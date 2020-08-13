Glamour grandmas of Beijing

Glamma Beijing prepare for a video shoot at Sun Yang's home. "Your life is gray if you are always afraid of aging and death," said Lin Wei, 64, explaining her philosophy on growing older and enthusiasm for donning stylish clothes and makeup. "You are...more

Glamma Beijing prepare for a video shoot at Sun Yang's home. "Your life is gray if you are always afraid of aging and death," said Lin Wei, 64, explaining her philosophy on growing older and enthusiasm for donning stylish clothes and makeup. "You are old, you have wrinkles, you don't have too much energy, or your figure becomes baggy. But this is something you can't go against, so you need to face it with positivity." REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Close