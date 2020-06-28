Global coronavirus cases exceed 10 million
Maria Ortiz reacts while kneeling beside the body of her partner Jose Holguin, 50, originally from the Dominican Republic and who died of complications related to the coronavirus disease, during a viewing service for Mr. Holguin at International...more
A doctor puts on protective goggles before entering the isolation ward at a hospital, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 30, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
Excavators and bulldozers are seen at the construction site where the new hospital is being built to treat coronavirus patients on the outskirts of Wuhan, China January 24, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS
A medical worker in a protective suit takes a break during her night shift at a community health service center, in Qingshan district of Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 9, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
A makeshift memorial for Li Wenliang, a doctor who issued an early warning about the coronavirus outbreak before it was officially recognized, is seen after Li died of the virus, at an entrance to the Central Hospital of Wuhan in Hubei province,...more
Medical officers spray Indonesian nationals with antiseptic after they arrived from Wuhan, China, before transferring them to the Natuna Islands military base to be quarantined, at Hang Nadim Airport in Batam, Riau Islands, Indonesia, February 2,...more
A bus arrives near the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A child waves as she sits in a vehicle carrying residents evacuated from a public housing building, following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, outside Hong Mei House, at Cheung Hong Estate in Hong Kong, China February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone...more
Military officers wearing face masks stand outside Duomo cathedral, closed by authorities due to a coronavirus outbreak, in Milan, Italy February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A medical staff member in protective gear uses a swab to take samples from a visitor at 'drive-thru' testing center in Yeungnam University Medical Center in Daegu, South Korea, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman wearing a mask to prevent contracting the coronavirus reacts as employees from a disinfection service company sanitize a traditional market in Seoul, South Korea, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci listens with Vice President Mike Pence as U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the daily coronavirus briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 17, 2020....more
Lori Spencer visits her mom Judie Shape, 81, who Spencer says has tested positive for coronavirus, at Life Care Center of Kirkland, the Seattle-area nursing home at the epicenter of one of the biggest coronavirus outbreaks in the United States, in...more
The Grand Princess cruise ship, carrying passengers who have tested positive for coronavirus, passes the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, California, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Passengers are pictured inside a public bus during the outbreak in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro adjusts his protective face mask during a news conference to announce measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Brasilia, Brazil March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
First responders evacuate sick crew members with flu-like symptoms from two cruise ships, the Costa Favolosa and Costa Magica at U.S. Coast Guard station at Port of Miami after the Florida Department of Health reported more than 2,300 confirmed cases...more
A patient wearing a protective face mask is helped by medical personnel inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, Italy March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A nurse in protective suit attends to a baby with COVID-19, at an isolation ward of Wuhan Children's Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China March 16, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
A patient, infected with coronavirus, is carried on a stretcher into a German military A400M aircraft during a transfer operation from Strasbourg to Ulm in Germany, France March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Coffins of people who have died from coronavirus are seen in the church of the Serravalle Scrivia cemetery, which like many places in northern Italy is struggling to cope with the number of deaths from the virus that is growing every day, in...more
Emergency medicine physician Thomas Krajewski wears a mask as he holds his baby Cal with his wife Genevieve after finishing his shift in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
The USNS Comfort passes the Statue of Liberty as it enters New York Harbor in New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People wait in line to be tested for coronavirus while wearing protective gear, outside Elmhurst Hospital Center in the Queens borough of New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A patient suffering from coronavirus is treated at the intensive care unit at Erasme Hospital in Brussels, Belgium, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Workers prepare to load a deceased person into a trailer outside of Brooklyn Hospital Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
An employee delivers a coffin at the Fondation Rothschild retirement home (Ehpad) where at least 16 residents have died in Paris, France, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A healthcare worker sits on a bench near Central Park in the Manhattan borough of New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
