na hill near Danang city, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2018
A tourist looks out near a giant hand structure at the Gold Bridge on Ba Na hill near Danang city, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Close
9 / 10
A young couple kiss near the giant hands structure on the Gold Bridge on Ba Na hill near Danang city, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

A young couple kiss near the giant hands structure on the Gold Bridge on Ba Na hill near Danang city, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2018
A young couple kiss near the giant hands structure on the Gold Bridge on Ba Na hill near Danang city, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Post-election clashes in Zimbabwe

Post-election clashes in Zimbabwe

Next Slideshows

Post-election clashes in Zimbabwe

Post-election clashes in Zimbabwe

Soldiers clash with opposition supporters who accused the ruling party of trying to rig Zimbabwe's presidential election in the streets of Harare.

2:00pm EDT
Pictures of the month: July

Pictures of the month: July

Our top photos from the past month.

Jul 31 2018
Nicaraguans flee country due to unrest

Nicaraguans flee country due to unrest

Increasing numbers of Nicaraguans are fleeing months of civil unrest by crossing the southern border into Costa Rica.

Jul 31 2018
Venezuela struggles to keep the lights on

Venezuela struggles to keep the lights on

Once oil wealthy, Venezuela's largest state is now struggling to keep the lights on.

Jul 31 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Post-election clashes in Zimbabwe

Post-election clashes in Zimbabwe

Soldiers clash with opposition supporters who accused the ruling party of trying to rig Zimbabwe's presidential election in the streets of Harare.

Animal E.R.

Animal E.R.

Critters big and small pay a visit to the vet.

Supermarket of felt

Supermarket of felt

British artist Lucy Sparrow has opened a supermarket filled with felt products in an art installation called 'Sparrow Mart' in Los Angeles.

Pictures of the month: July

Pictures of the month: July

Our top photos from the past month.

Nicaraguans flee country due to unrest

Nicaraguans flee country due to unrest

Increasing numbers of Nicaraguans are fleeing months of civil unrest by crossing the southern border into Costa Rica.

The handmaid's protest

The handmaid's protest

Demonstrators evoke the dystopian future of "The Handmaid's Tale" book and television series in their present-day protests.

Venezuela struggles to keep the lights on

Venezuela struggles to keep the lights on

Once oil wealthy, Venezuela's largest state is now struggling to keep the lights on.

Monsoon rains lash India

Monsoon rains lash India

Heavy rains in India as monsoon season gets underway.

International Army Games

International Army Games

The International Army Games, held across seven countries, features contests between 32 armed forces.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast