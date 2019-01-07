Golden Globe Awards
Sandra Oh poses backstage with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Drama for Killing Eve. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
(From L) Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt, Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson pose backstage with their Best Original Song Motion Picture award for Shallow from A Star is Born. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Darren Criss poses backstage with his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rami Malek poses backstage with his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for Bohemian Rhapsody along with Brian May (L) and Roger Taylor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin pose backstage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Alfonso Cuaron poses backstage with his Best Director - Motion Picture and Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language for Roma. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chris Miller, Phil Lord and team accept the award for Best Motion Picture - Animated for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal
Patricia Clarkson poses backstage with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for Sharp Objects. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The cast and crew of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story pose backstage with their Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Glenn Close poses backstage with her Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama for The Wife. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Olivia Colman poses backstage with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for The Favourite. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rachel Brosnahan poses backstage with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jeff Bridges poses backstage with his Cecil B. Demille award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mahershala Ali poses backstage with his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for Green Book. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Patricia Arquette poses backstage with her trophy for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for Ecape at Dannemora. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Richard Madden poses backstage with his Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series Drama award for Bodyguard. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ben Whishaw poses backstage with his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series and Motion Picture Made for Television for A Very English Scandal. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Carol Burnett poses backstage with her Carol Burnett award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Halle Berry, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jessica Chastain. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Next Slideshows
Golden Globe Awards red carpet
Style highlights from the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills.
China's city of ice
Ice sculptures on display at the annual ice festival in China's northern city of Harbin.
Clashes in Paris as 'yellow vests' protest
Rioters in Paris torched motorbikes and set barricades ablaze on the upmarket Boulevard Saint Germain, as protests against high living costs and the perceived...
MORE IN PICTURES
Golden Globe Awards red carpet
Style highlights from the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills.
China's city of ice
Ice sculptures on display at the annual ice festival in China's northern city of Harbin.
Clashes in Paris as 'yellow vests' protest
Rioters in Paris torched motorbikes and set barricades ablaze on the upmarket Boulevard Saint Germain, as protests against high living costs and the perceived indifference of President Macron turned violent on the fringes.
Migrants stranded on the Mediterranean
After two weeks stranded at sea and battered by winter storms, migrants onboard the Sea-Watch 3 rescue ship are growing frustrated, supplies are dwindling and the crew is exhausted as European countries refuse to offer a safe port of call.
The children of Congress
Members of the 116th Congress bring the children in their lives to Washington's halls of power.
Swearing in a historically diverse Congress
Incoming members of Congress, featuring a record number of women and Latinos in the House and more religious diversity, are ceremonially sworn in.
Dance drama declared UNESCO heritage
The performance of masked theater, known as Khon in Thailand and as Lakhon Khol in neighboring Cambodia, was listed by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage.
Congress begins new session
The U.S. House and Senate convene for the 116th Congress.