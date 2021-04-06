Global COVID death toll surpasses 3 million amid new infections resurgence
A health worker from St Thomas' hospital stands behind a wall being painted in hearts as a memorial to all those who have died so far in the UK from COVID-19, in London, Britain, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A picture taken with a drone shows Palestinians burying the body of a man, who died after contracting the coronavirus, at a cemetery in the central Gaza Strip, April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
First responder Robson Felix da Silva, member of an Emergency Mobile Care Service (SAMU) team, resuscitates a patient suspected to have the coronavirus in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Hospital staff observe a minute's silence as part of a day of reflection to mark the anniversary of Britain's first coronavirus lockdown, outside the Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool, Britain, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A medical staff member uses a mobile phone in the Intensive Care Unit, where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, at the Clinique de l'Estree - ELSAN private hospital in Stains, near Paris, France, March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit...more
Crematorium employees move a body before the cremation of a person who died of the coronavirus, at the Municipal Cemetery in Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico, March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Madrid Emergency Service (SUMMA) UVI-3 unit's Dr Navid Behzadi Koochani treats a patient inside his home during the coronavirus outbreak in Madrid, Spain, March 2, 2021. "These are situations that affect you emotionally... You're there the next day...more
Relatives of Tereza Santos, who died from the coronavirus, react during her burial at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Carla Carniel
Funeral coordinator Eddie Martinez pauses before moving some caskets at the Hollywood Forever cemetery as it struggles to keep up with demand, in Los Angeles, California, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Health staff attends to a patient at the coronavirus dedicated ICU unit of the Tras-Os-Montes E Alto Douro Hospital in Vila Real, Portugal, February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
A critical care respiratory therapist works with a coronavirus positive patient in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Medical workers move a patient at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sotiria hospital in Athens, Greece, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Lila Blanks holds the casket of her husband, Gregory Blanks, 50, who died of the coronavirus, ahead of his funeral in San Felipe, Texas, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
An El Paso County Sheriff's Officer tries to block photographs from being taken as bodies are moved to refrigerated trailers, deployed during a surge of coronavirus deaths, outside the County of El Paso Medical Examiner's Office in El Paso, Texas,...more
Bodies are buried in a potter's field on New York's Hart Island in New York City, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mortuary employees transport the body of a person in an elderly residence following the coronavirus outbreak in Brussels, Belgium April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A police car stands at the corner as a coffin holding a dead body sits on the sidewalk after it was left it there, amidst the coronavirus outbreak in Lima, Peru May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Coffins of people who passed away due to the coronavirus are seen in the Meissen crematorium in Meissen, Germany, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
The body of Valnir Mendes da Silva, 62, lays on a sidewalk of Arara community, where he died after residents requested help from the emergency service as he was suffering from breathing problems in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 17, 2020. According to...more
A man who died from the coronavirus is seen wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus disease intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A cemetery worker digs new graves at the Xico cemetery on the outskirts of Mexico City in Mexico, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
The body of a man who died due to complications related to COVID-19 is seen at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Coffins of people who have died from COVID-19 are seen in the church of the Serravalle Scrivia cemetery, which like many places in northern Italy were struggling to cope with the number of deaths from the virus, in Alessandria, Italy, March 23, 2020....more
A worker of the Funeral SOS, wearing protective clothing, prepares to remove the body of Antonio Freitas at his house in the Tancredo Neves neighborhood in Manaus, Brazil May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Municipal workers carry a coffin at a cemetery complex provided by the government for coronavirus disease victims in Jakarta, Indonesia April, 22, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A man wearing personal protective equipment carries his three-month-old baby, who died from the coronavirus, during his funeral at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A car is seen between graves at Vila Formosa cemetery during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Multiple medical staff members move an 18-year old patient suffering from the coronavirus in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Healthcare workers transfer the body of a deceased person onto a stretcher at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mohammad Aamir Khan, an ambulance driver, changes his personal protective equipment as a woman who died of the coronavirus is cremated at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Smoke comes out of a chimney during the cremation of a person who died of the coronavirus, at the Municipal Cemetery in Nezahualcoyotl, State of Mexico, Mexico February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Gravediggers work during the burial of Vacilda Pereira Queiroz, 73, who passed away due to the coronavirus, at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Mortuary workers Stuart Emans and Graham Cowper prepare a deceased person for a funeral in the mortuary at Poppy's Funerals in Lambeth Cemetery, as the spread of the coronavirus continues in London, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A hospital bed is seen next to the morgue of 'Hospital de Clinicas' during the outbreak of the coronavirus in La Paz, Bolivia August 17, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado
A man is consoled by his relatives as he sees the body of his father, who died from the coronavirus, before his burial at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, June 8. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Workers wearing protective suits bury a coronavirus victim at Pondok Ranggon cemetery complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 8, 2020. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS
