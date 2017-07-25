Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 25, 2017 | 2:50pm EDT

Going hungry in Yemen

A woman puts her malnourished son on a weighing scale at a malnutrition treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A woman puts her malnourished son on a weighing scale at a malnutrition treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
A woman puts her malnourished son on a weighing scale at a malnutrition treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
1 / 20
Malnourished twin brothers Muhammad (L) and Ahmad Abdulraouf, who are one-and-a-half months old, lie on a bed at the al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Malnourished twin brothers Muhammad (L) and Ahmad Abdulraouf, who are one-and-a-half months old, lie on a bed at the al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
Malnourished twin brothers Muhammad (L) and Ahmad Abdulraouf, who are one-and-a-half months old, lie on a bed at the al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
2 / 20
A woman carries her son Imran Faraj, 8 year-old, who is suffering from malnutrition at a hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

A woman carries her son Imran Faraj, 8 year-old, who is suffering from malnutrition at a hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
A woman carries her son Imran Faraj, 8 year-old, who is suffering from malnutrition at a hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Close
3 / 20
A woman holds her malnourished son at a malnutrition treatment center of a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A woman holds her malnourished son at a malnutrition treatment center of a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
A woman holds her malnourished son at a malnutrition treatment center of a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
4 / 20
Jamal Mujalli al-Mashriqi, 4, who suffers from malnutrition, stands next to his mother at a hospital in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Jamal Mujalli al-Mashriqi, 4, who suffers from malnutrition, stands next to his mother at a hospital in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Jamal Mujalli al-Mashriqi, 4, who suffers from malnutrition, stands next to his mother at a hospital in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
Close
5 / 20
A malnourished boy lies on a scale at a malnutrition intensive care unit in the Red Sea port city of Houdeidah, Yemen November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A malnourished boy lies on a scale at a malnutrition intensive care unit in the Red Sea port city of Houdeidah, Yemen November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Friday, December 16, 2016
A malnourished boy lies on a scale at a malnutrition intensive care unit in the Red Sea port city of Houdeidah, Yemen November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
6 / 20
A malnourished boy lies on a bed at a malnutrition intensive care unit in the Red Sea port city of Houdeidah, Yemen November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A malnourished boy lies on a bed at a malnutrition intensive care unit in the Red Sea port city of Houdeidah, Yemen November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Friday, December 16, 2016
A malnourished boy lies on a bed at a malnutrition intensive care unit in the Red Sea port city of Houdeidah, Yemen November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
7 / 20
A woman holds her malnourished son at a malnutrition intensive care unit in the Red Sea port city of Houdeidah, Yemen November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A woman holds her malnourished son at a malnutrition intensive care unit in the Red Sea port city of Houdeidah, Yemen November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Friday, December 16, 2016
A woman holds her malnourished son at a malnutrition intensive care unit in the Red Sea port city of Houdeidah, Yemen November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
8 / 20
Saida Ahmad Baghili, 18, who is affected by severe malnutrition, sits on a bed at the al-Thawra hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Saida Ahmad Baghili, 18, who is affected by severe malnutrition, sits on a bed at the al-Thawra hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
Saida Ahmad Baghili, 18, who is affected by severe malnutrition, sits on a bed at the al-Thawra hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Close
9 / 20
A family eat breakfast outside their hut at a camp for people displaced by the war near Sanaa, Yemen September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A family eat breakfast outside their hut at a camp for people displaced by the war near Sanaa, Yemen September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A family eat breakfast outside their hut at a camp for people displaced by the war near Sanaa, Yemen September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
10 / 20
Food is cooked inside a tent at a camp for people displaced by the war near Sanaa, Yemen September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Food is cooked inside a tent at a camp for people displaced by the war near Sanaa, Yemen September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Food is cooked inside a tent at a camp for people displaced by the war near Sanaa, Yemen September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
11 / 20
An eight-year-old malnourished boy lies on a bed in the emergency ward of a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

An eight-year-old malnourished boy lies on a bed in the emergency ward of a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
An eight-year-old malnourished boy lies on a bed in the emergency ward of a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
12 / 20
A woman holds her malnourished boy after he was weighed at a hospital malnutrition intensive care unit in Sanaa, Yemen September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A woman holds her malnourished boy after he was weighed at a hospital malnutrition intensive care unit in Sanaa, Yemen September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A woman holds her malnourished boy after he was weighed at a hospital malnutrition intensive care unit in Sanaa, Yemen September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
13 / 20
A man shows food vouchers, which a community leader said are counterfeit, at a camp for people displaced by the war near Sanaa, Yemen September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A man shows food vouchers, which a community leader said are counterfeit, at a camp for people displaced by the war near Sanaa, Yemen September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A man shows food vouchers, which a community leader said are counterfeit, at a camp for people displaced by the war near Sanaa, Yemen September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
14 / 20
Malnourished girl Jamila Ali Abdu, 7, lies on a hospital bed before she died in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Malnourished girl Jamila Ali Abdu, 7, lies on a hospital bed before she died in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, May 02, 2017
Malnourished girl Jamila Ali Abdu, 7, lies on a hospital bed before she died in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Close
15 / 20
Mourners and relatives of Jamila Ali Abdu, 7, put her body inside a grave in a village graveyard following her death of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Mourners and relatives of Jamila Ali Abdu, 7, put her body inside a grave in a village graveyard following her death of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, May 02, 2017
Mourners and relatives of Jamila Ali Abdu, 7, put her body inside a grave in a village graveyard following her death of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Close
16 / 20
A malnourished boy lies on a bed outside his family's hut in al-Tuhaita district of the Red Sea province of Hodaida, Yemen September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

A malnourished boy lies on a bed outside his family's hut in al-Tuhaita district of the Red Sea province of Hodaida, Yemen September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A malnourished boy lies on a bed outside his family's hut in al-Tuhaita district of the Red Sea province of Hodaida, Yemen September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Close
17 / 20
Women sit with their children at a malnutrition intensive care unit at a hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodaida, Yemen September 9, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Women sit with their children at a malnutrition intensive care unit at a hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodaida, Yemen September 9, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Women sit with their children at a malnutrition intensive care unit at a hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodaida, Yemen September 9, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Close
18 / 20
A woman holds her malnourished daughter at a hospital in Yemen's capital Sanaa July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A woman holds her malnourished daughter at a hospital in Yemen's capital Sanaa July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A woman holds her malnourished daughter at a hospital in Yemen's capital Sanaa July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
19 / 20
A malnourished boy cries as he sits on a bed at a malnutrition intensive care unit in Yemen's capital Sanaa February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A malnourished boy cries as he sits on a bed at a malnutrition intensive care unit in Yemen's capital Sanaa February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
A malnourished boy cries as he sits on a bed at a malnutrition intensive care unit in Yemen's capital Sanaa February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe

Deadly wildfires in southern Europe

Next Slideshows

Deadly wildfires in southern Europe

Deadly wildfires in southern Europe

Firefighters battled wind-whipped infernos that have killed dozens in southern Europe.

Jul 25 2017
Israel removes Jerusalem metal detectors

Israel removes Jerusalem metal detectors

Israel removes metal detectors from entrances to the Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, hoping to calm days of bloodshed.

Jul 25 2017
Hezbollah's frontier battle with Nusra Front

Hezbollah's frontier battle with Nusra Front

Hezbollah says its battle with Nusra Front jihadists at the Syria-Lebanon border is almost over, pressing its campaign to take their last foothold at the...

Jul 25 2017
Trump speaks at Scout Jamboree

Trump speaks at Scout Jamboree

President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree in West Virginia.

Jul 24 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast