Glamour Women of the Year Awards
Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid and Yolanda Foster. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Serena Williams. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Drew Barrymore. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Shanina Shaik. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model Sara Sampaio. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad holds a Barbie doll made in her likeness. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Laverne Cox. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Iman. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Gabrielle Giffords husband Mark Kelly. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model Halima Aden. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lynda Carter. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model Jessica Hart. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Gymnast Aly Raisman. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Martha Stewart. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
U.S. Representative Maxine Waters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Cynthia Leive, Editor in Chief of Glamour magazine. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Singer Rachel Platten. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Bella Hadid. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Next Slideshows
Governors Awards red carpet
Style from the Governors Awards red carpet.
Best of CMA Awards
Highlights from the Country Music Association's annual awards in Nashville.
CMA Awards red carpet
Style at the 51st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville.
China Fashion Week
Highlights and backstage at China fashion week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Delhi's toxic smog
A thick cloud of toxic smog 10 times the recommended limit has enveloped India's capital New Delhi.
Where the Rohingya once lived
Aerial views of Rohingya villages torched during violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state.
Strong earthquake hits Iraq and Iran
At least 450 people were killed in Iran when a magnitude 7.3 earthquake jolted the country on Sunday.
Italy fails to qualify for World Cup
The Azzurri was eliminated at the hands of Sweden, marking the first time the national team will miss the tournament in 60 years.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Texas church reopens after shooting
The First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs opens to the public as a memorial to those killed in the shooting.
Trump in Asia
Inside President Trump's five-country Asian trip.
MTV Europe Music Awards
Highlights from the MTV Europe Music Awards in London.
MTV EMA red carpet
Style from the MTV EMA red carpet.