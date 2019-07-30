Gilroy mourns after garlic festival shooting
Justin Bates, a survivor of the Gilroy Garlic Festival mass shooting, comforts his mother, Lisa Barth, and sister Stephanie Bates, during a vigil outside of Gilroy City Hall, in Gilroy, California, July 29, 2019. While attending the festival, Bates...more
Survivors of the Gilroy Garlic Festival mass shooting, Shannon Gilbert, Brendon Gorshe, Nick McFarland and Sarah Ordaz attend a vigil outside of Gilroy City Hall. Gilbert, Gorshe, McFarland and Ordaz all saw the shooter and witnessed the massacre....more
A painting by Gilroy resident Ignacio "Nacho" Moya is displayed on the stage at a vigil after the mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Community members hold candles during a vigil outside of Gilroy City Hall. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Attendants light candles during a vigil outside of Gilroy City Hall. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Women sing the national anthem during a vigil outside of Gilroy City Hall. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Jaclyn Ceballos and Nikki Dequin listen to speakers outside of Gilroy City Hall during a vigil. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Patty Lopez hugs her 9-year-old daughter Pricilla during a vigil outside of Gilroy City Hall. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
People gather outside of Gilroy City Hall for a vigil. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Gilroy resident Robert Ramiraz with his sons, Robbie, 10, and Andrew, 7, listens to speakers outside of Gilroy City Hall during a vigil. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
People sing the national anthem during a vigil outside of Gilroy City Hall. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Becky Valdez (C) with her children Jose Estrada (L) and Alexis Estrada (R), attend a vigil outside of Gilroy City Hall. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Justin Bates (R), a survivor of the Gilroy Garlic Festival mass shooting, is comforted by his father, Rob Bates, during a vigil. Bates was shot through the leg and grazed with numerous bullets while trying to help his friends escape the shooting....more
Community members hold candles during a vigil outside of Gilroy City Hall. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
City council member Fred M Tovar wears a #GILROYSTRONG shirt at a vigil. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Gilroy High School students light candles during a vigil. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