NHS workers applaud on the streets outside Chelsea and Westminster Hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS in London, Britain, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
A patient suffering from coronavirus wears a full-face Easybreath snorkelling mask given by sport chain Decathlon and turned into a ventilator for coronavirus treatment at the intensive care unit at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine near...more
The dead body of a man who had collapsed on the sidewalk is seen, during a coronavirus curfew in Guayaquil, Ecuador March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino
REACT EMS paramedics wearing protective gear load a potential coronavirus patient for transport in Shawnee, Oklahoma, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
A woman cries while talking on a mobile phone as she stands behind Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Members of the medical staff hold palm tree branches at the emergency unit of the Molinette Hospital on Palm Sunday, in Turin, Italy April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
A patient suffering from the coronavirus uses a tablet to speak to a relative who is unable to visit, at the Cernusco sul Naviglio hospital in Milan, Italy, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Military personnel walk among cubicles being prepared as part of phase 2 of the Javits New York Medical Station at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, New York City, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Italian doctor Cecilia Bartalena, 35, rests with her face in her hands as she returns home from a long shift in the emergency ward at the Cisanello hospital, in this picture taken by her husband, musician Lorenzo Marianelli, in Pisa, Italy, March 31...more
Katrina Curtis reacts while reading local news on her mobile phone in New Orleans, Louisiana April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Medical workers hug at the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport after travel restrictions to leave Wuhan, China, were lifted, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Signs made by prisoners pleading for help are seen on a window of Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska
A man reacts as a doctor wearing a protective gear takes a swab from him to test for the coronavirus at a residential area in Ahmedabad, India, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Nurses hold newborn babies wearing protective face shields at the Praram 9 hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Healthcare workers transfer the body of a deceased person onto a stretcher at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Drone pictures show bodies being buried in a potter's field on New York's Hart Island in New York City, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A view shows a rose between the hands of a person who died of the coronavirus, at a mortuary in Brussels, Belgium April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A funeral takes place on Good Friday as Italy celebrates Easter under lockdown in Venice, Italy April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Refrigerated tractor trailers used to store bodies of deceased people are seen at a temporary morgue, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Health workers wearing protective face masks react during a tribute for their co-worker Esteban, a male nurse who died of the coronavirus, outside the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Hashim, an essential worker in the healthcare industry, greets his daughter through the closed door as he maintains social distance from his family as he works amid the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Joy...more
A resident waves from her window at Residence Herron, a senior's long-term care facility, following a number of deaths in the suburb of Dorval in Montreal Quebec, Canada, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Mortuary employees transport the body of a person in an elderly residence in Brussels, Belgium April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Words that read "Capitalism is the virus" are seen at an abandoned building in New Orleans, Louisiana April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Brazilian 99-year-old former WWII combatant Ermando Armelino Piveta gestures as he leaves the Armed Forces Hospital, after being treated for the coronavirus and discharged, in Brasilia, Brazil, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A medical staff of Global Response Management measure vital signs of a migrant patient in isolation, suspected of having the virus, at a migrant encampment where more than 2,000 people live while seeking asylum in the U.S., in Matamoros, Mexico April...more
A New York City Fire Department (FDNY) Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) wearing personal protective equipment assist a woman who was having difficulty breathing in New York, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A doctor in protective suit visits a person suffering from the coronavirus at her home in Bergamo, the epicenter of Italy's outbreak, April 16, 2020. Patients with symptoms that are not too severe are treated at home in Bergamo, to avoid overcrowding...more
Journalist Daniela Taiocchi leafs through an edition of the newspaper L'Eco di Bergamo in which ten pages of obituaries have been published due to the high number of deaths from the coronavirus, in Bergamo, Italy May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo...more
Doctor Katharina Franz and paramedic Andreas Hankel, of the rescue helicopter "Christoph Giessen", resuscitate a patient during preparations for his transport in the special isolation chamber "IsoArk" for highly infectious coronavirus patients, from...more
