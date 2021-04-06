Global COVID death toll surpasses 3 million amid new infections resurgence

Relatives of Andrelina Bizerra da Silva, 49, who died on the way to a health clinic after she experienced days of shortness of breath and then fainted at her home, carry the coffin holding her body into her home before her wake, by the Camaraipi...more

Relatives of Andrelina Bizerra da Silva, 49, who died on the way to a health clinic after she experienced days of shortness of breath and then fainted at her home, carry the coffin holding her body into her home before her wake, by the Camaraipi River where she lived, in the municipality of Breves, Marajo island, Para state, Brazil, June 10, 2020. "To be honest, there are a lot of negative thoughts among us," said Felipe Costa Silva, Bizerra da Silva's nephew. "How long is this going to last for? How many people are going to die?" REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