A worker with Funeral SOS in the city of Manaus prepares coffins in Manaus, Brazil April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Manager Alisha Narvaez, 36, and resident funeral director Nicole Warring, 33, of International Funeral & Cremation Services, a funeral home in Harlem, carry a deceased person into the basement area where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral...more
Gravediggers prepare the coffin of Antonio Marciano, 65, who is suspected to have passed away from the coronavirus, during his burial in Duque de Caxias public cemetery, near Rio de Janeiro Brazil May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Tanna Ingraham places a sheet over the body of a patient who died inside the coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A member of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), who volunteered to work in a cemetery, burns clothes they used for burial near the new Wadi Al-Salam cemetery, which is dedicated to those who died of COVID, on the outskirts of the holy city of...more
A worker digs a grave in a cemetery amid the coronavirus outbreak in Manchester, Britain, January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Municipal workers in protective gear prepare to cremate the body of a man who died due to coronavirus, at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, India, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Health workers wearing protective gear bring a dead body past a refrigerated container outside of Teodoro Maldonado Carbo Hospital amid the spread of the coronavirus, in Guayaquil, Ecuador April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino
Funeral director and publican Jasper Murphy of McCarthy's Bar and Undertakers drives his hearse with a prepared coffin to collect the body of a deceased local man from a hospital in the County Tipperary town of Fethard, Ireland, January 31, 2021....more
Mourners watch grave diggers burying a person who presumably died of the coronavirus in the special purpose section of a cemetery on the outskirts of Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Dr. Joseph Varon, 58, the chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC), and a team of healthcare workers perform CPR on a COVID-19 patient at UMMC in Houston, Texas, July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Workers wearing personal protective equipment move the body of a deceased person from a refrigerated truck trailer set up at a temporary morgue outside University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Municipal healthcare workers examine the body of Shirlene Morais Costa, who died at home at the age of 53 after reporting symptoms consistent with COVID-19, in Manaus, Brazil, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
El Paso County Medical Examiner's Office staff roll bodies that are in bags labeled "Covid" from refrigerated trailers into the morgue office in El Paso, Texas, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
Officials wearing personal protective equipment set fires to bodies of people who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium in Bangli, Bali, Indonesia October 10, 2020. Antara Foto/Nyoman Hendra Wibowo via REUTERS
A body of a woman who died from the coronavirus is lowered into the ground during her funeral at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Health workers wearing protective gear are seen behind body bags outside of Teodoro Maldonado Carbo Hospital in Guayaquil, Ecuador April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino
Filipino Catholic priest Rey Amancio, 31, blesses a deceased person inside a morgue, amid the prohibition of religious gatherings, including funerals, during the government-imposed lockdown in Caloocan, Metro Manila, Philippines, April 20, 2020....more
Hospital workers in protective equipment are seen behind a fence as they move the body of a deceased person to a temporary morgue outside Brooklyn Hospital Center in New York City, New York, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Relatives of Andrelina Bizerra da Silva, 49, who died on the way to a health clinic after she experienced days of shortness of breath and then fainted at her home, carry the coffin holding her body into her home before her wake, by the Camaraipi...more
Carlos Acuna, 52, a crematorium employee, works at a cremation oven at San Isidro crematory in Mexico City, Mexico May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Funeral director Omar Rodriguez looks over caskets of bodies at the Gerard J. Neufeld funeral home during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Queens, New York, April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith
Ultra-Orthodox Jews gather around the body of Rabbi Aharon David Hadash, the spiritual leader of Jerusalem's Mir Yeshiva, one of the largest Jewish seminary in Israel, during a mass funeral amid coronavirus restrictions in Jerusalem December 3, 2020....more
Refrigerated tractor-trailers used to store bodies of deceased people are seen at a temporary morgue, with the Statue of Liberty seen in the background, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Brooklyn, New York, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Lily Sage Weinrieb, 25, a resident funeral director at International Funeral & Cremation Services funeral home in Harlem, positions a deceased person in the basement prep area where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral services, in Manhattan,...more
Men dressed in protective suits stand around the coffin of Kenyan doctor Daniel Alushula who died of coronavirus, during his funeral in the village of Khumusalaba, in Kakamega county, Kenya November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A gravedigger prepares to bury the coffin of Maria do Rosario Araujo, 64, who died from the coronavirus, at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A female soldier places a garland on the body of a coronavirus victim, provided by the family members at the crematorium, in Kathmandu, Nepal November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Pallbearers carry the coffin of a patient who died from the coronavirus, inside a church in Athens, Greece, December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A mortuary worker in a protective suit looks inside a coffin with the body of a person who died of the coronavirus, in Brussels, Belgium April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Cemetery workers and funeral home workers carry the coffin of a person who died of the coronavirus, as the outbreak continues, at La Bermeja cemetery in San Salvador, El Salvador August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Funeral employees carry the body of Jeronima, 57, a woman who died from coronavirus disease, outside General Hospital No. 6 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A woman covers boxes containing human remains before a prayer service at Saint Patrick's Cathedral, held to bless the ashes of Mexicans who have died during the outbreak of the coronavirus but could not have a funeral mass or burial, in Manhattan,...more
A crematorium employee wearing protective gear moves an empty coffin during the cremation of a person who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Municipal Cemetery in Nezahualcoyotl, State of Mexico, Mexico February 10, 2021....more
