Going gecko in Florida
Costumed party-goers take a break outside the 11th annual Gecko Ball, an annual party and fundraiser with guests in costume around 2019 s theme "Geckos of the Round Table" in Gulfport, Florida, August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Costumed party-goers arrive for the start of the 11th annual Gecko Ball along the beach in Gulfport, Florida, August 24. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Costumed party-goers dance at the 11th annual Gecko Ball in Gulfport, Florida, August 24. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A costumed party-goer arrives for the start of the 11th annual Gecko Ball along the beach in Gulfport, Florida, August 24. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Costumed party-goers take a break outside the 11th annual Gecko Ball in Gulfport, Florida, August 24. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Costumed party-goers dance at the 11th annual Gecko Ball in Gulfport, Florida, August 24. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A costumed party-goer arrives for the start of the 11th annual Gecko Ball in Gulfport, Florida, August 24. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A costumed party-goer looks over auction items at the 11th annual Gecko Ball in Gulfport, Florida, August 24. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Costumed party-goers dance at the 11th annual Gecko Ball in Gulfport, Florida, August 24. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A costumed party-goer arrives for the start of the 11th annual Gecko Ball in Gulfport, Florida, August 24. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Costumed party-goers arrive for the start of the 11th annual Gecko Ball in Gulfport, Florida, August 24. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A costumed party-goer arrives for the start of the 11th annual Gecko Ball in Gulfport, Florida, August 24. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Costumed party-goers dance at the 11th annual Gecko Ball in Gulfport, Florida, August 24. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Costumed party-goers arrive for the start of the 11th annual Gecko Ball in Gulfport, Florida, August 24. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A costumed party-goer arrives for the start of the 11th annual Gecko Ball in Gulfport, Florida, August 24. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
