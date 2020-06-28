Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Jun 28, 2020

Global coronavirus cases exceed 10 million

Maria Ortiz reacts while kneeling beside the body of her partner Jose Holguin, 50, originally from the Dominican Republic and who died of complications related to the coronavirus disease, during a viewing service for Mr. Holguin at International Funeral & Cremation Services in the Harlem neighborhood of Manhattan, New York City, May 16, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2020
A doctor puts on protective goggles before entering the isolation ward at a hospital, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 30, 2020. &nbsp;China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 31, 2020
Excavators and bulldozers are seen at the construction site where the new hospital is being built to treat coronavirus patients on the outskirts of Wuhan, China January 24, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, January 25, 2020
A medical worker in a protective suit takes a break during her night shift at a community health service center, in Qingshan district of Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 9, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
A makeshift memorial for Li Wenliang, a doctor who issued an early warning about the coronavirus outbreak before it was officially recognized, is seen after Li died of the virus, at an entrance to the Central Hospital of Wuhan in Hubei province, China February 7, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
Medical officers spray Indonesian nationals with antiseptic after they arrived from Wuhan, China, before transferring them to the Natuna Islands military base to be quarantined, at Hang Nadim Airport in Batam, Riau Islands, Indonesia, February 2, 2020. &nbsp;Antara Foto/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
A bus arrives near the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
A child waves as she sits in a vehicle carrying residents evacuated from a public housing building, following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, outside Hong Mei House, at Cheung Hong Estate in Hong Kong, China February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Military officers wearing face masks stand outside Duomo cathedral, closed by authorities due to a coronavirus outbreak, in Milan, Italy February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
A medical staff member in protective gear uses a swab to take samples from a visitor at 'drive-thru' testing center in Yeungnam University Medical Center in Daegu, South Korea, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
A woman wearing a mask to prevent contracting the coronavirus reacts as employees from a disinfection service company sanitize a traditional market in Seoul, South Korea, February 26, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2020
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci listens with Vice President Mike Pence as U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the daily coronavirus briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Lori Spencer visits her mom Judie Shape, 81, who Spencer says has tested positive for coronavirus, at Life Care Center of Kirkland, the Seattle-area nursing home at the epicenter of one of the biggest coronavirus outbreaks in the United States, in Kirkland, Washington, March 11, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
The Grand Princess cruise ship, carrying passengers who have tested positive for coronavirus, passes the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, California, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
Passengers are pictured inside a public bus during the outbreak in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro adjusts his protective face mask during a news conference to announce measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Brasilia, Brazil March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
First responders evacuate sick crew members with flu-like symptoms from two cruise ships, the Costa Favolosa and Costa Magica at U.S. Coast Guard station at Port of Miami after the Florida Department of Health reported more than 2,300 confirmed cases of coronavirus, in Miami, Florida March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
A patient wearing a protective face mask is helped by medical personnel inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, Italy March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
A nurse in protective suit attends to a baby with COVID-19, at an isolation ward of Wuhan Children's Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China March 16, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
A patient, infected with coronavirus, is carried on a stretcher into a German military A400M aircraft during a transfer operation from Strasbourg to Ulm in Germany, France March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2020
Coffins of people who have died from coronavirus are seen in the church of the Serravalle Scrivia cemetery, which like many places in northern Italy is struggling to cope with the number of deaths from the virus that is growing every day, in Alessandria, Italy, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Emergency medicine physician Thomas Krajewski wears a mask as he holds his baby Cal with his wife Genevieve after finishing his shift in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
The USNS Comfort passes the Statue of Liberty as it enters New York Harbor in New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
People wait in line to be tested for coronavirus while wearing protective gear, outside Elmhurst Hospital Center in the Queens borough of New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
A patient suffering from coronavirus is treated at the intensive care unit at Erasme Hospital in Brussels, Belgium, March 30, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
Workers prepare to load a deceased person into a trailer outside of Brooklyn Hospital Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
An employee delivers a coffin at the Fondation Rothschild retirement home (Ehpad) where at least 16 residents have died in Paris, France, March 25, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
A healthcare worker sits on a bench near Central Park in the Manhattan borough of New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
NHS workers applaud on the streets outside Chelsea and Westminster Hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS in London, Britain, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
