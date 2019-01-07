Golden Globe Awards red carpet
Jeannie Mai. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rosamund Pike. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Thandie Newton. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Penelope Cruz. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jamie Lee Curtis. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker REUTERS/Mike Blake
Gina Rodriguez. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Judy Greer. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Joanna Newsom and Andy Samberg. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Emmy Rossum. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lucy Boynton. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jameela Jamil. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sabrina Dhowr, Idris Elba, and Isan Elba (R). REUTERS/Mike Blake
Kristin Cavallari. REUTERS/Mike Blake
KiKi Layne. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Julianne Moore. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Nicole Kimpel and Antonio Banderas. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Taraji P. Henson. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Kaley Cuoco. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Chrissy Metz. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Alison Brie. REUTERS/Mike Blake
William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Susan Geston and Jeff Bridges. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Hugh Grant and Anna Elisabet Eberstein. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Glenn Close. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Johnny Galecki and Alaina Meyer. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Dominique Jackson. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Octavia Spencer. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Dakota Fanning. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Caitriona Balfe. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Elsie Fisher. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Yvonne Strahovski. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Amy Adams. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lucy Liu. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Deidre Ball and Anthony Scaramucci. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rachel Brosnahan. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lili Reinhart. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Phoebe Waller-Bridge. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jodie Comer. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Giuliana Rancic. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Tiziana Rocca. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Katharine Ross and Sam Elliott. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Linda Cardellini. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Camilla Belle. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Cody Fern. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Missi Pyle. REUTERS/Mike Blake
