Sun Sep 30, 2018

Global Citizen Festival in Central Park

Cardi B performs at the Global Citizen Festival concert in New York's Central Park. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Saturday, September 29, 2018
Janelle Monae performs. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Saturday, September 29, 2018
Chris Martin of Coldplay speaks. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, September 30, 2018
Law enforcement officials replace a barrier that fell. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, September 30, 2018
Shawn Mendes performs. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Saturday, September 29, 2018
Dakota Johnson gives her number. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, September 30, 2018
Sen. Jeff Flake speaks with Sen. Chris Coons. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Saturday, September 29, 2018
The Weeknd performs. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, September 30, 2018
Cynthia Erivo (L) and Ava DuVernay speak. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, September 30, 2018
Cardi B performs. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Saturday, September 29, 2018
Amber Heard and Bridget Moynahan speak. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, September 30, 2018
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, September 30, 2018
Janelle Monae performs. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Saturday, September 29, 2018
Hugh Jackman speaks. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Saturday, September 29, 2018
The Weeknd performs. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, September 30, 2018
Fans react to Shawn Mendes. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, September 30, 2018
Forest Whitaker speaks. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, September 30, 2018
Naomi Campbell speaks. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, September 30, 2018
The Weeknd performs. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, September 30, 2018
Shawn Mendes performs. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Saturday, September 29, 2018
