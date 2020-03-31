Goats invade Welsh seaside resort town

Town councillor Carol Marubbi said the goats didn't normally come into town unless the weather was awful, but on this occasion she said they probably realized something unusual was going on because there were so few people around. "I think they're...more

Town councillor Carol Marubbi said the goats didn't normally come into town unless the weather was awful, but on this occasion she said they probably realized something unusual was going on because there were so few people around. "I think they're probably feeling a bit lonely and they have come down to have a look around," she told Reuters by telephone. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Close