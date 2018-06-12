Edition:
Tue Jun 12, 2018

Golden State Warriors championship parade

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha react during the championship parade in downtown Oakland. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Golden State Warriors center Jordan Bell celebrates with fans during the championship parade in downtown Oakland. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry holds up the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy during the championship parade in downtown Oakland. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee takes a selfie with fans during the championship parade in downtown Oakland. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant sprays champagne during the championship parade in downtown Oakland. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant waves during the championship parade in downtown Oakland. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry gestures to fans while holding the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy during the championship parade in downtown Oakland. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry holds up the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy during the championship parade in downtown Oakland. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Golden State Warriors former player and coach Alvin Attles gives a thumbs up during the championship parade in downtown Oakland. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston reacts during the championship parade in downtown Oakland. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson and center Zaza Pachulia react during the championship parade in downtown Oakland. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Golden State Warriors guard Nick Young and center JaVale McGee celebrate during the championship parade in downtown Oakland. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Golden State Warriors guard Nick Young high fives fans with a cigar in his mouth during the championship parade in downtown Oakland. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green holds his son Draymond Jamal Green during the championship parade in downtown Oakland. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Fans overlook the parade from a window during the championship parade in downtown Oakland. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers high fives fans during the championship parade in downtown Oakland. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala rides with a cigar in his mouth during the championship parade in downtown Oakland. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Golden State Warriors fans celebrate during the championship parade in downtown Oakland. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant drinks champagne during the championship parade in downtown Oakland. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Golden State Warriors co-owner Peter Guber holds up three fingers during the championship parade in downtown Oakland. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