A patient suffering from coronavirus wears a full-face Easybreath snorkelling mask given by sport chain Decathlon and turned into a ventilator for coronavirus treatment at the intensive care unit at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris, France, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2020
The dead body of a man who had collapsed on the sidewalk is seen, during a coronavirus curfew in Guayaquil, Ecuador March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
REACT EMS paramedics wearing protective gear load a potential coronavirus patient for transport in Shawnee, Oklahoma, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
A woman cries while talking on a mobile phone as she stands behind Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
Members of the medical staff hold palm tree branches at the emergency unit of the Molinette Hospital on Palm Sunday, in Turin, Italy April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
A patient suffering from the coronavirus uses a tablet to speak to a relative who is unable to visit, at the Cernusco sul Naviglio hospital in Milan, Italy, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Military personnel walk among cubicles being prepared as part of phase 2 of the Javits New York Medical Station at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, New York City, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
Italian doctor Cecilia Bartalena, 35, rests with her face in her hands as she returns home from a long shift in the emergency ward at the Cisanello hospital, in this picture taken by her husband, musician Lorenzo Marianelli, in Pisa, Italy, March 31 2020. Looking after patients suffering with the coronavirus, Bartalena has had to change the way she interacts with her family when she gets home from the hospital - she uses a separate bathroom from her husband and four-year-old daughter, eats meals in a separate area, and sleeps alone in her daughter's bedroom.&nbsp;Lorenzo Marianelli via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
Katrina Curtis reacts while reading local news on her mobile phone in New Orleans, Louisiana April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Medical workers hug at the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport after travel restrictions to leave Wuhan, China, were lifted, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Signs made by prisoners pleading for help are seen on a window of Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
A man reacts as a doctor wearing a protective gear takes a swab from him to test for the coronavirus at a residential area in Ahmedabad, India, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
Nurses hold newborn babies wearing protective face shields at the Praram 9 hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Healthcare workers transfer the body of a deceased person onto a stretcher at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 8, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
Drone pictures show bodies being buried in a potter's field on New York's Hart Island in New York City, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
A view shows a rose between the hands of a person who died of the coronavirus, at a mortuary in Brussels, Belgium April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
A funeral takes place on Good Friday as Italy celebrates Easter under lockdown in Venice, Italy April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
Refrigerated tractor trailers used to store bodies of deceased people are seen at a temporary morgue, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Health workers wearing protective face masks react during a tribute for their co-worker Esteban, a male nurse who died of the coronavirus, outside the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
Hashim, an essential worker in the healthcare industry, greets his daughter through the closed door as he maintains social distance from his family as he works amid the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, April 11, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Joy Malone

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2020
A resident waves from her window at Residence Herron, a senior's long-term care facility, following a number of deaths in the suburb of Dorval in Montreal Quebec, Canada, April 13, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
Mortuary employees transport the body of a person in an elderly residence in Brussels, Belgium April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Words that read "Capitalism is the virus" are seen at an abandoned building in New Orleans, Louisiana April 13, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
Brazilian 99-year-old former WWII combatant Ermando Armelino Piveta gestures as he leaves the Armed Forces Hospital, after being treated for the coronavirus and discharged, in Brasilia, Brazil, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2020
A medical staff of Global Response Management measure vital signs of a migrant patient in isolation, suspected of having the virus, at a migrant encampment where more than 2,000 people live while seeking asylum in the U.S., in Matamoros, Mexico April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
A New York City Fire Department (FDNY) Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) wearing personal protective equipment assist a woman who was having difficulty breathing in New York, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
A doctor in protective suit visits a person suffering from the coronavirus at her home in Bergamo, the epicenter of Italy's outbreak, April 16, 2020. Patients with symptoms that are not too severe are treated at home in Bergamo, to avoid overcrowding hospitals already overwhelmed with patients needing intensive care. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Journalist Daniela Taiocchi leafs through an edition of the newspaper L'Eco di Bergamo in which ten pages of obituaries have been published due to the high number of deaths from the coronavirus, in Bergamo, Italy May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
Doctor Katharina Franz and paramedic Andreas Hankel, of the rescue helicopter "Christoph Giessen", resuscitate a patient during preparations for his transport in the special isolation chamber "IsoArk" for highly infectious coronavirus patients, from a clinic in Hanau, Germany, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Belgian doctor Antoine Sassine, urologist at Chirec Delta Hospital, who survived the coronavirus after 6 weeks in the intensive care unit and 3.5 weeks in a coma embraces his wife Alexandra as he leaves the hospital in Brussels, Belgium, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
Health care workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand the stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver, Colorado, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
