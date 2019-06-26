Edition:
Pictures | Wed Jun 26, 2019 | 9:25am EDT

Glastonbury Festival

A reveller arrives for Glastonbury Festival at Worthy farm in Somerset, Britain June 26, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
People queue as they arrive for Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Revellers drink alcohol in a queue for Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Michael Eavis greets people as they enter Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
People carry their possessions as they arrive for Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
A reveller arrives for Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
People sleep as they queue to enter Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
People queue as they arrive for Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
A man sleeps in a queue for Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
People queue as they arrive for Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
People carry their possessions as they arrive for Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
A reveller carries her possessions as she arrives for Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
People carry their possessions as they arrive for Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
People carry their possessions as they arrive for Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
A reveller arrives for Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
