Glastonbury Festival
Ed Sheeran performs on the Pyramid Stage. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Katy Perry performs on the Pyramid Stage. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and Michael Eavis acknowledge the crowd after addressing revellers. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers dance as Ed Sheeran performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Radiohead performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers and detritus are seen near the Pyramid Stage. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Barry Gibb performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A reveller sleeps at Worthy Farm. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Biffy Clyro perform. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A reveller dressed as Spiderman goes to the toilet. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers walk. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A performance artist dislocates his shoulder as revellers watch in Block 9. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
The Foo Fighters perform. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Brooklyn Beckham walks with revellers. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers watch the Arcadia performance. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Lorde performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers and detritus are seen near the Pyramid Stage. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Killer Mike from Run The Jewels performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A reveller wears sunglasses. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
The National perform. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers dance at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers dance as Royal Blood perform on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Little Dragon perform on the West Holts Stage at Worthy Farm. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Kris Kristofferson performs on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Charli XCX performs on the Other Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Actor Bradley Cooper performs on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers smile at Worthy Farm in Somerset. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A reveller exhales at Worthy Farm in Somerset. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers relax at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Actor Johnny Depp greets fans before presenting his film The Libertine, at Cinemageddon at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers observe a minute of silence, in honour of those affected by recent events in Manchester and London, in front of the Pyramid Stage. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers react as actor Johnny Depp presents his film The Libertine, at Cinemageddon at Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Tents are seen at Worthy Farm in Somerset during Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers take part in a peace event by the Stone Circle at Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A sign post is seen at Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers take part in a peace event by the Stone Circle at Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A reveller gestures by the Stone Circle at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, in Britain June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers gather at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers sleep in front of a food stand at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers use the public lavatories at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers sleep by the Stone Circle at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers watch fireworks at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A flag flutters at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A reveller is pictured with a baby at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers paint faces at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers are sprayed with water as they cool down at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset, for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Next Slideshows
Best of BET Awards
Highlights from the BET Awards.
Firefly Music Festival
Revelers party in the woods at the Firefly Music Festival in Delaware.
Bat-Signal honors Adam West in Los Angeles
A Bat-Signal is projected onto City Hall in Los Angeles in honor of late actor Adam West, who played the Caped Crusader beginning in 1966.
London Fashion Week Men's Spring 2018
Highlights from London's Fashion Week Men's.
MORE IN PICTURES
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.