Glamour grandmas of Beijing

(L-R), Lin Wei, 65, &nbsp;Sun Yang, 64, Wang Xinghuo, 70 and Wang Nianwen, 74, wear traditional Chinese dresses as they walk across a street during a video shoot in Beijing's Central Business District (CBD) area, China August 13, 2020. The four famous amateur model grandmothers, known as "Glamma Beijing", took off their masks during a saunter down the streets of Beijing to demonstrate life returning to normal as the COVID-19 pandemic eases. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

(L-R), Lin Wei, 65,  Sun Yang, 64, Wang Xinghuo, 70 and Wang Nianwen, 74, wear traditional Chinese dresses as they walk across a street during a video shoot in Beijing's Central Business District (CBD) area, China August 13, 2020. The four famous amateur model grandmothers, known as "Glamma Beijing", took off their masks during a saunter down the streets of Beijing to demonstrate life returning to normal as the COVID-19 pandemic eases. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Glamma Beijing, a group of four women who met during a modeling training course after retiring 20 years ago, became an internet sensation in China last year. A 15-second video of them walking in Sanlitun, one of Beijing's busiest shopping districts, wearing traditional qipao dresses and oversized dangling fringe earrings, was viewed more than 50 million times in a day, according to local media. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Glamma Beijing, a group of four women who met during a modeling training course after retiring 20 years ago, became an internet sensation in China last year. A 15-second video of them walking in Sanlitun, one of Beijing's busiest shopping districts, wearing traditional qipao dresses and oversized dangling fringe earrings, was viewed more than 50 million times in a day, according to local media. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Wang Xinghuo, 70, and Sun Yang, 64, browse online shops for belts, as they prepare for a video shoot at Sun's home in Beijing. Since then, Lin Wei, Wang Xinghuo, Sun Yang and Wang Nianwen, all aged over 60, have enjoyed dressing up and performing in videos on short-video platform Douyin for likes. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Wang Xinghuo, 70, and Sun Yang, 64, browse online shops for belts, as they prepare for a video shoot at Sun's home in Beijing. Since then, Lin Wei, Wang Xinghuo, Sun Yang and Wang Nianwen, all aged over 60, have enjoyed dressing up and performing in videos on short-video platform Douyin for likes. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Glamma Beijing prepare for a video shoot at Sun Yang's home. "Your life is gray if you are always afraid of aging and death," said Lin Wei, 64, explaining her philosophy on growing older and enthusiasm for donning stylish clothes and makeup. "You are old, you have wrinkles, you don't have too much energy, or your figure becomes baggy. But this is something you can't go against, so you need to face it with positivity." REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Glamma Beijing prepare for a video shoot at Sun Yang's home. "Your life is gray if you are always afraid of aging and death," said Lin Wei, 64, explaining her philosophy on growing older and enthusiasm for donning stylish clothes and makeup. "You are old, you have wrinkles, you don't have too much energy, or your figure becomes baggy. But this is something you can't go against, so you need to face it with positivity." REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Wang Nianwen, 74, puts on lipstick. During the COVID-19 pandemic, when the group had to stay indoors, they reverted to creating videos about their lifestyle. They now have more than a million followers on Douyin. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Wang Nianwen, 74, puts on lipstick. During the COVID-19 pandemic, when the group had to stay indoors, they reverted to creating videos about their lifestyle. They now have more than a million followers on Douyin. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Sun Yang, 64, speaks to her granddaughters as she prepares her hair. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Sun Yang, 64, speaks to her granddaughters as she prepares her hair. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Wang Nianwen, 74, puts on lipstick. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Wang Nianwen, 74, puts on lipstick. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Sun Yang (L), 64, and Wang Xinghuo, 70, chat as they prepare their hair. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Sun Yang (L), 64, and Wang Xinghuo, 70, chat as they prepare their hair. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Wang Xinghuo, 70, walks down stairs as she prepares her hair. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Wang Xinghuo, 70, walks down stairs as she prepares her hair. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Sun Yang, 64, combs her hair. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Sun Yang, 64, combs her hair. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Sun Yang (L), 64, and Wang Nianwen, 74, chat at Sun's home before they go out for a video shoot. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Sun Yang (L), 64, and Wang Nianwen, 74, chat at Sun's home before they go out for a video shoot. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
The stylish grannies, as they call themselves in Mandarin, turned heads as they walked in figure-hugging qipaos down a street like a catwalk, in Beijing's central business district of Guomao. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

The stylish grannies, as they call themselves in Mandarin, turned heads as they walked in figure-hugging qipaos down a street like a catwalk, in Beijing's central business district of Guomao. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Agent Zhang He (R3), who is also the daughter-in-law of member Sun Yang, films videos for the group as they perform and take off masks during a shoot. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Agent Zhang He (R3), who is also the daughter-in-law of member Sun Yang, films videos for the group as they perform and take off masks during a shoot. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
The white hair of Wang Nianwen, 74, is seen during a video shoot. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

The white hair of Wang Nianwen, 74, is seen during a video shoot. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Members of Glamma Beijing walk across a street. "Beauty is in all ages," said Liu Jing, a passer-by. "You can be young and stylish, or feminine. And you can also be elegant just like these grannies." REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Members of Glamma Beijing walk across a street. "Beauty is in all ages," said Liu Jing, a passer-by. "You can be young and stylish, or feminine. And you can also be elegant just like these grannies." REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
People take pictures Glamma Beijing as they walk past Beijing's Central Business District area. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

People take pictures Glamma Beijing as they walk past Beijing's Central Business District area. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
