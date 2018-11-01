Edition:
Google employees stage walkout

Workers hold signs outside 14th Street Park across from the Google offices after walking out as part of a global protest over workplace issues in New York, November 1, 2018. Thousands of Google employees and contractors staged brief midday walk-outs on Thursday at offices across Asia, Europe and North America to protest sexism, racism and unchecked executive power in their workplace. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
Google employees walk to a "women's walkout" at their Googleplex offices in Mountain View, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
A Google employee holds a sign next to an Android mascot during a "women's walkout" at their Googleplex offices in Mountain View, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
Google employees stage a "women's walkout" at their Googleplex offices in Mountain View, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
Google employees stage a "women's walkout" at their Googleplex offices in Mountain View, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
Employees pass the Google offices after walking out in New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
Workers stand outside the Google offices after walking out as part of a global protest over workplace issues in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
Workers walk outside the Google offices in New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
A worker holds a sign outside the Google offices after walking out as part of a global protest over workplace issues, in New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
Google employees stage a "women's walkout" at their Googleplex offices in Mountain View, California. REUTERS/Paresh Dave

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
A worker holds a sign outside the Google offices after walking out in New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
Workers walk outside the Google offices after walking out in New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
A Google worker holds a sign after walking out in New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
Google workers stand after walking out in New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
Workers stand outside the Google offices after walking out, in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
A man wearing a Google slogan T-shirt hands out doughnuts to workers standing outside Google's European headquarters after they walked out, in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
Workers walk outside the Google offices after walking out, in New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
Google workers after walking out in New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
Workers walk outside the Google offices in New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
Google employees gather in a common area to attend the Google Walkout in Singapore. @GOOGLEWALKOUT/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
