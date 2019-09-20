Global climate strike
Protesters hold a placard depicting Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg as they take part in the Fridays for Future climate change action protest in Paris, France, September 20. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
People take part in the Global Climate Strike of the Fridays for Future movement in Berlin, Germany, September 20. REUTERS/Christian Mang
Environment activists participate in a Global Climate Strike near the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment office in Bangkok, Thailand, September 20. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Students attend a climate change protest in Marovo Island, Solomon Islands, September 20. 350 PACIFIC/via REUTERS
Young activists take part in an environmental demonstration, part of the Global Climate Strike, in Krakow, Poland September 20. Jakub Wlodek/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
Environmental activist play dead as they participate in a Global Climate Strike near the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment office in Bangkok, Thailand, September 20. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People hold placards as they attend a climate change demonstration in London, Britain, September 20. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Young activists take part in an environmental demonstration, part of the Global Climate Strike, in Krakow, Poland, September 20. Jakub Wlodek/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
Environmental activist play dead as they participate in a Global Climate Strike near the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment office in Bangkok, Thailand, September 20. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People attend a climate change demonstration in London, Britain, September 20. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Young activists take part in an environmental demonstration, part of the Global Climate Strike, in Krakow, Poland September 20, 2019. Jakub Wlodek/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. POLAND OUT....more
Activists stand on blocks of ice under makeshift gallows as they take part in the Global Climate Strike of the movement Fridays for Future, in Munich, Germany, September 20. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Young activists take part in an environmental demonstration, part of the Global Climate Strike, in Warsaw, Poland September 20. Maciek Jazwiecki/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
People take part in the Global Climate Strike of the movement Fridays for Future, in Berlin, Germany, September 20. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A student holds a placard as people attend a climate change demonstration in London, Britain, September 20. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Student hold a traffic cone as she attends a climate change demonstration in London, Britain, September 20. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Young activists take part in an environmental demonstration, part of the Global Climate Strike, in Poznan, Poland September 20. Piotr Skornicki/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
Young activists stage a performance during an environmental demonstration, part of the Global Climate Strike, in Warsaw, Poland, September 20. Maciek Jazwiecki/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
People gather in front of the Brandenburg Gate to take part in the Global Climate Strike of the movement Fridays for Future, in Berlin, Germany, September 20. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Activist stand on blocks of ice under makeshift gallows as they take part in the Global Climate Strike of the movement Fridays for Future, in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, September 20. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Young activists take part in an environmental demonstration, part of the Global Climate Strike, in Lodz, Poland, September 20. Tomasz Stanczak/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
Environmental activists hold signs as they take part in the Climate strike protest calling for action on climate change, in Nairobi, Kenya, September 20. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Students with placards take part in the Global Climate Strike of the Fridays for Future movement in Berlin, Germany, September 20. The placards read: 'Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter and then?' REUTERS/Christian Mang
People take part in the Global Climate Strike of the Fridays for Future movement in Berlin, Germany, September 20. REUTERS/Christian Mang
A view shows a crushed bird on a road during an environmental demonstration of young activists, who take part in the Global Climate Strike, in Poznan, Poland September 20. Piotr Skornicki/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
Children hold placards as they attend a climate change demonstration in London, Britain, September 20. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People take part in the Global Climate Strike of the Fridays for Future movement in Berlin, Germany, September 20. REUTERS/Christian Mang
People take part in the Global Climate Strike of the Fridays for Future movement in Berlin, Germany, September 20. REUTERS/Christian Mang
Students hold placards as they take part in the Fridays for Future climate change action protest in Paris, France, September 20. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Students hold placards as they take part in the Fridays for Future climate change action protest in Paris, France, September 20. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Young activists take part in an environmental demonstration, part of the Global Climate Strike, in Warsaw, Poland September 20. Maciek Jazwiecki/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
Environmental groups call for global climate strike action during a rally in Abuja, Nigeria, September 20. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Students and activists hold placards with messages as they participate in a Global Climate Strike rally in New Delhi, India, September 20. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Students and activists hold placards with messages as they participate in a Global Climate Strike rally in New Delhi, India, September 20. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Students take part in the Global Climate Strike of the Fridays for Future movement in Berlin, Germany, September 20. REUTERS/Christian Mang
Students and activists hold placards with messages as they participate in a Global Climate Strike rally in New Delhi, India, September 20. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
People take part in a demonstration claiming for urgent measures to combat climate change, in central Brussels, Belgium, September 20. REUTERS/Yves Herman
