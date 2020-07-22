Global wave of protests against racial inequality
Demonstrators march from the U.S. Embassy to Sankt Hans Torv during a Black Lives Matter protest, following a visit by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Copenhagen, Denmark July 22, 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Philip Davali via REUTERS
A statue of Canada's first prime minister, Sir John A. Macdonald, stands above its plinth which was covered in pink paint by supporters of indigenous rights and against racial inequality, on the grounds of the Ontario legislature at Queen's Park in...more
Greenpeace activists hold placards against German weapons export into the U.S. after they enter into the compound of the Federal Ministry of Economy during a protest against police brutality and racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in...more
People take part in a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Berlin, Germany, July 18, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Assa Traore attends a march in memory of her brother Adama Traore, a 24-year-old Black Frenchman who died in a 2016 police operation, co-organized for the first time by his relatives and environmental activists in a new context of mobilizations...more
People wearing protective face masks attend a march in memory of Adama Traore, a 24-year-old Black Frenchman who died in a 2016 police operation, co-organized for the first time by his relatives and environmental activists, in a new context of...more
People wear a group costume depicting a llama as members of Madrid's anti-racism movement use smoke cans as they protest against colonial symbols under the statue of Christopher Columbus in Madrid, Spain, July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Jen Reid poses in front of her sculpture titled 'A Surge of Power (Jen Reid) 2020', created by Marc Quinn, in a spot previously occupied by the statue of a slave trader Edward Colston, in Bristol, Britain July 15, 2020. Courtesy of...more
A demonstrator takes part in a march during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, July 12, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Demonstrators take part in a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, July 12, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A slogan is written on a representation of the national flag of United Kingdom, during a Black Lives Matter protest outside of the U.S. Embassy in London, Britain, July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Demonstrators take part in a Black Lives Matter protest outside of the U.S. Embassy in London, Britain, July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Demonstrators march during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, July 12, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People look at the painting "A Last Supper" of artist Lorna May, as part of St Albans Cathedral's prayer installation in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, in St Albans, Britain, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Andre Blaise Essama, a Cameroonian activist who wants to purge his country of colonial-era symbols, is pictured in front of a statue of the unknown soldier, erected in memory of French soldiers, sailors and allies, in Douala, Cameroon July 2, 2020....more
An Indigenous man takes part in a demonstration in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) rallies in the United States, calling for an end to police brutality against Black people in the United States and First Nations people in Australia, in...more
A demonstrator wearing a protective face mask raises her fist during a protest against police violence and racism, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Protesters take part in a demonstration in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter rallies in the United States, calling for an end to police brutality against Black people in the United States and First Nations people in Australia, in Sydney,...more
Demonstrators hold banners with portraits of Black Brazilian historical figures during a protest against police violence and racism, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A boy wearing a face mask hugs Ana Paula Bernardo, the mother of 17-year-old Igor Bernardo, who was murdered on the street, during a protest against police violence and racism, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A demonstrator wearing a protective face mask holds a smoke flare during a protest against police violence and racism, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Graziela Alves, sister of Matheus Kaique dos Santos, 18, who was shot dead by police according to his family, cries during a protest against police violence and racism, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Protesters participate in a Black Lives Matter rally, calling for an end to police brutality against Black people in the United States and First Nations people in Australia, in Perth, Australia July 4, 2020. AAP Image/Richard Wainwright via...more
Protesters participate in a Black Lives Matter rally, calling for an end to police brutality against Black people in the United States and First Nations people in Australia, in Brisbane, Australia, July 4, 2020. AAP Image/Glenn Hunt via...more