Paula Johnson, a registered nurse, administers a deep suction tube into the lungs of a coronavirus patient, in the intensive care unit of Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, April 22, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Manager Alisha Narvaez, 36, and resident funeral director Nicole Warring, 33, of International Funeral & Cremation Services, a funeral home in Harlem, carry a deceased person into the basement area, where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral services, in Manhattan, New York City, New York, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Hospital staff do yoga stretches and breathing exercises in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Hospital Clinic in Barcelona, Spain, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2020
Hospital workers in protective equipment are seen behind a fence as they move the body of a deceased person to a temporary morgue outside Brooklyn Hospital Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
Workers wearing protective equipment transport a body in the grounds of the Central Jamia Mosque Ghamkol Sharif, a temporary morgue set up at a mosque in Birmingham, Britain, April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Municipality workers carry a coffin at a cemetery complex provided by the government for coronavirus victims in Jakarta, Indonesia April, 22, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Health workers, wearing protective face masks, pay tribute after the funeral service for their colleague Philippe Lerche, a doctor who died of the coronavirus, outside the church in Villers-Outreaux, northern France, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2020
Nogales Hospital doctor Javier Martinez eats outside his home while his family observes him, before returning to work, as he practices social distancing in order to prevent his family from getting infected with the coronavirus disease, after the Mexican government declared a health emergency and issued stricter regulations to contain the spread of the coronavirus, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2020
Funeral Director Omar Rodriguez looks over caskets of bodies at the Gerard J. Neufeld funeral home during the outbreak in the borough of Queens, New York, April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2020
Filipino Catholic priest Rey Amancio, 31, wears his personal protective equipment (PPE) as he blesses a deceased person inside a morgue, amid the prohibition of religious gatherings, including funerals, during the government-imposed lockdown to contain the coronavirus, in Caloocan, Metro Manila, Philippines, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2020
A New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer stands by as workers secure a van full of bodies of deceased people, at the Andrew Cleckley Funeral Home in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2020
A man wearing a protective gear mourns next to the body of his father who died from the coronavirus, at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2020
A young girl reacts as a Kenyan ministry of health medical worker takes a swab during mass tasting in the Kawangware neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2020
The marks of goggles and plasters are seen on a nurse's face after her shift inside the intensive care unit where patients with COVID-19 are treated at Juarez hospital, in Mexico City, Mexico April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Inmates at Puraquequara's prison are seen on the roof with a prison worker as a hostage during a riot following an outbreak of the coronavirus, in Manaus, Brazil, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2020
A police officer raises a baton at a man who, according to police, had broken the social distancing rule, outside a wine shop during an extended nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi, India, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Domenico di Massa plays with his granddaughter Cecilia for the first time in two months after Italy allowed families to see each other again as the country begins a staged end to a nationwide lockdown, in Rome, Italy, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Ayse Mehmet, whose daughter Sonya Kaygan died from coronavirus, has tears wiped by her three-year-old granddaughter, also named Ayse, at her home in Enfield, Britain, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Coronavirus patient Maria Josefa Arias, 76, is lifted into an Ambuiberica ambulance by her son Ander Maria Dominguez Arias and emergency technician Marisa Arguello de Paula, in Llodio, Spain, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
Gravediggers prepare the coffin of Antonio Marciano, 65, who is suspected to have passed away from the coronavirus, during his burial in Duque de Caxias public cemetery, near Rio de Janeiro Brazil May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Vanderlecia Ortega dos Santos, 32, a nurse from the Witoto tribe, an indigenous ethnic group, who has volunteered to provide the only frontline care protecting her indigenous community of 700 families from the COVID-19 outbreak, wears a face mask that reads "Indigenous lives matter" as she puts on personal protective equipment (PPE), before leaving her home in Parque das Trios, in the Taruma district, Manaus, Brazil, April 26, 2020. "Our people are dying from this disease here and they are not being recognized as indigenous people by the state and Sesai," said Santos. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
Physician Assistant Cori Kostick demonstrates the Brigham B-PROTECTED testing booth used to administer tests for the coronavirus at the Brigham and Women Hospital's community testing site in Boston, Massachusetts, May 5, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
A worker of the Funeral SOS, wearing protective clothing, prepares to remove the body of Antonio Freitas, at his house, at Tancredo Neves neighborhood in Manaus, Brazil May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
A local resident waits to be examined after she was isolated due to the symptoms of the coronavirus, inside an isolation tent for suspected cases at the army field hospital in Touba, Senegal May 1, 2020. Picture taken May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
The body of a Muslim man who died from the coronavirus is seen near the grave before the burial at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
Nurses wearing face masks take part in an event held to mark the International Nurses Day, at Wuhan Tongji Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China May 12, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Mortuary workers Stuart Emans and Graham Cowper prepare a deceased person for a funeral in the mortuary at Poppy's Funerals in Lambeth Cemetery in London, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
