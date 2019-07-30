Gilroy mourns after garlic festival shooting

Justin Bates, a survivor of the Gilroy Garlic Festival mass shooting, comforts his mother, Lisa Barth, and sister Stephanie Bates, during a vigil outside of Gilroy City Hall, in Gilroy, California, July 29, 2019. While attending the festival, Bates...more

Justin Bates, a survivor of the Gilroy Garlic Festival mass shooting, comforts his mother, Lisa Barth, and sister Stephanie Bates, during a vigil outside of Gilroy City Hall, in Gilroy, California, July 29, 2019. While attending the festival, Bates was shot through the leg and grazed with numerous bullets while trying to help his friends escape the massacre. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

