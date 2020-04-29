Giving birth in the time of COVID-19

Amandine, who tested positive for COVID-19 just before giving birth, wears a protective face mask while holding her newborn daughter Mahaut at CHIREC Delta Hospital in Brussels, Belgium April 25, 2020. Baby Mahaut was born on April 23 in Brussels by cesarean section because of earlier complications not linked to COVID-19, but which led to mother Amandine being tested, even though she showed no symptoms. "They told me they would test me for COVID-19 and I thought it would be negative. The next day, my gynecologist called me to tell me that it was positive, I nearly fell off my chair," Amandine, who asked not to give her surname, told Reuters. Wearing a blue medical mask lying in a hospital bed and holding her baby to her chest, Amandine said it had been hard to give birth alone. "I was so afraid for her ... it was a very peculiar birth, I only saw her for two minutes," Amandine said, explaining how she was then moved to a surgery unit in the hospital to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. REUTERS/Yves Herman

