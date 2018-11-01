Google employees stage walkout
Workers hold signs outside 14th Street Park across from the Google offices after walking out as part of a global protest over workplace issues in New York, November 1, 2018. Thousands of Google employees and contractors staged brief midday walk-outs...more
Google employees walk to a "women's walkout" at their Googleplex offices in Mountain View, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A Google employee holds a sign next to an Android mascot during a "women's walkout" at their Googleplex offices in Mountain View, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Google employees stage a "women's walkout" at their Googleplex offices in Mountain View, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Google employees stage a "women's walkout" at their Googleplex offices in Mountain View, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Employees pass the Google offices after walking out in New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Workers stand outside the Google offices after walking out as part of a global protest over workplace issues in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Workers walk outside the Google offices in New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A worker holds a sign outside the Google offices after walking out as part of a global protest over workplace issues, in New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Google employees stage a "women's walkout" at their Googleplex offices in Mountain View, California. REUTERS/Paresh Dave
A worker holds a sign outside the Google offices after walking out in New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Workers walk outside the Google offices after walking out in New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A Google worker holds a sign after walking out in New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Google workers stand after walking out in New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Workers stand outside the Google offices after walking out, in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A man wearing a Google slogan T-shirt hands out doughnuts to workers standing outside Google's European headquarters after they walked out, in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Workers walk outside the Google offices after walking out, in New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Google workers after walking out in New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Workers walk outside the Google offices in New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Google employees gather in a common area to attend the Google Walkout in Singapore. @GOOGLEWALKOUT/via REUTERS
