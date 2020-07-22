Edition:
Wed Jul 22, 2020

Global wave of protests against racial inequality

Demonstrators march from the U.S. Embassy to Sankt Hans Torv during a Black Lives Matter protest, following a visit by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Copenhagen, Denmark July 22, 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Philip Davali via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
A statue of Canada's first prime minister, Sir John A. Macdonald, stands above its plinth which was covered in pink paint by supporters of indigenous rights and against racial inequality, on the grounds of the Ontario legislature at Queen's Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 18, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2020
Greenpeace activists hold placards against German weapons export into the U.S. after they enter into the compound of the Federal Ministry of Economy during a protest against police brutality and racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Berlin, Germany, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
People take part in a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Berlin, Germany, July 18, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2020
Assa Traore attends a march in memory of her brother Adama Traore, a 24-year-old Black Frenchman who died in a 2016 police operation, co-organized for the first time by his relatives and environmental activists in a new context of mobilizations against police violence and inequality, in Beaumont-sur-Oise near Paris, France, July 18, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2020
People wearing protective face masks attend a march in memory of Adama Traore, a 24-year-old Black Frenchman who died in a 2016 police operation, co-organized for the first time by his relatives and environmental activists, in a new context of mobilizations against police violence and inequality, in Beaumont-sur-Oise near Paris, France, July 18, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2020
People take part in a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Berlin, Germany, July 18, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2020
People wear a group costume depicting a llama as members of Madrid's anti-racism movement use smoke cans as they protest against colonial symbols under the statue of Christopher Columbus in Madrid, Spain, July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2020
Jen Reid poses in front of her sculpture titled 'A Surge of Power (Jen Reid) 2020', created by Marc Quinn, in a spot previously occupied by the statue of a slave trader Edward Colston, in Bristol, Britain July 15, 2020. Courtesy of INSTAGRAM/@BIGGIESNUG/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
A demonstrator takes part in a march during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, July 12, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
Demonstrators take part in a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, July 12, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
A slogan is written on a representation of the national flag of United Kingdom, during a Black Lives Matter protest outside of the U.S. Embassy in London, Britain, July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2020
Demonstrators take part in a Black Lives Matter protest outside of the U.S. Embassy in London, Britain, July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2020
Demonstrators march during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, July 12, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
People look at the painting "A Last Supper" of artist Lorna May, as part of St Albans Cathedral's prayer installation in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, in St Albans, Britain, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2020
Andre Blaise Essama, a Cameroonian activist who wants to purge his country of colonial-era symbols, is pictured in front of a statue of the unknown soldier, erected in memory of French soldiers, sailors and allies, in Douala, Cameroon July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Josiane Kouagheu

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
An Indigenous man takes part in a demonstration in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) rallies in the United States, calling for an end to police brutality against Black people in the United States and First Nations people in Australia, in Sydney, Australia, July 5, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2020
A demonstrator wearing a protective face mask raises her fist during a protest against police violence and racism, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
Protesters take part in a demonstration in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter rallies in the United States, calling for an end to police brutality against Black people in the United States and First Nations people in Australia, in Sydney, Australia, July 5, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
Demonstrators hold banners with portraits of Black Brazilian historical figures during a protest against police violence and racism, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
A boy wearing a face mask hugs Ana Paula Bernardo, the mother of 17-year-old Igor Bernardo, who was murdered on the street, during a protest against police violence and racism, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
A demonstrator wearing a protective face mask holds a smoke flare during a protest against police violence and racism, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
Graziela Alves, sister of Matheus Kaique dos Santos, 18, who was shot dead by police according to his family, cries during a protest against police violence and racism, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
Protesters participate in a Black Lives Matter rally, calling for an end to police brutality against Black people in the United States and First Nations people in Australia, in Perth, Australia July 4, 2020. &nbsp;AAP Image/Richard Wainwright via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
Protesters participate in a Black Lives Matter rally, &nbsp;calling for an end to police brutality against Black people in the United States and First Nations people in Australia, in Brisbane, Australia, July 4, 2020. &nbsp;AAP Image/Glenn Hunt via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