A medical staff member treats a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista, California, May 12, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Shalonda Williams-Hampton, 32, has her blood taken by Northwell Health medical workers for the antibody tests that detect whether a person has developed immunity to the coronavirus at the First Baptist Cathedral of Westbury in Westbury, New York, May 13, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Aracely Iraheta touches the casket of her husband, Jose Agustin Iraheta, who died from the coronavirus, in Malden, Massachusetts, May 12, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Monica Samudio, 46, whose husband Jorge Garcia, 51, died from the coronavirus, is reflected in the window as she looks out of her new apartment, in Mexico City, Mexico April 29, 2020. Samudio said she moved from her previous home after feeling discriminated against when she and her husband contracted the disease. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
A medical worker in a protective suit conducts a nucleic acid testing for a child as residents wearing face masks queue behind for testing, at a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
Grave diggers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) walk away after burying a person, who presumably died of the coronavirus, in the special purpose section of a graveyard on the outskirts of Saint Petersburg, Russia May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Mourners wear masks at a viewing for Shirley Sellers who died at age 79 of complications from the coronavirus in Alexandria, Virginia, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
The body of Valnir Mendes da Silva, 62, lays on a sidewalk of Arara community, where he died after residents requested help from the emergency service as he was suffering from breathing problems, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 17, 2020. According to residents, it took about 30 hours to remove the body. REUTERS / Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2020
Gavin Roberts wears his father's police hat as he looks at the flag-draped casket of his father, Glen Ridge Police Department officer Charles Roberts, at his funeral service after the 45-year-old father of three died of the coronavirus in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
Maria Alarcon, 54, is comforted by her children Sulin Sarango, 25, and Angel Sarango, 34, as she reacts during the burial of her husband Angel Sarango, 74, who died that day after reporting symptoms consistent with COVID-19, at the cemetery El Cementerio General de Puerto Chanduy, in Chanduy, Ecuador, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Santiago Arcos &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Open and occupied graves are seen during the outbreak of the coronavirus at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2020
People walk by an advertising bill board of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Kentish Town, London, Britain, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2020
Dominic Cummings, special advisor for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is under pressure to resign over a journey he made during the coronavirus lockdown, reacts as he arrives at his house in London, Britain, May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2020
Co-director of the intensive care unit at CommonSpirit's Dignity Health California Hospital Medical Center, Dr. Zafia Anklesaria, 35, who is seven months pregnant, removes a tracheostomy tube from COVID-19 patient Vicente Arredondo, 65, in the intensive care unit at the hospital where she works, in Los Angeles, California, May 18, 2020. "Yay, you did it, you are officially liberated!" said &nbsp;Anklesaria to Arredondo after she removed the tube. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Rusia Goes, a nurse who gave birth on April 26 hooked to a ventilator tube to help her breath as she battled severe symptoms of COVID-19, carries her daughter Luisa, her prematurely born baby, after she was released from the hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Coronavirus patients George Gilbert, 85 and his wife Domneva Gilbert 84, hold hands during a short visit as they are being treated in different areas, both part of the TACTIC-R trial, at Addenbrooke's hospital in Cambridge, Britain May 21, 2020. The new trial known as TACTIC-R is testing whether existing drugs will help prevent the body's immune system from overreacting, which scientists hope could prevent organ failure and death in COVID-19 patients. &nbsp;Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2020
Carlos Acuna, 52, a crematorium employee, works at a cremation oven at San Isidro crematory in Mexico City, Mexico May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Relatives prepare the pyre for the cremation of a person who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
People drink outside a bar during the reopening phase in the East Village neighborhood in New York City, June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2020
Nurses Sasha Dubois and Farah Fevrin kneel for the 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence during a vigil at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where many coronavirus diseasepatients have been treated, against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Boston, Massachusetts, June 5, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
A cemetery worker dig new graves at the Xico cemetery on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
A cemetery worker is disinfected after the funeral of a woman, who died of the coronavirus at the Santa Tecla cemetery, in Santa Tecla, El Salvador June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Relatives of Andrelina Bizerra da Silva, 49, who died on the way to a health clinic after she experienced days of suffering from shortness of breath and then fainted at her home, carry the coffin holding her body into her home before her wake, by the Camaraipi River where she lived, in the municipality of Breves, Marajo island, Para state, Brazil, June 10, 2020. "To be honest, there are a lot of negative thoughts among us," said Felipe Costa Silva, Bizerra da Silva's nephew. "How long is this going to last for? How many people are going to die?" REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2020
A relative touches 76-year-old Don Jaime, who is infected with the coronavirus, during a final goodbye inside an Intensive Care Unit of the University of Chile's clinical hospital in Santiago, Chile June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
