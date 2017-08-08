Edition:
Glen Campbell: 1936 - 2017

American country music artist Glen Campbell performs during the Country Music Association (CMA) Music Festival in Nashville, Tennessee June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Friday, June 08, 2012
Glen Campbell sings "Rhinestone Cowboy" during his tribute at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 12, 2012
Glen Campbell with his wife Kim and daughter Ashley arrive at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, February 12, 2012
Glen Campbell strums a guitar during his tribute as singers Brad Paisley and Keith Urban, composer Jimmy Webb and Campbell's wife Kim stand on stage at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2011
American country music artist Glen Campbell performs during the Country Music Association (CMA) Music Festival in Nashville, Tennessee June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Friday, June 08, 2012
Singer Glen Campbell points at his wife Kim as he stands to be acknowledged during a tribute to his career at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2011
Singer Glen Campbell performs on stage at Club Nokia in Los Angeles, California October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2011
Recording artist Glen Campbell at his home in Malibu, California August 4, 2008. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Wednesday, August 06, 2008
Willie Nelson and Glen Campbell perform on stage at the 20th Autry National Center gala at the Gene Autry Western Heritage museum in Los Angeles September 29, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, September 30, 2007
Country music legend Glen Campbell poses with the "Pioneer Award" May 5, 1998 at the Country Music Awards at the Universal Amphitheater in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Rose Prouser

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Recording artist Glen Campbell is photographed at his home in Malibu, California August 4, 2008. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Wednesday, August 06, 2008
