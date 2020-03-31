Edition:
United States
Tue Mar 31, 2020

Goats invade Welsh seaside resort town

A goat sits next to a reserved sign in Llandudno, Wales, Britain, March 31, 2020. A herd of Kashmir goats have invaded a Welsh seaside resort after the coronavirus lockdown left the streets deserted. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
The animals, who normally roam free on a nearby headland jutting out into the Irish Sea, have instead wandered into Llandudno where they have spent the past three days feasting on garden hedges and flowers. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
A woman takes a picture of a goat. Like other countries affected by the global coronavirus crisis, the United Kingdom has imposed strict social distancing measures including shop and school closures, and the authorities are asking everyone to stay at home except for essential travel. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
With the streets of Llandudno unnaturally quiet, the goats have been free to wander the streets undisturbed. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Town councillor Carol Marubbi said the goats didn't normally come into town unless the weather was awful, but on this occasion she said they probably realized something unusual was going on because there were so few people around. "I think they're probably feeling a bit lonely and they have come down to have a look around," she told Reuters by telephone. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Kashmir goats have lived on the Great Orme promontory near Llandudno since the days of Queen Victoria, when the species became popular in Britain due to a fashion for shawls made from their soft cashmere wool. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Town councillor Carol Marubbi said the herd of about 150 goats, some of whom had kids in February, were a well-known local attraction and most residents did not mind having their hedges nibbled by them. "I'm a big fan," she said. "I love them because they are characters." REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
With millions of people stuck at home sharing light-hearted content online to alleviate the tedium of the lockdown, images and video of the goats roving around the streets were a hit on social media, with #goats and #Llandudno trending on Twitter. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
"Just love this. Looks like they are definitely in charge," wrote Welsh Twitter user Sue Foster, a former primary school headteacher. "Who we gonna call? Goat busters." REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
A herd of goats is seen in Llandudno. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
A goat is seen in Llandudno. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
A goat is seen in Llandudno. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
A goat is seen in Llandudno. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
A goat is seen in Llandudno. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
A herd of goats is seen in Llandudno. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
A goat is seen in Llandudno. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
