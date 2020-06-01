Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 1, 2020 | 2:50pm EDT

Global protests over police killing of George Floyd

People take part in a protest against the death of George Floyd in Amsterdam, June 1. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

People take part in a protest against the death of George Floyd in Amsterdam, June 1. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
People take part in a protest against the death of George Floyd in Amsterdam, June 1. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Close
1 / 24
A woman holds a megaphone during a protest against the death of George Floyd at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, May 31. REUTERS/Christian Mang &nbsp; &nbsp;

A woman holds a megaphone during a protest against the death of George Floyd at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, May 31. REUTERS/Christian Mang    

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
A woman holds a megaphone during a protest against the death of George Floyd at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, May 31. REUTERS/Christian Mang    
Close
2 / 24
A man wearing a protective face mask kneels in front of police officers during a protest against the death of George Floyd near the U.S. Embassy, London, Britain, May 31. REUTERS/John Sibley &nbsp; &nbsp;

A man wearing a protective face mask kneels in front of police officers during a protest against the death of George Floyd near the U.S. Embassy, London, Britain, May 31. REUTERS/John Sibley    

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
A man wearing a protective face mask kneels in front of police officers during a protest against the death of George Floyd near the U.S. Embassy, London, Britain, May 31. REUTERS/John Sibley    
Close
3 / 24
People protest against the death of George Floyd, next to the U.S. embassy in Paris, France, June 1. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

People protest against the death of George Floyd, next to the U.S. embassy in Paris, France, June 1. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
People protest against the death of George Floyd, next to the U.S. embassy in Paris, France, June 1. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
4 / 24
People look at a mural depicting George Floyd at Mauerpark in Berlin, Germany, May 30. REUTERS/Christian Mang

People look at a mural depicting George Floyd at Mauerpark in Berlin, Germany, May 30. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
People look at a mural depicting George Floyd at Mauerpark in Berlin, Germany, May 30. REUTERS/Christian Mang
Close
5 / 24
Protesters gather during a demonstration in front of the U.S. Embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark, May 31. &nbsp; Ritzau Scanpix/Ida Guldbaek Arentsen via REUTERS

Protesters gather during a demonstration in front of the U.S. Embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark, May 31.   Ritzau Scanpix/Ida Guldbaek Arentsen via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
Protesters gather during a demonstration in front of the U.S. Embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark, May 31.   Ritzau Scanpix/Ida Guldbaek Arentsen via REUTERS
Close
6 / 24
A protester holds a sign as she takes part in a protest against the death of George Floyd, in Brussels, Belgium, June 1. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A protester holds a sign as she takes part in a protest against the death of George Floyd, in Brussels, Belgium, June 1. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
A protester holds a sign as she takes part in a protest against the death of George Floyd, in Brussels, Belgium, June 1. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
7 / 24
A protester gestures against the death of George Floyd, in Brussels, Belgium, June 1. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A protester gestures against the death of George Floyd, in Brussels, Belgium, June 1. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
A protester gestures against the death of George Floyd, in Brussels, Belgium, June 1. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
8 / 24
Protesters march to highlight the deaths in the U.S. of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, and of Toronto's Regis Korchinski-Paquet, who died after falling from an apartment building while police officers were present, in Toronto, Canada, May 30. &nbsp;REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Protesters march to highlight the deaths in the U.S. of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, and of Toronto's Regis Korchinski-Paquet, who died after falling from an apartment building while police officers were present, in Toronto,...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
Protesters march to highlight the deaths in the U.S. of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, and of Toronto's Regis Korchinski-Paquet, who died after falling from an apartment building while police officers were present, in Toronto, Canada, May 30.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
9 / 24
Supporters of the Greek Communist Party shout slogans during a protest against the death of George Floyd, outside the U.S. embassy in Athens, Greece, June 1. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Supporters of the Greek Communist Party shout slogans during a protest against the death of George Floyd, outside the U.S. embassy in Athens, Greece, June 1. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Supporters of the Greek Communist Party shout slogans during a protest against the death of George Floyd, outside the U.S. embassy in Athens, Greece, June 1. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
10 / 24
Pictures depicting George Floyd outside the U.S embassy in Mexico City, May 30. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Pictures depicting George Floyd outside the U.S embassy in Mexico City, May 30. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
Pictures depicting George Floyd outside the U.S embassy in Mexico City, May 30. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
11 / 24
Protesters gather during a 'Black Lives Matter' demonstration in front of the U.S. Embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark, May 31. &nbsp; Ritzau Scanpix/Ida Guldbaek Arentsen via REUTERS &nbsp;

Protesters gather during a 'Black Lives Matter' demonstration in front of the U.S. Embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark, May 31.   Ritzau Scanpix/Ida Guldbaek Arentsen via REUTERS  

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
Protesters gather during a 'Black Lives Matter' demonstration in front of the U.S. Embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark, May 31.   Ritzau Scanpix/Ida Guldbaek Arentsen via REUTERS  
Close
12 / 24
A woman holds a sign as people attend a protest against the death of George Floyd, in Berlin, Germany, May 30. REUTERS/Christian Mang

A woman holds a sign as people attend a protest against the death of George Floyd, in Berlin, Germany, May 30. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
A woman holds a sign as people attend a protest against the death of George Floyd, in Berlin, Germany, May 30. REUTERS/Christian Mang
Close
13 / 24
People take part in a protest against the death of George Floyd in Amsterdam, Netherlands, June 1. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

People take part in a protest against the death of George Floyd in Amsterdam, Netherlands, June 1. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
People take part in a protest against the death of George Floyd in Amsterdam, Netherlands, June 1. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Close
14 / 24
People holds signs during a protest against the death of George Floyd, in Trafalgar Square, London, Britain, May 31. REUTERS/John Sibley

People holds signs during a protest against the death of George Floyd, in Trafalgar Square, London, Britain, May 31. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
People holds signs during a protest against the death of George Floyd, in Trafalgar Square, London, Britain, May 31. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
15 / 24
Graffiti against the death of George Floyd is seen in Manchester, Britain, June 1. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Graffiti against the death of George Floyd is seen in Manchester, Britain, June 1. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Graffiti against the death of George Floyd is seen in Manchester, Britain, June 1. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
16 / 24
A man holds up a sign during a protest against the death of George Floyd in front of the U.S Embassy, London, Britain, May 31. REUTERS/John Sibley

A man holds up a sign during a protest against the death of George Floyd in front of the U.S Embassy, London, Britain, May 31. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
A man holds up a sign during a protest against the death of George Floyd in front of the U.S Embassy, London, Britain, May 31. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
17 / 24
Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho celebrates scoring their second goal with 'Justice for George Floyd' written on his shirt during a Bundesliga soccer match in Paderborn, Germany, May 31. Lars Baron/Pool via REUTERS &nbsp;

Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho celebrates scoring their second goal with 'Justice for George Floyd' written on his shirt during a Bundesliga soccer match in Paderborn, Germany, May 31. Lars Baron/Pool via REUTERS  

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho celebrates scoring their second goal with 'Justice for George Floyd' written on his shirt during a Bundesliga soccer match in Paderborn, Germany, May 31. Lars Baron/Pool via REUTERS  
Close
18 / 24
A man plays the trumpet before protesters march in Toronto, Canada, May 30. &nbsp;REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

A man plays the trumpet before protesters march in Toronto, Canada, May 30.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
A man plays the trumpet before protesters march in Toronto, Canada, May 30.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
19 / 24
People holding signs while standing next to a police officer during a protest against the death of George Floyd, in London, Britain, May 31. REUTERS/John Sibley

People holding signs while standing next to a police officer during a protest against the death of George Floyd, in London, Britain, May 31. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
People holding signs while standing next to a police officer during a protest against the death of George Floyd, in London, Britain, May 31. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
20 / 24
Women pose for a photo as they take part in a protest against the death of George Floyd, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, June 1. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Women pose for a photo as they take part in a protest against the death of George Floyd, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, June 1. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Women pose for a photo as they take part in a protest against the death of George Floyd, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, June 1. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Close
21 / 24
Protesters march in Toronto, Canada May 30. &nbsp;REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Protesters march in Toronto, Canada May 30.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
Protesters march in Toronto, Canada May 30.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
22 / 24
A demonstrator protests in Amsterdam, Netherlands June 1. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

A demonstrator protests in Amsterdam, Netherlands June 1. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
A demonstrator protests in Amsterdam, Netherlands June 1. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Close
23 / 24
People take part in a protest against the death of George Floyd, in Amsterdam, Netherlands June 1. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

People take part in a protest against the death of George Floyd, in Amsterdam, Netherlands June 1. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
People take part in a protest against the death of George Floyd, in Amsterdam, Netherlands June 1. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Minneapolis in turmoil after police killing of George Floyd

Minneapolis in turmoil after police killing of George...

Next Slideshows

Minneapolis in turmoil after police killing of George Floyd

Minneapolis in turmoil after police killing of George Floyd

The city of Minneapolis has been wracked by days of chaotic protest after a white police officer kneeled on the neck of an unarmed black man for nearly nine...

2:41pm EDT
Weekend of rage across America

Weekend of rage across America

The killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee in Minneapolis, has triggered a wave...

11:22am EDT
Tear gas and fires outside White House

Tear gas and fires outside White House

Police used tear gas and pepper spray on protesters outside the White House.

8:35am EDT
Protests across America after Minneapolis police killing

Protests across America after Minneapolis police killing

The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests...

7:14am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Minneapolis in turmoil after police killing of George Floyd

Minneapolis in turmoil after police killing of George Floyd

The city of Minneapolis has been wracked by days of chaotic protest after a white police officer kneeled on the neck of an unarmed black man for nearly nine minutes before he died.

Weekend of rage across America

Weekend of rage across America

The killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee in Minneapolis, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.

Tear gas and fires outside White House

Tear gas and fires outside White House

Police used tear gas and pepper spray on protesters outside the White House.

Protests across America after Minneapolis police killing

Protests across America after Minneapolis police killing

The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.

Tanker truck drives into protesters on Minneapolis highway

Tanker truck drives into protesters on Minneapolis highway

A tanker truck drove through thousands of people marching on a Minneapolis highway to protest the death of George Floyd before protesters dragged the driver from the cab and beat him, according to a Reuters witness and authorities.

Protests rage in Minneapolis over police killing of George Floyd

Protests rage in Minneapolis over police killing of George Floyd

Minneapolis has been roiled by days of clashes, arson, looting and vandalism after the death of a black man seen on video gasping for breath as a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.

Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

SpaceX Crew Dragon delivers NASA astronauts to International Space Station

SpaceX Crew Dragon delivers NASA astronauts to International Space Station

Nearly 24 hours after launching from Florida, SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule delivered NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station, marking the first U.S. space capsule to do so with a crew since 2011.

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast