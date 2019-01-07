Edition:
Golden Globe Awards

Sandra Oh poses backstage with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Drama for Killing Eve. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
(From L) Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt, Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson pose backstage with their Best Original Song Motion Picture award for Shallow from A Star is Born. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
Darren Criss poses backstage with his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
Rami Malek poses backstage with his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for Bohemian Rhapsody along with Brian May (L) and Roger Taylor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin pose backstage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
Alfonso Cuaron poses backstage with his Best Director - Motion Picture and Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language for Roma. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
Chris Miller, Phil Lord and team accept the award for Best Motion Picture - Animated for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
Patricia Clarkson poses backstage with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for Sharp Objects. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
The cast and crew of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story pose backstage with their Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
Glenn Close poses backstage with her Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama for The Wife. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
Olivia Colman poses backstage with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for The Favourite. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
Rachel Brosnahan poses backstage with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
Jeff Bridges poses backstage with his Cecil B. Demille award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
Mahershala Ali poses backstage with his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for Green Book. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
Patricia Arquette poses backstage with her trophy for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for Ecape at Dannemora. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Richard Madden poses backstage with his Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series Drama award for Bodyguard. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
Ben Whishaw poses backstage with his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series and Motion Picture Made for Television for A Very English Scandal. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
Carol Burnett poses backstage with her Carol Burnett award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
Halle Berry, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
Jessica Chastain. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
