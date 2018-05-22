Edition:
Giant sinkholes

A sinkhole that has opened up is seen in The Villages, Florida, May 21, 2018. Marion County Sheriff's Office/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
Cars are seen in a large sinkhole on a street in Rome, Italy February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, February 16, 2018
Pamela Knox waits for rescue after a massive sinkhole opened up underneath her car in Toledo, Ohio, July 3, 2013. Toledo firefighters later rescued Knox without major injuries. Fire officials told a local TV station that a water main break caused the large hole. REUTERS/Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld/Toledo Fire and Rescue/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2013
A worker inspects a sinkhole that appeared after heavy rain outside a property in Sydney, Australia, February 8, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
A man looks on as cars are seen stuck in a sinkhole that occurred in a parking area after heavy rainfall hit Haikou, Hainan province, China, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City, May 31, 2010. REUTERS/Casa Presidencial

Reuters / Monday, May 31, 2010
The collapsed area of a cycle lane is seen on Sao Conrado beach after heavy rains in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, February 15, 2018
Emergency workers look at a large sinkhole in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
People stand next to a 24.9 metre (82 feet) diameter pit at a village in Guangyuan, Sichuan province, China, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, March 01, 2013
Bystanders look at a car that has partially fallen into a small sinkhole along a street in Beijing, China, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
People look at a collapsed section of Shunwai Road in Nanchang, China's Jiangxi province, April 25, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2007
A construction vehicle lies where it was swallowed by a sinkhole on Saint-Catherine Street in downtown Montreal, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2013
A man looks into a sinkhole which appeared in his fish pond in Guiping, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
A section of the Summer Bay Resort lies collapsed after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2013
A giant sinkhole that swallowed several homes is seen in Guatemala City, February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2007
A sinkhole is seen on the shore of the Dead Sea, Israel July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
An aerial view of the damaged Gran Marical de Ayacucho highway in the state of Miranda outside Caracas, December 1, 2010. REUTERS/Miranda Government

Reuters / Wednesday, December 01, 2010
Policemen check a collapsed section of a crossroad in Hefei, Anhui province, August 8, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2009
People look at a loaded truck that got stuck in a sinkhole on a road in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
People look at a large sinkhole on a street after a water pipe broke underneath it in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2013
