Golden State Warriors win NBA title
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant and guard Stephen Curry celebrate with Curry's daughter Riley after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 in game five of the NBA FInals. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 12, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Trophy after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game five of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA...more
Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala celebrates with fans in the stands. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
A couple embraces outside Oracle Arena in Oakland. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Fans watch as fireworks are being set off in the street near Oakland City Hall. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant at a press conference after game five. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors players and coaches celebrate with the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
People celebrate near Oakland City Hall. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant hugs Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James after the game. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green celebrates. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant celebrates. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant celebrates. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Kevin Durant celebrates. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant hugs Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James after the game. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Curry celebrates with Draymond Green in the fourth quarter. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors forward David West argues with Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson during the second quarter. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson tries to grab the ball over the top of Draymond Green during the third quarter. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Kevin Durant dunks against the Cavaliers. Monica Davey/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr during the first quarter. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Draymond Green with Klay Thompson during the second half. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
LeBron James shoots against Kevin Durant in the first quarter. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
