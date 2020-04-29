Edition:
Giving birth in the time of COVID-19

Amandine, who tested positive for COVID-19 just before giving birth, wears a protective face mask while holding her newborn daughter Mahaut at CHIREC Delta Hospital in Brussels, Belgium April 25, 2020. Baby Mahaut was born on April 23 in Brussels by cesarean section because of earlier complications not linked to COVID-19, but which led to mother Amandine being tested, even though she showed no symptoms. "They told me they would test me for COVID-19 and I thought it would be negative. The next day, my gynecologist called me to tell me that it was positive, I nearly fell off my chair," Amandine, who asked not to give her surname, told Reuters. Wearing a blue medical mask lying in a hospital bed and holding her baby to her chest, Amandine said it had been hard to give birth alone. "I was so afraid for her ... it was a very peculiar birth, I only saw her for two minutes," Amandine said, explaining how she was then moved to a surgery unit in the hospital to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. &nbsp;REUTERS/Yves Herman

Saturday, April 25, 2020
Rafiqa Ibrahim Radi watches a recorded video of her newborn son at her home in Basra, Iraq April 26, 2020. It has been more than a month since the mother last saw her son Seif. The 33-year-old from Basra faced a difficult pregnancy with life-threatening complications. Medical staff at her local Basra hospital advised her to seek treatment in Ahvaz, Iran, where she gave birth via C-section three months before her due date. Rafiqa remained at her newborn's side for 20 days, until the medical staff advised her to return to Basra while Seif recovered in the neonatal intensive care unit. About two weeks ago, the family finally received the good news: Seif was strong enough to make the trip back to Iraq. But by then, the border between Iran and Iraq had already shut down due to both governments' efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Since the border closure on March 8, 2020, the two-hour car drive from Basra to Ahvaz had become impossible. REUTERS/Mohammed Aty

Tuesday, April 28, 2020
A nurse holds a one-month-old Thai baby, the country's youngest COVID-19 patient who has successfully recovered, a day before being discharged from Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Bangkok, Thailand April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Stephanie Bowers, who is eight months pregnant, poses for a photograph in her lounge, Manchester, Britain April 9, 2020. Bowers is worried that she won't be able to have her husband with her during the birth. "As a soon-to-be first-time mother, everything about it is so unknown," Bowers said. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Nancy Pedroza experiences contractions, as she is placed onto an ambulance stretcher to be taken to hospital by paramedics, after her unborn child's heart beat dropped from 130 beats per minute to 30, while she was in labor during a homebirth in Fort Worth, Texas, April 8, 2020. Pedroza was convinced the hospital was the safest place to have her baby. That conviction turned to doubt when in late March most U.S. states ordered residents to stay home and hospitals and doctors began taking new precautions to protect pregnant women and their babies against the novel coronavirus sweeping the nation. So, at 40 weeks pregnant, she turned to a midwife to help her have a home birth. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Thursday, April 16, 2020
Francis Kibenge (L) sits with his children during a Reuters interview about his pregnant wife, Scovia Nakawooya, who died after she was forced under Uganda's coronavirus lockdown to walk to a hospital to give birth, in Kampala, Uganda, April 7, 2020. Nakawooya's unborn child died inside her as she struggled to reach a hospital on foot. She died hours later - one of at least seven women in labor to become casualties of Uganda's coronavirus lockdown, a rights group said. Fearful that the viral pandemic could overwhelm already overburdened hospitals, authorities have banned private transport without special authorisation. But in a poor country with few ambulances, the travel ban can be deadly for some. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa

Thursday, April 09, 2020
Midwife Juanita Zarate Solorza helps Mariana, 29, give birth to her third child in a local clinic instead of a nearby hospital in Union Hidalgo, Mexico April 19, 2020. Zarate says she has helped deliver hundreds of babies in 45 years working as a midwife in an indigenous community in southern Mexico. Now, demand for her services is more intense than ever as women seek to avoid giving birth in hospitals, where they fear becoming infected with the rapidly spreading coronavirus. Zarate said she has four deliveries scheduled for the rest of this month and about half a dozen in May, up from her usual rate of two to three scheduled births per month. And more women may arrive in their hour of need without appointments. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes

Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Hashim, an essential worker in the healthcare industry, sees his newborn niece for the first time as he greets his daughter and nephew through the closed door as he maintains social distance from his family as he works amid the outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, April 20, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Joy Malone

Thursday, April 23, 2020
Nurses hold newborn babies wearing protective face shields at the Praram 9 hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Thursday, April 09, 2020
Noemie Bouchet, Arnaud Joal and their newborn daughter Bertille talk by video with relatives unable to visit due to France's lockdown, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 14, 2020. Bouchet and Joal were infected with COVID-19 last month, the maternity unit was operating under lockdown and their relatives live across closed borders, yet like millions of other babies, Bertille arrived without a hitch. The couple welcomed Bertille - for "heroine" or "bright maiden" - into the world in Geneva on April 9. Border closures and French confinement measures bar their families, who live over the border in nearby France, from visiting their newest family member. "Her grandmothers will remind her that they were not able to see her right away and that it was difficult!" Bouchet said. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Nuria Bravo, 38, shows to her neighbors her newborn son Jesus next to her husband Francisco Pimentel, 40, and their children Cristina, 8, and Daniel, 11, as they greet to the neighbors from the balcony of their house during a lockdown in Ronda, southern Spain, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, April 27, 2020
Dr Greg Gulbransen speaks with the parents of a 2-day-old newborn while maintaining visits with both his regular patients and those confirmed to have COVID-19 at his pediatric practice in Oyster Bay, New York, April 13, 2020. With New York's healthcare system at full throttle treating coronavirus patients, Gulbransen wants to take no risks. His motto is: "Whatever you do, don't send someone from this office to the ER." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Naomi Hassebroek and her son Felix look at her sister's newborn baby through a glass door while dropping off a bag of supplies for Easter Sunday in Brooklyn, New York City, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Sunday, April 12, 2020
Chiropractor Dr Kolleen Gregory adjusts 4 day-old Raiz Paredes, while his mother Marylou Ojeda video chats with a pediatric dentist, during a home visit in Rosemead, California, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Will Watson looks through the window at his newborn niece whilst dropping off shopping supplies to his sister's home in Streatham, south London, Britain, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Sunday, April 19, 2020
A nurse wearing a protective face mask and gloves takes care of a new born baby in a maternity room, in Najaf, Iraq April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Thursday, April 02, 2020
Emergency medicine physician Thomas Krajewski wears a mask as he holds his baby Cal with his wife Genevieve after finishing his shift in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 27, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Monday, March 30, 2020
A nurse wearing a protective suit holds a newborn baby in the maternity room in Depok, near Jakarta, Indonesia, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Monday, April 13, 2020
A nurse in protective suit attends to a baby with COVID-19 at an isolation ward in Wuhan Children's Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China March 16, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Friday, March 20, 2020
