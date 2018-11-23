Giving thanks
Jim Casler, who lost his home in Paradise to the Camp Fire, feeds a piece of pie crust to his brother's dog Sweetie after eating Thanksgiving dinner with his brother, wife, and father at a 'Thanksgiving Together' dinner put on by World Central...more
A group of people make a toast at a 'Thanksgiving Together' dinner put on by World Central Kitchen at Chico State University in Chico, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A woman comforts Colleen Love (R) who lost her home in the Camp Fire, at a 'Thanksgiving Together' dinner put on by World Central Kitchen at Chico State University in Chico, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Jose Andres, chef and founder of World Central Kitchen gives Paradise Police Department officer Tanner Ramlow (L) a plate of Thanksgiving dinner at the Paradise Police Department in Paradise, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri (C) shakes hands with a fireman after thanking him for his efforts to battle the Camp Fire at a 'Thanksgiving Together' dinner put on by World Central Kitchen at Chico State University in Chico, California. REUTERS/Elijah...more
Paradise Police Department officer Tanner Ramlow (L) and Yuba City Police Department officers Nick Morawcznski and Charn Singh (R) eat plates of Thanksgiving dinner brought by chef Jose Andres at the Paradise Police Department in Paradise,...more
Bob Talk (L) who was in the process of moving out of the RV he rented in Paradise when the Camp Fire hit, holds his dog Princeton while talking to Kyle Pounders, who had just served him Thanksgiving dinner, in Chico, California. Pounders is a...more
President Donald Trump speaks via video teleconference with troops from Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and family have their Thanksgiving dinner at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
President Donald Trump speaks via video teleconference with troops from Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
U.S. Army soldiers with the 289th Composite Supply Company, Ft. Hood, Texas, deep fry a turkey in preparation for Thanksgiving dinner at Camp Donna, in Donna, Texas. SrA Alexandra Minor/U.S. Air Force/Handout via REUTERS
U.S. Army soldiers with the 25th Quartermaster Company prepare Thanksgiving dinner for soldiers deployed to the border at Camp Donna, in Donna, Texas. SrA Alexandra Minor/U.S. Air Force/Handout via REUTERS
U.S. Army soldiers serve Thanksgiving dinner to soldiers deployed to the border at Camp Donna, in Donna, Texas. SrA Alexandra Minor/U.S. Air Force/Handout via REUTERS
A U.S. Army soldier serves Thanksgiving meal to his comrades at the Resolute Support headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
U.S. soldiers eat Thanksgiving meals at the Resolute Support headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A U.S. soldier reacts as he carries a plate of a Thanksgiving meal at the Resolute Support headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
U.S. Army soldiers with the 74th Composite Truck Company, Ft. Campbell, K.T., decorate tents in preparation for Thanksgiving dinner at Camp Donna, in Donna, Texas. SrA Alexandra Minor/U.S. Air Force/Handout via REUTERS
