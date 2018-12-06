Going hungry in Yemen
A nurse holds the hand of malnourished 2-month-old Jood Motaher two days before her death at a malnutrition treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen November 22, 2018. A survey of food security in Yemen has found more than 15 million people are in a "crisis"...more
Malnourished Zakaria Yahya, 21 months old, is weighed in a hospital in the northwestern city of Saada, November 21, 2018. The survey, carried out by Yemeni and international experts in October according to an international system for classifying food...more
Five-year-old Masar Mohammed Saleh is seen at a malnutrition treatment center in Sanaa, November 22, 2018. The war has killed tens of thousands of people and spawned what the United Nations calls the world's direst humanitarian crisis, since a...more
Saleh Hassan al-Faqeh holds the hand of his 4-month-old daughter, Hajar, who died at the malnutrition ward of al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, November 15, 2018. The war, widely seen across the region as a proxy conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran,...more
Malnourished 1-year-old Abdulqudous Hadi lies on a bed at a malnutrition treatment ward at al-Thawra hospital in Hodeidah, November 3, 2018. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Malnourished Ferial Elias, 2, gestures as she is being weighed at a malnutrition treatment ward at al-Thawra hospital in Hodeidah, November 3, 2018. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
A mother sits next to a malnourished child at a malnutrition treatment center in Sanaa, November 22, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Ali Yakya Ali, 5, suffering from severe acute malnutrition edematous, which causes an excessive amount of water fluid in the tissues, is seen in Saana, November 11, 2018. WFP/Marco Frattini/Handout via REUTERS
A nurse looks as he weighs a malnourished girl at a malnutrition treatment center in Sanaa, October 7, 2018. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Women sit with their children at a malnutrition intensive care unit at al-Thawra hospital in Hodeidah, November 17, 2018. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
A woman holds a malnourished boy in a malnutrition treatment center at the al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, October 6, 2018. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A malnourished boy lies on a bed at the malnutrition ward of al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A mother holds a hand of her malnourished child at a malnutrition treatment center in Sanaa, November 22, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Jibril Mohammed Ali Al-Hakami, 2, lies on a bed at the al-Thawra hospital where he receives treatment for malnutrition in Hodeidah, November 17, 2018. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
A malnourished boy lies on a weighing scale at the malnutrition ward of al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
