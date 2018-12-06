Edition:
Going hungry in Yemen

A nurse holds the hand of malnourished 2-month-old Jood Motaher two days before her death at a malnutrition treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen November 22, 2018. A survey of food security in Yemen has found more than 15 million people are in a "crisis" or "emergency" situation and that number could hit 20 million without sustained food aid, the U.N. World Food Programme said in a statement on December 6. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A nurse holds the hand of malnourished 2-month-old Jood Motaher two days before her death at a malnutrition treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen November 22, 2018. A survey of food security in Yemen has found more than 15 million people are in a "crisis"...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
A nurse holds the hand of malnourished 2-month-old Jood Motaher two days before her death at a malnutrition treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen November 22, 2018. A survey of food security in Yemen has found more than 15 million people are in a "crisis" or "emergency" situation and that number could hit 20 million without sustained food aid, the U.N. World Food Programme said in a statement on December 6. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Malnourished Zakaria Yahya, 21 months old, is weighed in a hospital in the northwestern city of Saada, November 21, 2018. The survey, carried out by Yemeni and international experts in October according to an international system for classifying food crises, also found about 65,000 in a food "catastrophe" or near famine levels, mostly in conflict zones. That number that could rise to 237,000 if aid does not get through, the WFP said. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Malnourished Zakaria Yahya, 21 months old, is weighed in a hospital in the northwestern city of Saada, November 21, 2018. The survey, carried out by Yemeni and international experts in October according to an international system for classifying food...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
Malnourished Zakaria Yahya, 21 months old, is weighed in a hospital in the northwestern city of Saada, November 21, 2018. The survey, carried out by Yemeni and international experts in October according to an international system for classifying food crises, also found about 65,000 in a food "catastrophe" or near famine levels, mostly in conflict zones. That number that could rise to 237,000 if aid does not get through, the WFP said. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
Five-year-old Masar Mohammed Saleh is seen at a malnutrition treatment center in Sanaa, November 22, 2018. The war has killed tens of thousands of people and spawned what the United Nations calls the world's direst humanitarian crisis, since a Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in 2015 to restore a government ousted by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Five-year-old Masar Mohammed Saleh is seen at a malnutrition treatment center in Sanaa, November 22, 2018. The war has killed tens of thousands of people and spawned what the United Nations calls the world's direst humanitarian crisis, since a Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in 2015 to restore a government ousted by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement.

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
Five-year-old Masar Mohammed Saleh is seen at a malnutrition treatment center in Sanaa, November 22, 2018. The war has killed tens of thousands of people and spawned what the United Nations calls the world's direst humanitarian crisis, since a Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in 2015 to restore a government ousted by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Saleh Hassan al-Faqeh holds the hand of his 4-month-old daughter, Hajar, who died at the malnutrition ward of al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, November 15, 2018. The war, widely seen across the region as a proxy conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran, has been stalemated for years, threatening supply lines to feed nearly 30 million inhabitants. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Saleh Hassan al-Faqeh holds the hand of his 4-month-old daughter, Hajar, who died at the malnutrition ward of al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, November 15, 2018. The war, widely seen across the region as a proxy conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran, has been stalemated for years, threatening supply lines to feed nearly 30 million inhabitants.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 27, 2018
Saleh Hassan al-Faqeh holds the hand of his 4-month-old daughter, Hajar, who died at the malnutrition ward of al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, November 15, 2018. The war, widely seen across the region as a proxy conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran, has been stalemated for years, threatening supply lines to feed nearly 30 million inhabitants. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Malnourished 1-year-old Abdulqudous Hadi lies on a bed at a malnutrition treatment ward at al-Thawra hospital in Hodeidah, November 3, 2018. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Malnourished 1-year-old Abdulqudous Hadi lies on a bed at a malnutrition treatment ward at al-Thawra hospital in Hodeidah, November 3, 2018.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Malnourished 1-year-old Abdulqudous Hadi lies on a bed at a malnutrition treatment ward at al-Thawra hospital in Hodeidah, November 3, 2018. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Malnourished Ferial Elias, 2, gestures as she is being weighed at a malnutrition treatment ward at al-Thawra hospital in Hodeidah, November 3, 2018. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Malnourished Ferial Elias, 2, gestures as she is being weighed at a malnutrition treatment ward at al-Thawra hospital in Hodeidah, November 3, 2018.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Malnourished Ferial Elias, 2, gestures as she is being weighed at a malnutrition treatment ward at al-Thawra hospital in Hodeidah, November 3, 2018. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
A mother sits next to a malnourished child at a malnutrition treatment center in Sanaa, November 22, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A mother sits next to a malnourished child at a malnutrition treatment center in Sanaa, November 22, 2018.

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
A mother sits next to a malnourished child at a malnutrition treatment center in Sanaa, November 22, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Ali Yakya Ali, 5, suffering from severe acute malnutrition edematous, which causes an excessive amount of water fluid in the tissues, is seen in Saana, November 11, 2018. WFP/Marco Frattini/Handout via REUTERS

Ali Yakya Ali, 5, suffering from severe acute malnutrition edematous, which causes an excessive amount of water fluid in the tissues, is seen in Saana, November 11, 2018.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
Ali Yakya Ali, 5, suffering from severe acute malnutrition edematous, which causes an excessive amount of water fluid in the tissues, is seen in Saana, November 11, 2018. WFP/Marco Frattini/Handout via REUTERS
A nurse looks as he weighs a malnourished girl at a malnutrition treatment center in Sanaa, October 7, 2018. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A nurse looks as he weighs a malnourished girl at a malnutrition treatment center in Sanaa, October 7, 2018.

Reuters / Friday, November 02, 2018
A nurse looks as he weighs a malnourished girl at a malnutrition treatment center in Sanaa, October 7, 2018. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Women sit with their children at a malnutrition intensive care unit at al-Thawra hospital in Hodeidah, November 17, 2018. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Women sit with their children at a malnutrition intensive care unit at al-Thawra hospital in Hodeidah, November 17, 2018.

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
Women sit with their children at a malnutrition intensive care unit at al-Thawra hospital in Hodeidah, November 17, 2018. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
A woman holds a malnourished boy in a malnutrition treatment center at the al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, October 6, 2018. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A woman holds a malnourished boy in a malnutrition treatment center at the al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, October 6, 2018.

Reuters / Saturday, October 06, 2018
A woman holds a malnourished boy in a malnutrition treatment center at the al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, October 6, 2018. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A malnourished boy lies on a bed at the malnutrition ward of al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A malnourished boy lies on a bed at the malnutrition ward of al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, September 11, 2018.

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
A malnourished boy lies on a bed at the malnutrition ward of al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A mother holds a hand of her malnourished child at a malnutrition treatment center in Sanaa, November 22, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A mother holds a hand of her malnourished child at a malnutrition treatment center in Sanaa, November 22, 2018.

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
A mother holds a hand of her malnourished child at a malnutrition treatment center in Sanaa, November 22, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Jibril Mohammed Ali Al-Hakami, 2, lies on a bed at the al-Thawra hospital where he receives treatment for malnutrition in Hodeidah, November 17, 2018. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Jibril Mohammed Ali Al-Hakami, 2, lies on a bed at the al-Thawra hospital where he receives treatment for malnutrition in Hodeidah, November 17, 2018.

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2018
Jibril Mohammed Ali Al-Hakami, 2, lies on a bed at the al-Thawra hospital where he receives treatment for malnutrition in Hodeidah, November 17, 2018. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
A malnourished boy lies on a weighing scale at the malnutrition ward of al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A malnourished boy lies on a weighing scale at the malnutrition ward of al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, September 11, 2018.

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
A malnourished boy lies on a weighing scale at the malnutrition ward of al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
