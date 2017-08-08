Glen Campbell: 1936 - 2017
American country music artist Glen Campbell performs during the Country Music Association (CMA) Music Festival in Nashville, Tennessee June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Glen Campbell sings "Rhinestone Cowboy" during his tribute at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Glen Campbell with his wife Kim and daughter Ashley arrive at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Glen Campbell strums a guitar during his tribute as singers Brad Paisley and Keith Urban, composer Jimmy Webb and Campbell's wife Kim stand on stage at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami...more
Singer Glen Campbell points at his wife Kim as he stands to be acknowledged during a tribute to his career at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Singer Glen Campbell performs on stage at Club Nokia in Los Angeles, California October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Recording artist Glen Campbell at his home in Malibu, California August 4, 2008. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Willie Nelson and Glen Campbell perform on stage at the 20th Autry National Center gala at the Gene Autry Western Heritage museum in Los Angeles September 29, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Country music legend Glen Campbell poses with the "Pioneer Award" May 5, 1998 at the Country Music Awards at the Universal Amphitheater in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Rose Prouser
Recording artist Glen Campbell is photographed at his home in Malibu, California August 4, 2008. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
