Glimpses of Greenland

Snow covered mountains rise above the harbour and town of Tasiilaq, Greenland, June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
An iceberg floats in a fjord near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland, June 24, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Tabular icebergs float in the Sermilik Fjord after a large calving event at the Helheim glacier near Tasiilaq, Greenland, June 23, 2018. This portion between the glacier front and the open ocean is known as the "melange" and is filled with ice, snow and icebergs packed together on their way to a fjord and later the ocean. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
A young girl plays on a trampoline in the evening sunshine in the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland, June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
The snow-covered shore is reflected in the still water of a fjord near Tasiilaq, Greenland, June 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
Seal hunter Henrik Josvasson jumps back onto his boat after searching for puffin eggs near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland, June 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
A large crevasse forms near the calving front of the Helheim glacier near Tasiilaq, Greenland, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
A young girl sits on a stone and smokes in the late evening sunshine above the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland, June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
An iceberg floats in a fjord near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland, June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 27, 2018
A man walks to his boat past a number of abandoned and dry-docked boats in the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland, June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
A small skiff motors past an iceberg in the open ocean near Tasiilaq, Greenland, June 24, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
An iceberg floats in a fjord near Tasiilaq, Greenland, June 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Young native Greenlanders take advantage of the last rays of daylight on a hill above the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland, June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
An iceberg floats in a fjord near Tasiilaq, Greenland, June 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
The setting sun illuminates the face of seal hunter Henrik Josvasson near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland, June 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
A glacial terminus is seen out the window of a NASA Gulfstream III flight to support the Oceans Melting Greenland (OMG) research mission above the east coast of Greenland, March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
A woman and child hold hands as they walk on the street in the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland, June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
Sunshine lights up the Helheim glacier near Tasiilaq, Greenland, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
A sled dog chained to a small shelter looks at a tire in the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland, June 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
Ocean water is pushed up by the bottom of a pinnacle iceberg as it falls back during a large calving event at the Helheim glacier near Tasiilaq, Greenland, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Glacial ice is seen from the window during a NASA flight to support the Oceans Melting Greenland (OMG) research mission above the east coast of Greenland, March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Seal hunter Henrik Josvasson reaches down to hook a seal he has just shot while hunting near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland, June 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
The snow-covered shore is reflected in the still water of a fjord near Tasiilaq, Greenland, June 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
A band plays music during a late night dance in the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland, June 17, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
Safety officer Brian Rougeux works to assemble a radar dome while working at the research camp above the Helheim glacier near Tasiilaq, Greenland, June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
