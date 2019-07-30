Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 30, 2019 | 9:10am EDT

Gilroy mourns after garlic festival shooting

Justin Bates, a survivor of the Gilroy Garlic Festival mass shooting, comforts his mother, Lisa Barth, and sister Stephanie Bates, during a vigil outside of Gilroy City Hall, in Gilroy, California, July 29, 2019. While attending the festival, Bates was shot through the leg and grazed with numerous bullets while trying to help his friends escape the massacre. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Justin Bates, a survivor of the Gilroy Garlic Festival mass shooting, comforts his mother, Lisa Barth, and sister Stephanie Bates, during a vigil outside of Gilroy City Hall, in Gilroy, California, July 29, 2019. While attending the festival, Bates was shot through the leg and grazed with numerous bullets while trying to help his friends escape the massacre.

Reuters / Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Justin Bates, a survivor of the Gilroy Garlic Festival mass shooting, comforts his mother, Lisa Barth, and sister Stephanie Bates, during a vigil outside of Gilroy City Hall, in Gilroy, California, July 29, 2019. While attending the festival, Bates was shot through the leg and grazed with numerous bullets while trying to help his friends escape the massacre. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Survivors of the Gilroy Garlic Festival mass shooting, Shannon Gilbert, Brendon Gorshe, Nick McFarland and Sarah Ordaz attend a vigil outside of Gilroy City Hall. Gilbert, Gorshe, McFarland and Ordaz all saw the shooter and witnessed the massacre. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

A painting by Gilroy resident Ignacio "Nacho" Moya is displayed on the stage at a vigil after the mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Community members hold candles during a vigil outside of Gilroy City Hall. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Attendants light candles during a vigil outside of Gilroy City Hall. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Women sing the national anthem during a vigil outside of Gilroy City Hall. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Jaclyn Ceballos and Nikki Dequin listen to speakers outside of Gilroy City Hall during a vigil. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Patty Lopez hugs her 9-year-old daughter Pricilla during a vigil outside of Gilroy City Hall. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

People gather outside of Gilroy City Hall for a vigil. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Gilroy resident Robert Ramiraz with his sons, Robbie, 10, and Andrew, 7, listens to speakers outside of Gilroy City Hall during a vigil. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

People sing the national anthem during a vigil outside of Gilroy City Hall. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Becky Valdez (C) with her children Jose Estrada (L) and Alexis Estrada (R), attend a vigil outside of Gilroy City Hall. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Justin Bates (R), a survivor of the Gilroy Garlic Festival mass shooting, is comforted by his father, Rob Bates, during a vigil. Bates was shot through the leg and grazed with numerous bullets while trying to help his friends escape the shooting. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Community members hold candles during a vigil outside of Gilroy City Hall. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

City council member Fred M Tovar wears a #GILROYSTRONG shirt at a vigil. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Gilroy High School students light candles during a vigil. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

