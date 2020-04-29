Giving birth in the time of COVID-19
Amandine, who tested positive for COVID-19 just before giving birth, wears a protective face mask while holding her newborn daughter Mahaut at CHIREC Delta Hospital in Brussels, Belgium April 25, 2020. Baby Mahaut was born on April 23 in Brussels by...more
Rafiqa Ibrahim Radi watches a recorded video of her newborn son at her home in Basra, Iraq April 26, 2020. It has been more than a month since the mother last saw her son Seif. The 33-year-old from Basra faced a difficult pregnancy with...more
A nurse holds a one-month-old Thai baby, the country's youngest COVID-19 patient who has successfully recovered, a day before being discharged from Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Bangkok, Thailand April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Stephanie Bowers, who is eight months pregnant, poses for a photograph in her lounge, Manchester, Britain April 9, 2020. Bowers is worried that she won't be able to have her husband with her during the birth. "As a soon-to-be first-time mother,...more
Nancy Pedroza experiences contractions, as she is placed onto an ambulance stretcher to be taken to hospital by paramedics, after her unborn child's heart beat dropped from 130 beats per minute to 30, while she was in labor during a homebirth in Fort...more
Francis Kibenge (L) sits with his children during a Reuters interview about his pregnant wife, Scovia Nakawooya, who died after she was forced under Uganda's coronavirus lockdown to walk to a hospital to give birth, in Kampala, Uganda, April 7, 2020....more
Midwife Juanita Zarate Solorza helps Mariana, 29, give birth to her third child in a local clinic instead of a nearby hospital in Union Hidalgo, Mexico April 19, 2020. Zarate says she has helped deliver hundreds of babies in 45 years working as a...more
Hashim, an essential worker in the healthcare industry, sees his newborn niece for the first time as he greets his daughter and nephew through the closed door as he maintains social distance from his family as he works amid the outbreak in New...more
Nurses hold newborn babies wearing protective face shields at the Praram 9 hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Noemie Bouchet, Arnaud Joal and their newborn daughter Bertille talk by video with relatives unable to visit due to France's lockdown, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 14, 2020. Bouchet and Joal were infected with COVID-19 last month, the maternity unit...more
Nuria Bravo, 38, shows to her neighbors her newborn son Jesus next to her husband Francisco Pimentel, 40, and their children Cristina, 8, and Daniel, 11, as they greet to the neighbors from the balcony of their house during a lockdown in Ronda,...more
Dr Greg Gulbransen speaks with the parents of a 2-day-old newborn while maintaining visits with both his regular patients and those confirmed to have COVID-19 at his pediatric practice in Oyster Bay, New York, April 13, 2020. With New York's...more
Naomi Hassebroek and her son Felix look at her sister's newborn baby through a glass door while dropping off a bag of supplies for Easter Sunday in Brooklyn, New York City, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Chiropractor Dr Kolleen Gregory adjusts 4 day-old Raiz Paredes, while his mother Marylou Ojeda video chats with a pediatric dentist, during a home visit in Rosemead, California, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Will Watson looks through the window at his newborn niece whilst dropping off shopping supplies to his sister's home in Streatham, south London, Britain, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A nurse wearing a protective face mask and gloves takes care of a new born baby in a maternity room, in Najaf, Iraq April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Emergency medicine physician Thomas Krajewski wears a mask as he holds his baby Cal with his wife Genevieve after finishing his shift in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A nurse wearing a protective suit holds a newborn baby in the maternity room in Depok, near Jakarta, Indonesia, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
A nurse in protective suit attends to a baby with COVID-19 at an isolation ward in Wuhan Children's Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China March 16, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
World races to contain coronavirus pandemic
On the frontlines as authorities around the world battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Long lines at food banks across U.S.
Long lines form at food banks across America as the U.S. economy contracts at its sharpest pace since the Great Recession.
Ramadan in a pandemic
During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims the world over join their families to break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray. But the pandemic has changed...
Italian restaurant owner and his family grapple with lockdown
Inside the Perrini family home in Cisternino, as they contend with Italy's strict lockdown measures, two young daughters studying at home and managing three...
MORE IN PICTURES
Notable deaths in 2020
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
World races to contain coronavirus pandemic
On the frontlines as authorities around the world battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Long lines at food banks across U.S.
Long lines form at food banks across America as the U.S. economy contracts at its sharpest pace since the Great Recession.
Ramadan in a pandemic
During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims the world over join their families to break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray. But the pandemic has changed priorities, with curbs on large gatherings for prayers and public iftars.
Italian restaurant owner and his family grapple with lockdown
Inside the Perrini family home in Cisternino, as they contend with Italy's strict lockdown measures, two young daughters studying at home and managing three restaurants and a bar that can't fully open until June 1.
Burying the victims of coronavirus
Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19.
Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown
Creatures both wild and domesticated move into urban spaces that are now empty during coronavirus lockdowns around the world.
Military jets flyover NYC to thank frontline workers
The U.S. Air Force's elite flying squad, the Thunderbirds, and the Navy's Blue Angels, flew over New York to thank frontlines workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Getting married despite coronavirus outbreak
Couples around the world tie the knot amid the coronavirus pandemic.