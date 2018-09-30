Global Citizen Festival in Central Park
Cardi B performs at the Global Citizen Festival concert in New York's Central Park. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Janelle Monae performs. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Chris Martin of Coldplay speaks. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Law enforcement officials replace a barrier that fell. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Shawn Mendes performs. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Dakota Johnson gives her number. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Sen. Jeff Flake speaks with Sen. Chris Coons. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
The Weeknd performs. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Cynthia Erivo (L) and Ava DuVernay speak. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Cardi B performs. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Amber Heard and Bridget Moynahan speak. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Janelle Monae performs. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Hugh Jackman speaks. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
The Weeknd performs. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Fans react to Shawn Mendes. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Forest Whitaker speaks. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Naomi Campbell speaks. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
The Weeknd performs. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Shawn Mendes performs. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
