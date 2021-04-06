Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue Apr 6, 2021 | 12:12pm EDT

Global COVID death toll surpasses 3 million amid new infections resurgence

A health worker from St Thomas' hospital stands behind a wall being painted in hearts as a memorial to all those who have died so far in the UK from COVID-19, in London, Britain, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A health worker from St Thomas' hospital stands behind a wall being painted in hearts as a memorial to all those who have died so far in the UK from COVID-19, in London, Britain, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
A health worker from St Thomas' hospital stands behind a wall being painted in hearts as a memorial to all those who have died so far in the UK from COVID-19, in London, Britain, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
1 / 70
A picture taken with a drone shows Palestinians burying the body of a man, who died after contracting the coronavirus, at a cemetery in the central Gaza Strip, April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A picture taken with a drone shows Palestinians burying the body of a man, who died after contracting the coronavirus, at a cemetery in the central Gaza Strip, April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
A picture taken with a drone shows Palestinians burying the body of a man, who died after contracting the coronavirus, at a cemetery in the central Gaza Strip, April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
2 / 70
First responder Robson Felix da Silva, member of an Emergency Mobile Care Service (SAMU) team, resuscitates a patient suspected to have the coronavirus in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

First responder Robson Felix da Silva, member of an Emergency Mobile Care Service (SAMU) team, resuscitates a patient suspected to have the coronavirus in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
First responder Robson Felix da Silva, member of an Emergency Mobile Care Service (SAMU) team, resuscitates a patient suspected to have the coronavirus in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
3 / 70
Hospital staff observe a minute's silence as part of a day of reflection to mark the anniversary of Britain's first coronavirus lockdown, outside the Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool, Britain, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Hospital staff observe a minute's silence as part of a day of reflection to mark the anniversary of Britain's first coronavirus lockdown, outside the Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool, Britain, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Hospital staff observe a minute's silence as part of a day of reflection to mark the anniversary of Britain's first coronavirus lockdown, outside the Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool, Britain, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
4 / 70
A medical staff member uses a mobile phone in the Intensive Care Unit, where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, at the Clinique de l'Estree - ELSAN private hospital in Stains, near Paris, France, March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A medical staff member uses a mobile phone in the Intensive Care Unit, where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, at the Clinique de l'Estree - ELSAN private hospital in Stains, near Paris, France, March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 18, 2021
A medical staff member uses a mobile phone in the Intensive Care Unit, where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, at the Clinique de l'Estree - ELSAN private hospital in Stains, near Paris, France, March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
5 / 70
Crematorium employees move a body before the cremation of a person who died of the coronavirus, at the Municipal Cemetery in Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico, March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Crematorium employees move a body before the cremation of a person who died of the coronavirus, at the Municipal Cemetery in Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico, March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Friday, March 12, 2021
Crematorium employees move a body before the cremation of a person who died of the coronavirus, at the Municipal Cemetery in Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico, March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
6 / 70
Madrid Emergency Service (SUMMA) UVI-3 unit's Dr Navid Behzadi Koochani treats a patient inside his home during the coronavirus outbreak in Madrid, Spain, March 2, 2021. "These are situations that affect you emotionally... You're there the next day thinking over how fragile life really is and, on the other hand, how lucky we are to be alive," said Behzadi. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Madrid Emergency Service (SUMMA) UVI-3 unit's Dr Navid Behzadi Koochani treats a patient inside his home during the coronavirus outbreak in Madrid, Spain, March 2, 2021. "These are situations that affect you emotionally... You're there the next day...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
Madrid Emergency Service (SUMMA) UVI-3 unit's Dr Navid Behzadi Koochani treats a patient inside his home during the coronavirus outbreak in Madrid, Spain, March 2, 2021. "These are situations that affect you emotionally... You're there the next day thinking over how fragile life really is and, on the other hand, how lucky we are to be alive," said Behzadi. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
7 / 70
Relatives of Tereza Santos, who died from the coronavirus, react during her burial at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Carla Carniel

Relatives of Tereza Santos, who died from the coronavirus, react during her burial at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Carla Carniel

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Relatives of Tereza Santos, who died from the coronavirus, react during her burial at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Carla Carniel
Close
8 / 70
Funeral coordinator Eddie Martinez pauses before moving some caskets at the Hollywood Forever cemetery as it struggles to keep up with demand, in Los Angeles, California, March 3, 2021.       REUTERS/Mike Blake

Funeral coordinator Eddie Martinez pauses before moving some caskets at the Hollywood Forever cemetery as it struggles to keep up with demand, in Los Angeles, California, March 3, 2021.       REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
Funeral coordinator Eddie Martinez pauses before moving some caskets at the Hollywood Forever cemetery as it struggles to keep up with demand, in Los Angeles, California, March 3, 2021.       REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
9 / 70
Health staff attends to a patient at the coronavirus dedicated ICU unit of the Tras-Os-Montes E Alto Douro Hospital in Vila Real, Portugal, February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Health staff attends to a patient at the coronavirus dedicated ICU unit of the Tras-Os-Montes E Alto Douro Hospital in Vila Real, Portugal, February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
Health staff attends to a patient at the coronavirus dedicated ICU unit of the Tras-Os-Montes E Alto Douro Hospital in Vila Real, Portugal, February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Close
10 / 70
A critical care respiratory therapist works with a coronavirus positive patient in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A critical care respiratory therapist works with a coronavirus positive patient in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
A critical care respiratory therapist works with a coronavirus positive patient in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
11 / 70
Medical workers move a patient at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sotiria hospital in Athens, Greece, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Medical workers move a patient at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sotiria hospital in Athens, Greece, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Medical workers move a patient at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sotiria hospital in Athens, Greece, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
12 / 70
Lila Blanks holds the casket of her husband, Gregory Blanks, 50, who died of the coronavirus, ahead of his funeral in San Felipe, Texas, January 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Lila Blanks holds the casket of her husband, Gregory Blanks, 50, who died of the coronavirus, ahead of his funeral in San Felipe, Texas, January 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Lila Blanks holds the casket of her husband, Gregory Blanks, 50, who died of the coronavirus, ahead of his funeral in San Felipe, Texas, January 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
13 / 70
An El Paso County Sheriff's Officer tries to block photographs from being taken as bodies are moved to refrigerated trailers, deployed during a surge of coronavirus deaths, outside the County of El Paso Medical Examiner's Office in El Paso, Texas, November 16, 2020.  REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre

An El Paso County Sheriff's Officer tries to block photographs from being taken as bodies are moved to refrigerated trailers, deployed during a surge of coronavirus deaths, outside the County of El Paso Medical Examiner's Office in El Paso, Texas,...more

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
An El Paso County Sheriff's Officer tries to block photographs from being taken as bodies are moved to refrigerated trailers, deployed during a surge of coronavirus deaths, outside the County of El Paso Medical Examiner's Office in El Paso, Texas, November 16, 2020.  REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
Close
14 / 70
Bodies are buried in a potter's field on New York's Hart Island in New York City, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Bodies are buried in a potter's field on New York's Hart Island in New York City, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Bodies are buried in a potter's field on New York's Hart Island in New York City, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
15 / 70
Mortuary employees transport the body of a person in an elderly residence following the coronavirus outbreak in Brussels, Belgium April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Mortuary employees transport the body of a person in an elderly residence following the coronavirus outbreak in Brussels, Belgium April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Mortuary employees transport the body of a person in an elderly residence following the coronavirus outbreak in Brussels, Belgium April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
16 / 70
A police car stands at the corner as a coffin holding a dead body sits on the sidewalk after it was left it there, amidst the coronavirus outbreak in Lima, Peru May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

A police car stands at the corner as a coffin holding a dead body sits on the sidewalk after it was left it there, amidst the coronavirus outbreak in Lima, Peru May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2020
A police car stands at the corner as a coffin holding a dead body sits on the sidewalk after it was left it there, amidst the coronavirus outbreak in Lima, Peru May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Close
17 / 70
Coffins of people who passed away due to the coronavirus are seen in the Meissen crematorium in Meissen, Germany, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Coffins of people who passed away due to the coronavirus are seen in the Meissen crematorium in Meissen, Germany, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2021
Coffins of people who passed away due to the coronavirus are seen in the Meissen crematorium in Meissen, Germany, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
18 / 70
The body of Valnir Mendes da Silva, 62, lays on a sidewalk of Arara community, where he died after residents requested help from the emergency service as he was suffering from breathing problems in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 17, 2020. According to residents, it took about 30 hours to remove the body. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

The body of Valnir Mendes da Silva, 62, lays on a sidewalk of Arara community, where he died after residents requested help from the emergency service as he was suffering from breathing problems in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 17, 2020. According to...more

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2020
The body of Valnir Mendes da Silva, 62, lays on a sidewalk of Arara community, where he died after residents requested help from the emergency service as he was suffering from breathing problems in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 17, 2020. According to residents, it took about 30 hours to remove the body. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
19 / 70
A man who died from the coronavirus is seen wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus disease intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, June 29, 2020.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