Belgian doctor Antoine Sassine, urologist at Chirec Delta Hospital, who survived the coronavirus after 6 weeks in the intensive care unit and 3.5 weeks in a coma embraces his wife Alexandra as he leaves the hospital in Brussels, Belgium, April 19,...more
Health care workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand the stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver, Colorado, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
Paula Johnson, a registered nurse, administers a deep suction tube into the lungs of a coronavirus patient, in the intensive care unit of Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon...more
Manager Alisha Narvaez, 36, and resident funeral director Nicole Warring, 33, of International Funeral & Cremation Services, a funeral home in Harlem, carry a deceased person into the basement area, where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral...more
Hospital staff do yoga stretches and breathing exercises in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Hospital Clinic in Barcelona, Spain, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Hospital workers in protective equipment are seen behind a fence as they move the body of a deceased person to a temporary morgue outside Brooklyn Hospital Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New...more
Workers wearing protective equipment transport a body in the grounds of the Central Jamia Mosque Ghamkol Sharif, a temporary morgue set up at a mosque in Birmingham, Britain, April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Municipality workers carry a coffin at a cemetery complex provided by the government for coronavirus victims in Jakarta, Indonesia April, 22, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Health workers, wearing protective face masks, pay tribute after the funeral service for their colleague Philippe Lerche, a doctor who died of the coronavirus, outside the church in Villers-Outreaux, northern France, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal...more
Nogales Hospital doctor Javier Martinez eats outside his home while his family observes him, before returning to work, as he practices social distancing in order to prevent his family from getting infected with the coronavirus disease, after the...more
Funeral Director Omar Rodriguez looks over caskets of bodies at the Gerard J. Neufeld funeral home during the outbreak in the borough of Queens, New York, April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith
Filipino Catholic priest Rey Amancio, 31, wears his personal protective equipment (PPE) as he blesses a deceased person inside a morgue, amid the prohibition of religious gatherings, including funerals, during the government-imposed lockdown to...more
A New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer stands by as workers secure a van full of bodies of deceased people, at the Andrew Cleckley Funeral Home in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man wearing a protective gear mourns next to the body of his father who died from the coronavirus, at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A young girl reacts as a Kenyan ministry of health medical worker takes a swab during mass tasting in the Kawangware neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
The marks of goggles and plasters are seen on a nurse's face after her shift inside the intensive care unit where patients with COVID-19 are treated at Juarez hospital, in Mexico City, Mexico April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Inmates at Puraquequara's prison are seen on the roof with a prison worker as a hostage during a riot following an outbreak of the coronavirus, in Manaus, Brazil, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A police officer raises a baton at a man who, according to police, had broken the social distancing rule, outside a wine shop during an extended nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi, India, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Domenico di Massa plays with his granddaughter Cecilia for the first time in two months after Italy allowed families to see each other again as the country begins a staged end to a nationwide lockdown, in Rome, Italy, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Ayse Mehmet, whose daughter Sonya Kaygan died from coronavirus, has tears wiped by her three-year-old granddaughter, also named Ayse, at her home in Enfield, Britain, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Coronavirus patient Maria Josefa Arias, 76, is lifted into an Ambuiberica ambulance by her son Ander Maria Dominguez Arias and emergency technician Marisa Arguello de Paula, in Llodio, Spain, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Vincent West
Gravediggers prepare the coffin of Antonio Marciano, 65, who is suspected to have passed away from the coronavirus, during his burial in Duque de Caxias public cemetery, near Rio de Janeiro Brazil May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Vanderlecia Ortega dos Santos, 32, a nurse from the Witoto tribe, an indigenous ethnic group, who has volunteered to provide the only frontline care protecting her indigenous community of 700 families from the COVID-19 outbreak, wears a face mask...more
Physician Assistant Cori Kostick demonstrates the Brigham B-PROTECTED testing booth used to administer tests for the coronavirus at the Brigham and Women Hospital's community testing site in Boston, Massachusetts, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brian...more
A worker of the Funeral SOS, wearing protective clothing, prepares to remove the body of Antonio Freitas, at his house, at Tancredo Neves neighborhood in Manaus, Brazil May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A local resident waits to be examined after she was isolated due to the symptoms of the coronavirus, inside an isolation tent for suspected cases at the army field hospital in Touba, Senegal May 1, 2020. Picture taken May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra...more
