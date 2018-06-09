Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Jun 9, 2018 | 10:55am EDT

Golden State Warriors win NBA Finals

NBA commissioner Adam Silver presents the Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

NBA commissioner Adam Silver presents the Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2018
NBA commissioner Adam Silver presents the Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Close
1 / 15
The Golden State Warriors celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2018
The Golden State Warriors celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Close
2 / 15
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrate. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrate. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2018
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrate. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Close
3 / 15
The Golden State Warriors celebrate. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors celebrate. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2018
The Golden State Warriors celebrate. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Close
4 / 15
Kevin Durant shakes hands with former NBA player Bill Russell after receiving the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant shakes hands with former NBA player Bill Russell after receiving the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2018
Kevin Durant shakes hands with former NBA player Bill Russell after receiving the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Close
5 / 15
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant celebrate. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant celebrate. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2018
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant celebrate. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Close
6 / 15
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant holds the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant holds the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2018
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant holds the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Close
7 / 15
Golden State Warriors owner Peter Guber kisses the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game four of the 2018 NBA Finals. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors owner Peter Guber kisses the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game four of the 2018 NBA Finals. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2018
Golden State Warriors owner Peter Guber kisses the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game four of the 2018 NBA Finals. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Close
8 / 15
Golden State Warriors fans celebrate in the plaza between Oracle Arena and Oakland Coliseum. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors fans celebrate in the plaza between Oracle Arena and Oakland Coliseum. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2018
Golden State Warriors fans celebrate in the plaza between Oracle Arena and Oakland Coliseum. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Close
9 / 15
The Golden State Warriors celebrate. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors celebrate. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2018
The Golden State Warriors celebrate. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Close
10 / 15
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts after an injury during the second quarter. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts after an injury during the second quarter. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2018
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts after an injury during the second quarter. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Close
11 / 15
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts with teammates at the bench after leaving the game during the fourth quarter. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts with teammates at the bench after leaving the game during the fourth quarter. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, June 08, 2018
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts with teammates at the bench after leaving the game during the fourth quarter. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Close
12 / 15
Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee grabs a rebound against Cleveland Cavaliers guard George Hill (3) during the second quarter. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee grabs a rebound against Cleveland Cavaliers guard George Hill (3) during the second quarter. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2018
Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee grabs a rebound against Cleveland Cavaliers guard George Hill (3) during the second quarter. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Close
13 / 15
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant celebrates with forward Kevon Looney (left) an guard Nick Young after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant celebrates with forward Kevon Looney (left) an guard Nick Young after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, June 08, 2018
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant celebrates with forward Kevon Looney (left) an guard Nick Young after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Close
14 / 15
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts during the third quarter. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts during the third quarter. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, June 08, 2018
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts during the third quarter. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
The Korean war

The Korean war

Next Slideshows

The Korean war

The Korean war

Images from the 1950-53 Korean War.

Jun 08 2018
Rescuers search for missing near Guatemala volcano

Rescuers search for missing near Guatemala volcano

Rescuers search of survivors and victims of Fuego volcano's calamitous eruption, which has left an estimated 85 people dead and some 200 missing.

Jun 08 2018
Protesting the G7

Protesting the G7

Protesters gather in Quebec to demonstrate against the G7 summit of world leaders.

Jun 08 2018
The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.

Jun 08 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

The Korean war

The Korean war

Images from the 1950-53 Korean War.

Pride worldwide

Pride worldwide

Celebrating LGBT rights around the world.

Rescuers search for missing near Guatemala volcano

Rescuers search for missing near Guatemala volcano

Rescuers search of survivors and victims of Fuego volcano's calamitous eruption, which has left an estimated 85 people dead and some 200 missing.

Protesting the G7

Protesting the G7

Protesters gather in Quebec to demonstrate against the G7 summit of world leaders.

The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.

Anthony Bourdain: 1956 - 2018

Anthony Bourdain: 1956 - 2018

U.S. celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain is found dead at the age of 61.

Washington Capitals win Stanley Cup

Washington Capitals win Stanley Cup

The Washington Capitals defeat the Vegas Golden Knights to win the NHL Finals.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

The surface of Mars

The surface of Mars

What the Red Planet looks like up close.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast