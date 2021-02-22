Goats invade streets of Welsh seaside town again
Goats walk down a sidewalk in Llandudno, Wales, Britain February 22, 2021. The herd of Kashmir goats has visited the seaside resort town several times since the coronavirus pandemic began, roaming streets emptied during lockdown and feasting on...more
A man walks past a goat in Llandudno, Wales, Britain February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Goats roam on the streets of Llandudno, Wales, Britain February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carl Recine
A man walks past goats resting on the grass in Llandudno, Wales, Britain February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Goats roam on the streets of Llandudno, Wales, Britain February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Goats rest on the grass in Llandudno, Wales, Britain February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Goats cross a street in Llandudno, Wales, Britain February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carl Recine
A woman takes a picture of goats resting on the grass in Llandudno, Wales, Britain February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Goats rest next to a building in Llandudno, Wales, Britain February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carl Recine
A goat looks out from behind a building in Llandudno, Wales, Britain February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Goats are seen on a sidewalk in Llandudno, Wales, Britain February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carl Recine