The body of a Muslim man who died from the coronavirus is seen near the grave before the burial at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Nurses wearing face masks take part in an event held to mark the International Nurses Day, at Wuhan Tongji Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China May 12, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
Mortuary workers Stuart Emans and Graham Cowper prepare a deceased person for a funeral in the mortuary at Poppy's Funerals in Lambeth Cemetery in London, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A medical staff member treats a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista, California, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Shalonda Williams-Hampton, 32, has her blood taken by Northwell Health medical workers for the antibody tests that detect whether a person has developed immunity to the coronavirus at the First Baptist Cathedral of Westbury in Westbury, New York, May...more
Aracely Iraheta touches the casket of her husband, Jose Agustin Iraheta, who died from the coronavirus, in Malden, Massachusetts, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Monica Samudio, 46, whose husband Jorge Garcia, 51, died from the coronavirus, is reflected in the window as she looks out of her new apartment, in Mexico City, Mexico April 29, 2020. Samudio said she moved from her previous home after feeling...more
A medical worker in a protective suit conducts a nucleic acid testing for a child as residents wearing face masks queue behind for testing, at a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Grave diggers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) walk away after burying a person, who presumably died of the coronavirus, in the special purpose section of a graveyard on the outskirts of Saint Petersburg, Russia May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Anton...more
Mourners wear masks at a viewing for Shirley Sellers who died at age 79 of complications from the coronavirus in Alexandria, Virginia, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
The body of Valnir Mendes da Silva, 62, lays on a sidewalk of Arara community, where he died after residents requested help from the emergency service as he was suffering from breathing problems, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 17, 2020. According to...more
Gavin Roberts wears his father's police hat as he looks at the flag-draped casket of his father, Glen Ridge Police Department officer Charles Roberts, at his funeral service after the 45-year-old father of three died of the coronavirus in Glen Ridge,...more
Maria Alarcon, 54, is comforted by her children Sulin Sarango, 25, and Angel Sarango, 34, as she reacts during the burial of her husband Angel Sarango, 74, who died that day after reporting symptoms consistent with COVID-19, at the cemetery El...more
Open and occupied graves are seen during the outbreak of the coronavirus at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
People walk by an advertising bill board of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Kentish Town, London, Britain, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley
Dominic Cummings, special advisor for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is under pressure to resign over a journey he made during the coronavirus lockdown, reacts as he arrives at his house in London, Britain, May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah...more
Co-director of the intensive care unit at CommonSpirit's Dignity Health California Hospital Medical Center, Dr. Zafia Anklesaria, 35, who is seven months pregnant, removes a tracheostomy tube from COVID-19 patient Vicente Arredondo, 65, in the...more
Rusia Goes, a nurse who gave birth on April 26 hooked to a ventilator tube to help her breath as she battled severe symptoms of COVID-19, carries her daughter Luisa, her prematurely born baby, after she was released from the hospital in Rio de...more
Coronavirus patients George Gilbert, 85 and his wife Domneva Gilbert 84, hold hands during a short visit as they are being treated in different areas, both part of the TACTIC-R trial, at Addenbrooke's hospital in Cambridge, Britain May 21, 2020. The...more
Carlos Acuna, 52, a crematorium employee, works at a cremation oven at San Isidro crematory in Mexico City, Mexico May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Relatives prepare the pyre for the cremation of a person who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People drink outside a bar during the reopening phase in the East Village neighborhood in New York City, June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Nurses Sasha Dubois and Farah Fevrin kneel for the 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence during a vigil at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where many coronavirus diseasepatients have been treated, against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George...more
A cemetery worker dig new graves at the Xico cemetery on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A cemetery worker is disinfected after the funeral of a woman, who died of the coronavirus at the Santa Tecla cemetery, in Santa Tecla, El Salvador June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Relatives of Andrelina Bizerra da Silva, 49, who died on the way to a health clinic after she experienced days of suffering from shortness of breath and then fainted at her home, carry the coffin holding her body into her home before her wake, by the...more
A relative touches 76-year-old Don Jaime, who is infected with the coronavirus, during a final goodbye inside an Intensive Care Unit of the University of Chile's clinical hospital in Santiago, Chile June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
