Going hungry in Yemen

Malnourished Zakaria Yahya, 21 months old, is weighed in a hospital in the northwestern city of Saada, November 21, 2018. The survey, carried out by Yemeni and international experts in October according to an international system for classifying food crises, also found about 65,000 in a food "catastrophe" or near famine levels, mostly in conflict zones. That number that could rise to 237,000 if aid does not get through, the WFP said. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