A man who died from the coronavirus is seen wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus disease intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, June 29, 2020.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
A man who died from the coronavirus is seen wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus disease intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, June 29, 2020.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
20 / 70
A cemetery worker digs new graves at the Xico cemetery on the outskirts of Mexico City in Mexico, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A cemetery worker digs new graves at the Xico cemetery on the outskirts of Mexico City in Mexico, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
A cemetery worker digs new graves at the Xico cemetery on the outskirts of Mexico City in Mexico, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
21 / 70
The body of a man who died due to complications related to COVID-19 is seen at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The body of a man who died due to complications related to COVID-19 is seen at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
The body of a man who died due to complications related to COVID-19 is seen at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
22 / 70
Coffins of people who have died from COVID-19 are seen in the church of the Serravalle Scrivia cemetery, which like many places in northern Italy were struggling to cope with the number of deaths from the virus, in Alessandria, Italy, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Coffins of people who have died from COVID-19 are seen in the church of the Serravalle Scrivia cemetery, which like many places in northern Italy were struggling to cope with the number of deaths from the virus, in Alessandria, Italy, March 23, 2020....more

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Coffins of people who have died from COVID-19 are seen in the church of the Serravalle Scrivia cemetery, which like many places in northern Italy were struggling to cope with the number of deaths from the virus, in Alessandria, Italy, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
23 / 70
A worker of the Funeral SOS, wearing protective clothing, prepares to remove the body of Antonio Freitas at his house in the Tancredo Neves neighborhood in Manaus, Brazil May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A worker of the Funeral SOS, wearing protective clothing, prepares to remove the body of Antonio Freitas at his house in the Tancredo Neves neighborhood in Manaus, Brazil May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
A worker of the Funeral SOS, wearing protective clothing, prepares to remove the body of Antonio Freitas at his house in the Tancredo Neves neighborhood in Manaus, Brazil May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
24 / 70
Municipal workers carry a coffin at a cemetery complex provided by the government for coronavirus disease victims in Jakarta, Indonesia April, 22, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Municipal workers carry a coffin at a cemetery complex provided by the government for coronavirus disease victims in Jakarta, Indonesia April, 22, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Municipal workers carry a coffin at a cemetery complex provided by the government for coronavirus disease victims in Jakarta, Indonesia April, 22, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
25 / 70
A man wearing personal protective equipment carries his three-month-old baby, who died from the coronavirus, during his funeral at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

A man wearing personal protective equipment carries his three-month-old baby, who died from the coronavirus, during his funeral at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
A man wearing personal protective equipment carries his three-month-old baby, who died from the coronavirus, during his funeral at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Close
26 / 70
A car is seen between graves at Vila Formosa cemetery during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

A car is seen between graves at Vila Formosa cemetery during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
A car is seen between graves at Vila Formosa cemetery during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
27 / 70
Multiple medical staff members move an 18-year old patient suffering from the coronavirus in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Multiple medical staff members move an 18-year old patient suffering from the coronavirus in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
Multiple medical staff members move an 18-year old patient suffering from the coronavirus in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
28 / 70
Healthcare workers transfer the body of a deceased person onto a stretcher at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 8, 2020.  REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Healthcare workers transfer the body of a deceased person onto a stretcher at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 8, 2020.  REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
Healthcare workers transfer the body of a deceased person onto a stretcher at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 8, 2020.  REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
29 / 70
Mohammad Aamir Khan, an ambulance driver, changes his personal protective equipment as a woman who died of the coronavirus is cremated at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Mohammad Aamir Khan, an ambulance driver, changes his personal protective equipment as a woman who died of the coronavirus is cremated at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Mohammad Aamir Khan, an ambulance driver, changes his personal protective equipment as a woman who died of the coronavirus is cremated at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
30 / 70
Smoke comes out of a chimney during the cremation of a person who died of the coronavirus, at the Municipal Cemetery in Nezahualcoyotl, State of Mexico, Mexico February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Smoke comes out of a chimney during the cremation of a person who died of the coronavirus, at the Municipal Cemetery in Nezahualcoyotl, State of Mexico, Mexico February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Smoke comes out of a chimney during the cremation of a person who died of the coronavirus, at the Municipal Cemetery in Nezahualcoyotl, State of Mexico, Mexico February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
31 / 70
Gravediggers work during the burial of Vacilda Pereira Queiroz, 73, who passed away due to the coronavirus, at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Gravediggers work during the burial of Vacilda Pereira Queiroz, 73, who passed away due to the coronavirus, at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2021
Gravediggers work during the burial of Vacilda Pereira Queiroz, 73, who passed away due to the coronavirus, at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
32 / 70
Mortuary workers Stuart Emans and Graham Cowper prepare a deceased person for a funeral in the mortuary at Poppy's Funerals in Lambeth Cemetery, as the spread of the coronavirus continues in London, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Mortuary workers Stuart Emans and Graham Cowper prepare a deceased person for a funeral in the mortuary at Poppy's Funerals in Lambeth Cemetery, as the spread of the coronavirus continues in London, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Mortuary workers Stuart Emans and Graham Cowper prepare a deceased person for a funeral in the mortuary at Poppy's Funerals in Lambeth Cemetery, as the spread of the coronavirus continues in London, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
33 / 70
A hospital bed is seen next to the morgue of 'Hospital de Clinicas' during the outbreak of the coronavirus in La Paz, Bolivia August 17, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado

A hospital bed is seen next to the morgue of 'Hospital de Clinicas' during the outbreak of the coronavirus in La Paz, Bolivia August 17, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
A hospital bed is seen next to the morgue of 'Hospital de Clinicas' during the outbreak of the coronavirus in La Paz, Bolivia August 17, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
34 / 70
A man is consoled by his relatives as he sees the body of his father, who died from the coronavirus, before his burial at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, June 8. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man is consoled by his relatives as he sees the body of his father, who died from the coronavirus, before his burial at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, June 8. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
A man is consoled by his relatives as he sees the body of his father, who died from the coronavirus, before his burial at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, June 8. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
35 / 70
Workers wearing protective suits bury a coronavirus victim at Pondok Ranggon cemetery complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 8, 2020.  Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS

Workers wearing protective suits bury a coronavirus victim at Pondok Ranggon cemetery complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 8, 2020.  Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
Workers wearing protective suits bury a coronavirus victim at Pondok Ranggon cemetery complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 8, 2020.  Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS
Close
36 / 70
A worker with Funeral SOS in the city of Manaus prepares coffins in Manaus, Brazil April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A worker with Funeral SOS in the city of Manaus prepares coffins in Manaus, Brazil April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2020
A worker with Funeral SOS in the city of Manaus prepares coffins in Manaus, Brazil April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
37 / 70
Manager Alisha Narvaez, 36, and resident funeral director Nicole Warring, 33, of International Funeral & Cremation Services, a funeral home in Harlem, carry a deceased person into the basement area where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral services, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Manhattan, New York, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Manager Alisha Narvaez, 36, and resident funeral director Nicole Warring, 33, of International Funeral & Cremation Services, a funeral home in Harlem, carry a deceased person into the basement area where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Manager Alisha Narvaez, 36, and resident funeral director Nicole Warring, 33, of International Funeral & Cremation Services, a funeral home in Harlem, carry a deceased person into the basement area where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral services, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Manhattan, New York, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
38 / 70
Gravediggers prepare the coffin of Antonio Marciano, 65, who is suspected to have passed away from the coronavirus, during his burial in Duque de Caxias public cemetery, near Rio de Janeiro Brazil May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Gravediggers prepare the coffin of Antonio Marciano, 65, who is suspected to have passed away from the coronavirus, during his burial in Duque de Caxias public cemetery, near Rio de Janeiro Brazil May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Gravediggers prepare the coffin of Antonio Marciano, 65, who is suspected to have passed away from the coronavirus, during his burial in Duque de Caxias public cemetery, near Rio de Janeiro Brazil May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
39 / 70
Tanna Ingraham places a sheet over the body of a patient who died inside the coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 30, 2020.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Tanna Ingraham places a sheet over the body of a patient who died inside the coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 30, 2020.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Tanna Ingraham places a sheet over the body of a patient who died inside the coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 30, 2020.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
40 / 70
A member of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), who volunteered to work in a cemetery, burns clothes they used for burial near the new Wadi Al-Salam cemetery, which is dedicated to those who died of COVID, on the outskirts of the holy city of Najaf, Iraq May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

A member of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), who volunteered to work in a cemetery, burns clothes they used for burial near the new Wadi Al-Salam cemetery, which is dedicated to those who died of COVID, on the outskirts of the holy city of...more

