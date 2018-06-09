Golden State Warriors win NBA Finals
NBA commissioner Adam Silver presents the Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
The Golden State Warriors celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrate. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
The Golden State Warriors celebrate. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Kevin Durant shakes hands with former NBA player Bill Russell after receiving the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant celebrate. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant holds the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors owner Peter Guber kisses the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game four of the 2018 NBA Finals. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors fans celebrate in the plaza between Oracle Arena and Oakland Coliseum. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
The Golden State Warriors celebrate. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts after an injury during the second quarter. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts with teammates at the bench after leaving the game during the fourth quarter. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee grabs a rebound against Cleveland Cavaliers guard George Hill (3) during the second quarter. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant celebrates with forward Kevon Looney (left) an guard Nick Young after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts during the third quarter. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Next Slideshows
Rescuers search for missing near Guatemala volcano
Rescuers search of survivors and victims of Fuego volcano's calamitous eruption, which has left an estimated 85 people dead and some 200 missing.
Protesting the G7
Protesters gather in Quebec to demonstrate against the G7 summit of world leaders.
MORE IN PICTURES
Pride worldwide
Celebrating LGBT rights around the world.
Rescuers search for missing near Guatemala volcano
Rescuers search of survivors and victims of Fuego volcano's calamitous eruption, which has left an estimated 85 people dead and some 200 missing.
Protesting the G7
Protesters gather in Quebec to demonstrate against the G7 summit of world leaders.
Anthony Bourdain: 1956 - 2018
U.S. celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain is found dead at the age of 61.
Washington Capitals win Stanley Cup
The Washington Capitals defeat the Vegas Golden Knights to win the NHL Finals.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
The surface of Mars
What the Red Planet looks like up close.