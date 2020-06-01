Global protests over police killing of George Floyd
People take part in a protest against the death of George Floyd in Amsterdam, June 1. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
A woman holds a megaphone during a protest against the death of George Floyd at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, May 31. REUTERS/Christian Mang
A man wearing a protective face mask kneels in front of police officers during a protest against the death of George Floyd near the U.S. Embassy, London, Britain, May 31. REUTERS/John Sibley
People protest against the death of George Floyd, next to the U.S. embassy in Paris, France, June 1. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
People look at a mural depicting George Floyd at Mauerpark in Berlin, Germany, May 30. REUTERS/Christian Mang
Protesters gather during a demonstration in front of the U.S. Embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark, May 31. Ritzau Scanpix/Ida Guldbaek Arentsen via REUTERS
A protester holds a sign as she takes part in a protest against the death of George Floyd, in Brussels, Belgium, June 1. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A protester gestures against the death of George Floyd, in Brussels, Belgium, June 1. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Protesters march to highlight the deaths in the U.S. of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, and of Toronto's Regis Korchinski-Paquet, who died after falling from an apartment building while police officers were present, in Toronto,...more
Supporters of the Greek Communist Party shout slogans during a protest against the death of George Floyd, outside the U.S. embassy in Athens, Greece, June 1. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Pictures depicting George Floyd outside the U.S embassy in Mexico City, May 30. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Protesters gather during a 'Black Lives Matter' demonstration in front of the U.S. Embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark, May 31. Ritzau Scanpix/Ida Guldbaek Arentsen via REUTERS
A woman holds a sign as people attend a protest against the death of George Floyd, in Berlin, Germany, May 30. REUTERS/Christian Mang
People take part in a protest against the death of George Floyd in Amsterdam, Netherlands, June 1. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
People holds signs during a protest against the death of George Floyd, in Trafalgar Square, London, Britain, May 31. REUTERS/John Sibley
Graffiti against the death of George Floyd is seen in Manchester, Britain, June 1. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A man holds up a sign during a protest against the death of George Floyd in front of the U.S Embassy, London, Britain, May 31. REUTERS/John Sibley
Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho celebrates scoring their second goal with 'Justice for George Floyd' written on his shirt during a Bundesliga soccer match in Paderborn, Germany, May 31. Lars Baron/Pool via REUTERS
A man plays the trumpet before protesters march in Toronto, Canada, May 30. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
People holding signs while standing next to a police officer during a protest against the death of George Floyd, in London, Britain, May 31. REUTERS/John Sibley
Women pose for a photo as they take part in a protest against the death of George Floyd, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, June 1. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Protesters march in Toronto, Canada May 30. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A demonstrator protests in Amsterdam, Netherlands June 1. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
People take part in a protest against the death of George Floyd, in Amsterdam, Netherlands June 1. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
