Pictures | Fri Sep 20, 2019 | 11:10am EDT

Global climate strike

Protesters hold a placard depicting Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg as they take part in the Fridays for Future climate change action protest in Paris, France, September 20. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
People take part in the Global Climate Strike of the Fridays for Future movement in Berlin, Germany, September 20. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
Environment activists participate in a Global Climate Strike near the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment office in Bangkok, Thailand, September 20. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
Students attend a climate change protest in Marovo Island, Solomon Islands, September 20. 350 PACIFIC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 19, 2019
Young activists take part in an environmental demonstration, part of the Global Climate Strike, in Krakow, Poland September 20. Jakub Wlodek/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
Environmental activist play dead as they participate in a Global Climate Strike near the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment office in Bangkok, Thailand, September 20. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
People hold placards as they attend a climate change demonstration in London, Britain, September 20. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
Young activists take part in an environmental demonstration, part of the Global Climate Strike, in Krakow, Poland, September 20. Jakub Wlodek/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
Environmental activist play dead as they participate in a Global Climate Strike near the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment office in Bangkok, Thailand, September 20. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
People attend a climate change demonstration in London, Britain, September 20. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
Young activists take part in an environmental demonstration, part of the Global Climate Strike, in Krakow, Poland September 20, 2019. Jakub Wlodek/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. POLAND OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN POLAND.

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
Activists stand on blocks of ice under makeshift gallows as they take part in the Global Climate Strike of the movement Fridays for Future, in Munich, Germany, September 20. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
Young activists take part in an environmental demonstration, part of the Global Climate Strike, in Warsaw, Poland September 20. Maciek Jazwiecki/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
People take part in the Global Climate Strike of the movement Fridays for Future, in Berlin, Germany, September 20. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
A student holds a placard as people attend a climate change demonstration in London, Britain, September 20. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
Student hold a traffic cone as she attends a climate change demonstration in London, Britain, September 20. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
Young activists take part in an environmental demonstration, part of the Global Climate Strike, in Poznan, Poland September 20. Piotr Skornicki/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
Young activists stage a performance during an environmental demonstration, part of the Global Climate Strike, in Warsaw, Poland, September 20. Maciek Jazwiecki/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
People gather in front of the Brandenburg Gate to take part in the Global Climate Strike of the movement Fridays for Future, in Berlin, Germany, September 20. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
Activist stand on blocks of ice under makeshift gallows as they take part in the Global Climate Strike of the movement Fridays for Future, in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, September 20. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
Young activists take part in an environmental demonstration, part of the Global Climate Strike, in Lodz, Poland, September 20. Tomasz Stanczak/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
Environmental activists hold signs as they take part in the Climate strike protest calling for action on climate change, in Nairobi, Kenya, September 20. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
Students with placards take part in the Global Climate Strike of the Fridays for Future movement in Berlin, Germany, September 20. The placards read: 'Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter and then?' REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
People take part in the Global Climate Strike of the Fridays for Future movement in Berlin, Germany, September 20. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
A view shows a crushed bird on a road during an environmental demonstration of young activists, who take part in the Global Climate Strike, in Poznan, Poland September 20. Piotr Skornicki/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
Children hold placards as they attend a climate change demonstration in London, Britain, September 20. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
People take part in the Global Climate Strike of the Fridays for Future movement in Berlin, Germany, September 20. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
People take part in the Global Climate Strike of the Fridays for Future movement in Berlin, Germany, September 20. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
Students hold placards as they take part in the Fridays for Future climate change action protest in Paris, France, September 20. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
Students hold placards as they take part in the Fridays for Future climate change action protest in Paris, France, September 20. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
Young activists take part in an environmental demonstration, part of the Global Climate Strike, in Warsaw, Poland September 20. Maciek Jazwiecki/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
Environmental groups call for global climate strike action during a rally in Abuja, Nigeria, September 20. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
Students and activists hold placards with messages as they participate in a Global Climate Strike rally in New Delhi, India, September 20. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
Students and activists hold placards with messages as they participate in a Global Climate Strike rally in New Delhi, India, September 20. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
Students take part in the Global Climate Strike of the Fridays for Future movement in Berlin, Germany, September 20. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
Students and activists hold placards with messages as they participate in a Global Climate Strike rally in New Delhi, India, September 20. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
People take part in a demonstration claiming for urgent measures to combat climate change, in central Brussels, Belgium, September 20. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