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
A member of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), who volunteered to work in a cemetery, burns clothes they used for burial near the new Wadi Al-Salam cemetery, which is dedicated to those who died of COVID, on the outskirts of the holy city of Najaf, Iraq May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Close
41 / 70
A worker digs a grave in a cemetery amid the coronavirus outbreak in Manchester, Britain, January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A worker digs a grave in a cemetery amid the coronavirus outbreak in Manchester, Britain, January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2021
A worker digs a grave in a cemetery amid the coronavirus outbreak in Manchester, Britain, January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
42 / 70
Municipal workers in protective gear prepare to cremate the body of a man who died due to coronavirus, at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, India, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Municipal workers in protective gear prepare to cremate the body of a man who died due to coronavirus, at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, India, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Municipal workers in protective gear prepare to cremate the body of a man who died due to coronavirus, at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, India, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
43 / 70
Health workers wearing protective gear bring a dead body past a refrigerated container outside of Teodoro Maldonado Carbo Hospital amid the spread of the coronavirus, in Guayaquil, Ecuador April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino

Health workers wearing protective gear bring a dead body past a refrigerated container outside of Teodoro Maldonado Carbo Hospital amid the spread of the coronavirus, in Guayaquil, Ecuador April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
Health workers wearing protective gear bring a dead body past a refrigerated container outside of Teodoro Maldonado Carbo Hospital amid the spread of the coronavirus, in Guayaquil, Ecuador April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino
Close
44 / 70
Funeral director and publican Jasper Murphy of McCarthy's Bar and Undertakers drives his hearse with a prepared coffin to collect the body of a deceased local man from a hospital in the County Tipperary town of Fethard, Ireland, January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Funeral director and publican Jasper Murphy of McCarthy's Bar and Undertakers drives his hearse with a prepared coffin to collect the body of a deceased local man from a hospital in the County Tipperary town of Fethard, Ireland, January 31, 2021....more

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
Funeral director and publican Jasper Murphy of McCarthy's Bar and Undertakers drives his hearse with a prepared coffin to collect the body of a deceased local man from a hospital in the County Tipperary town of Fethard, Ireland, January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
45 / 70
Mourners watch grave diggers burying a person who presumably died of the coronavirus in the special purpose section of a cemetery on the outskirts of Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Mourners watch grave diggers burying a person who presumably died of the coronavirus in the special purpose section of a cemetery on the outskirts of Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2020
Mourners watch grave diggers burying a person who presumably died of the coronavirus in the special purpose section of a cemetery on the outskirts of Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Close
46 / 70
Dr. Joseph Varon, 58, the chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC), and a team of healthcare workers perform CPR on a COVID-19 patient at UMMC in Houston, Texas, July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Dr. Joseph Varon, 58, the chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC), and a team of healthcare workers perform CPR on a COVID-19 patient at UMMC in Houston, Texas, July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
Dr. Joseph Varon, 58, the chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC), and a team of healthcare workers perform CPR on a COVID-19 patient at UMMC in Houston, Texas, July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
47 / 70
Workers wearing personal protective equipment move the body of a deceased person from a refrigerated truck trailer set up at a temporary morgue outside University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Workers wearing personal protective equipment move the body of a deceased person from a refrigerated truck trailer set up at a temporary morgue outside University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
Workers wearing personal protective equipment move the body of a deceased person from a refrigerated truck trailer set up at a temporary morgue outside University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
48 / 70
Municipal healthcare workers examine the body of Shirlene Morais Costa, who died at home at the age of 53 after reporting symptoms consistent with COVID-19, in Manaus, Brazil, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Municipal healthcare workers examine the body of Shirlene Morais Costa, who died at home at the age of 53 after reporting symptoms consistent with COVID-19, in Manaus, Brazil, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
Municipal healthcare workers examine the body of Shirlene Morais Costa, who died at home at the age of 53 after reporting symptoms consistent with COVID-19, in Manaus, Brazil, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
49 / 70
El Paso County Medical Examiner's Office staff roll bodies that are in bags labeled "Covid" from refrigerated trailers into the morgue office in El Paso, Texas, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre

El Paso County Medical Examiner's Office staff roll bodies that are in bags labeled "Covid" from refrigerated trailers into the morgue office in El Paso, Texas, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
El Paso County Medical Examiner's Office staff roll bodies that are in bags labeled "Covid" from refrigerated trailers into the morgue office in El Paso, Texas, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
Close
50 / 70
Officials wearing personal protective equipment set fires to bodies of people who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium in Bangli, Bali, Indonesia October 10, 2020. Antara Foto/Nyoman Hendra Wibowo via REUTERS

