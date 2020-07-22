Global wave of protests against racial inequality

Greenpeace activists hold placards against German weapons export into the U.S. after they enter into the compound of the Federal Ministry of Economy during a protest against police brutality and racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in...more

Greenpeace activists hold placards against German weapons export into the U.S. after they enter into the compound of the Federal Ministry of Economy during a protest against police brutality and racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Berlin, Germany, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