Officials wearing personal protective equipment set fires to bodies of people who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium in Bangli, Bali, Indonesia October 10, 2020. Antara Foto/Nyoman Hendra Wibowo via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Officials wearing personal protective equipment set fires to bodies of people who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium in Bangli, Bali, Indonesia October 10, 2020. Antara Foto/Nyoman Hendra Wibowo via REUTERS
Close
51 / 70
A body of a woman who died from the coronavirus is lowered into the ground during her funeral at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A body of a woman who died from the coronavirus is lowered into the ground during her funeral at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2020
A body of a woman who died from the coronavirus is lowered into the ground during her funeral at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
52 / 70
Health workers wearing protective gear are seen behind body bags outside of Teodoro Maldonado Carbo Hospital in Guayaquil, Ecuador April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino

Health workers wearing protective gear are seen behind body bags outside of Teodoro Maldonado Carbo Hospital in Guayaquil, Ecuador April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
Health workers wearing protective gear are seen behind body bags outside of Teodoro Maldonado Carbo Hospital in Guayaquil, Ecuador April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino
Close
53 / 70
Filipino Catholic priest Rey Amancio, 31, blesses a deceased person inside a morgue, amid the prohibition of religious gatherings, including funerals, during the government-imposed lockdown in Caloocan, Metro Manila, Philippines, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Filipino Catholic priest Rey Amancio, 31, blesses a deceased person inside a morgue, amid the prohibition of religious gatherings, including funerals, during the government-imposed lockdown in Caloocan, Metro Manila, Philippines, April 20, 2020....more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Filipino Catholic priest Rey Amancio, 31, blesses a deceased person inside a morgue, amid the prohibition of religious gatherings, including funerals, during the government-imposed lockdown in Caloocan, Metro Manila, Philippines, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
54 / 70
Hospital workers in protective equipment are seen behind a fence as they move the body of a deceased person to a temporary morgue outside Brooklyn Hospital Center in New York City, New York, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Hospital workers in protective equipment are seen behind a fence as they move the body of a deceased person to a temporary morgue outside Brooklyn Hospital Center in New York City, New York, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
Hospital workers in protective equipment are seen behind a fence as they move the body of a deceased person to a temporary morgue outside Brooklyn Hospital Center in New York City, New York, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
55 / 70
Relatives of Andrelina Bizerra da Silva, 49, who died on the way to a health clinic after she experienced days of shortness of breath and then fainted at her home, carry the coffin holding her body into her home before her wake, by the Camaraipi River where she lived, in the municipality of Breves, Marajo island, Para state, Brazil, June 10, 2020. "To be honest, there are a lot of negative thoughts among us," said Felipe Costa Silva, Bizerra da Silva's nephew. "How long is this going to last for? How many people are going to die?" REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Relatives of Andrelina Bizerra da Silva, 49, who died on the way to a health clinic after she experienced days of shortness of breath and then fainted at her home, carry the coffin holding her body into her home before her wake, by the Camaraipi...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2020
Relatives of Andrelina Bizerra da Silva, 49, who died on the way to a health clinic after she experienced days of shortness of breath and then fainted at her home, carry the coffin holding her body into her home before her wake, by the Camaraipi River where she lived, in the municipality of Breves, Marajo island, Para state, Brazil, June 10, 2020. "To be honest, there are a lot of negative thoughts among us," said Felipe Costa Silva, Bizerra da Silva's nephew. "How long is this going to last for? How many people are going to die?" REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
56 / 70
Carlos Acuna, 52, a crematorium employee, works at a cremation oven at San Isidro crematory in Mexico City, Mexico May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Carlos Acuna, 52, a crematorium employee, works at a cremation oven at San Isidro crematory in Mexico City, Mexico May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Carlos Acuna, 52, a crematorium employee, works at a cremation oven at San Isidro crematory in Mexico City, Mexico May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
57 / 70
Funeral director Omar Rodriguez looks over caskets of bodies at the Gerard J. Neufeld funeral home during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Queens, New York, April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith

Funeral director Omar Rodriguez looks over caskets of bodies at the Gerard J. Neufeld funeral home during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Queens, New York, April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2020
Funeral director Omar Rodriguez looks over caskets of bodies at the Gerard J. Neufeld funeral home during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Queens, New York, April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith
Close
58 / 70
Ultra-Orthodox Jews gather around the body of Rabbi Aharon David Hadash, the spiritual leader of Jerusalem's Mir Yeshiva, one of the largest Jewish seminary in Israel, during a mass funeral amid coronavirus restrictions in Jerusalem December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Ultra-Orthodox Jews gather around the body of Rabbi Aharon David Hadash, the spiritual leader of Jerusalem's Mir Yeshiva, one of the largest Jewish seminary in Israel, during a mass funeral amid coronavirus restrictions in Jerusalem December 3, 2020....more

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
Ultra-Orthodox Jews gather around the body of Rabbi Aharon David Hadash, the spiritual leader of Jerusalem's Mir Yeshiva, one of the largest Jewish seminary in Israel, during a mass funeral amid coronavirus restrictions in Jerusalem December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
59 / 70
Refrigerated tractor-trailers used to store bodies of deceased people are seen at a temporary morgue, with the Statue of Liberty seen in the background, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Brooklyn, New York, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Refrigerated tractor-trailers used to store bodies of deceased people are seen at a temporary morgue, with the Statue of Liberty seen in the background, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Brooklyn, New York, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
Refrigerated tractor-trailers used to store bodies of deceased people are seen at a temporary morgue, with the Statue of Liberty seen in the background, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Brooklyn, New York, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
60 / 70
Lily Sage Weinrieb, 25, a resident funeral director at International Funeral & Cremation Services funeral home in Harlem, positions a deceased person in the basement prep area where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral services, in Manhattan, New York City, New York, April 16, 2020. "You want six limos and you want them painted pink? Yes. Now, we're like: you want a cremation? I'm sorry, no. You want a burial and you already have a plot and everything? Sorry, no. We don't have any room," Weinrieb said. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Lily Sage Weinrieb, 25, a resident funeral director at International Funeral & Cremation Services funeral home in Harlem, positions a deceased person in the basement prep area where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral services, in Manhattan,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Lily Sage Weinrieb, 25, a resident funeral director at International Funeral & Cremation Services funeral home in Harlem, positions a deceased person in the basement prep area where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral services, in Manhattan, New York City, New York, April 16, 2020. "You want six limos and you want them painted pink? Yes. Now, we're like: you want a cremation? I'm sorry, no. You want a burial and you already have a plot and everything? Sorry, no. We don't have any room," Weinrieb said. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
61 / 70
Men dressed in protective suits stand around the coffin of Kenyan doctor Daniel Alushula who died of coronavirus, during his funeral in the village of Khumusalaba, in Kakamega county, Kenya November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Men dressed in protective suits stand around the coffin of Kenyan doctor Daniel Alushula who died of coronavirus, during his funeral in the village of Khumusalaba, in Kakamega county, Kenya November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2020
Men dressed in protective suits stand around the coffin of Kenyan doctor Daniel Alushula who died of coronavirus, during his funeral in the village of Khumusalaba, in Kakamega county, Kenya November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
62 / 70
A gravedigger prepares to bury the coffin of Maria do Rosario Araujo, 64, who died from the coronavirus, at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

A gravedigger prepares to bury the coffin of Maria do Rosario Araujo, 64, who died from the coronavirus, at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
A gravedigger prepares to bury the coffin of Maria do Rosario Araujo, 64, who died from the coronavirus, at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
63 / 70
A female soldier places a garland on the body of a coronavirus victim, provided by the family members at the crematorium, in Kathmandu, Nepal November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A female soldier places a garland on the body of a coronavirus victim, provided by the family members at the crematorium, in Kathmandu, Nepal November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
A female soldier places a garland on the body of a coronavirus victim, provided by the family members at the crematorium, in Kathmandu, Nepal November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
64 / 70
Pallbearers carry the coffin of a patient who died from the coronavirus, inside a church in Athens, Greece, December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Pallbearers carry the coffin of a patient who died from the coronavirus, inside a church in Athens, Greece, December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2020
Pallbearers carry the coffin of a patient who died from the coronavirus, inside a church in Athens, Greece, December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
65 / 70
A mortuary worker in a protective suit looks inside a coffin with the body of a person who died of the coronavirus, in Brussels, Belgium April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A mortuary worker in a protective suit looks inside a coffin with the body of a person who died of the coronavirus, in Brussels, Belgium April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
A mortuary worker in a protective suit looks inside a coffin with the body of a person who died of the coronavirus, in Brussels, Belgium April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
66 / 70
Cemetery workers and funeral home workers carry the coffin of a person who died of the coronavirus, as the outbreak continues, at La Bermeja cemetery in San Salvador, El Salvador August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Cemetery workers and funeral home workers carry the coffin of a person who died of the coronavirus, as the outbreak continues, at La Bermeja cemetery in San Salvador, El Salvador August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
Cemetery workers and funeral home workers carry the coffin of a person who died of the coronavirus, as the outbreak continues, at La Bermeja cemetery in San Salvador, El Salvador August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
67 / 70
Funeral employees carry the body of Jeronima, 57, a woman who died from coronavirus disease, outside General Hospital No. 6 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Funeral employees carry the body of Jeronima, 57, a woman who died from coronavirus disease, outside General Hospital No. 6 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
Funeral employees carry the body of Jeronima, 57, a woman who died from coronavirus disease, outside General Hospital No. 6 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
68 / 70
A woman covers boxes containing human remains before a prayer service at Saint Patrick's Cathedral, held to bless the ashes of Mexicans who have died during the outbreak of the coronavirus but could not have a funeral mass or burial, in Manhattan, New York City, July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A woman covers boxes containing human remains before a prayer service at Saint Patrick's Cathedral, held to bless the ashes of Mexicans who have died during the outbreak of the coronavirus but could not have a funeral mass or burial, in Manhattan,...more

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2020
A woman covers boxes containing human remains before a prayer service at Saint Patrick's Cathedral, held to bless the ashes of Mexicans who have died during the outbreak of the coronavirus but could not have a funeral mass or burial, in Manhattan, New York City, July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
69 / 70
A crematorium employee wearing protective gear moves an empty coffin during the cremation of a person who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Municipal Cemetery in Nezahualcoyotl, State of Mexico, Mexico February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A crematorium employee wearing protective gear moves an empty coffin during the cremation of a person who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Municipal Cemetery in Nezahualcoyotl, State of Mexico, Mexico February 10, 2021....more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
A crematorium employee wearing protective gear moves an empty coffin during the cremation of a person who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Municipal Cemetery in Nezahualcoyotl, State of Mexico, Mexico February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
70 / 70
View Again
View Next
Hundreds of Chinese ships massed in South China Sea

Hundreds of Chinese ships massed in South China Sea

Next Slideshows

Hundreds of Chinese ships massed in South China Sea

Hundreds of Chinese ships massed in South China Sea

The Philippines has filed a diplomatic protest over a "swarming and threatening" presence of 220 Chinese vessels it believes to be manned by militias at Whitsun...

8:36am EDT
Baylor ends Gonzaga's perfect run, wins NCAA title

Baylor ends Gonzaga's perfect run, wins NCAA title

Baylor wins their first NCAA title by ending Gonzaga's perfect season.

8:28am EDT
Prayer vigil for rapper DMX outside New York hospital

Prayer vigil for rapper DMX outside New York hospital

Fans of rapper DMX held a prayer vigil outside a suburban New York hospital just days after reports the musician and actor suffered a heart attack during a drug...

Apr 05 2021
Thousands join 'kill the bill' rallies across Britain

Thousands join 'kill the bill' rallies across Britain

Thousands of demonstrators joined weekend rallies across Britain against a proposed law that would give police extra powers to curb protests.

Apr 05 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Migrants cross Rio Grande under cover of night

Migrants cross Rio Grande under cover of night

Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Grande river into the United States amid the biggest surge of asylum seekers at the southwestern border in 20 years.

Rescuers hunt for survivors after deadly cyclone slams Indonesia

Rescuers hunt for survivors after deadly cyclone slams Indonesia

Rescuers search for missing residents in the remote islands of southeast Indonesia, as reinforcements arrive to help in the aftermath of a tropical cyclone.

Hundreds of Chinese ships massed in South China Sea

Hundreds of Chinese ships massed in South China Sea

The Philippines has filed a diplomatic protest over a "swarming and threatening" presence of 220 Chinese vessels it believes to be manned by militias at Whitsun Reef.

Baylor ends Gonzaga's perfect run, wins NCAA title

Baylor ends Gonzaga's perfect run, wins NCAA title

Baylor wins their first NCAA title by ending Gonzaga's perfect season.

Prayer vigil for rapper DMX outside New York hospital

Prayer vigil for rapper DMX outside New York hospital

Fans of rapper DMX held a prayer vigil outside a suburban New York hospital just days after reports the musician and actor suffered a heart attack during a drug overdose.

Thousands join 'kill the bill' rallies across Britain

Thousands join 'kill the bill' rallies across Britain

Thousands of demonstrators joined weekend rallies across Britain against a proposed law that would give police extra powers to curb protests.

Witnesses share emotional testimony at Derek Chauvin trial

Witnesses share emotional testimony at Derek Chauvin trial

Court sketch artist Jane Rosenberg captures the emotion from the witness stand during the trial of Derek Chauvin, charged in the death of George Floyd.

Flower fields of Carlsbad

Flower fields of Carlsbad

Nearly 50 acres of giant tecolote ranunculus flowers bloom for approximately six to eight weeks each year in Carlsbad, California.

New Yorkers protest continued attacks on Asians

New Yorkers protest continued attacks on Asians

Hundreds of demonstrators attend Stop Asian Hate rallies in New York City amid continued attacks on people of Asian descent.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast