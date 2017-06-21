GOP wins most expensive congressional race ever
Jon Ossoff addresses his supporters after his defeat in Georgia's 6th Congressional District special election in Atlanta. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Karen Handel, Republican candidate for Georgia's 6th Congressional District, makes a heart with her fingers as she speaks to supporters during a brief appearance at her election night party at the Hyatt Regency at Villa Christina in Atlanta....more
Jon Ossoff supporters celebrate his lead over his opponent in Georgia's 6th Congressional District special election, at an election night event in Atlanta. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Supporters of Karen Handel, Republican candidate for Georgia's 6th Congressional District, cheer during Handel's her election night party at the Hyatt Regency at Villa Christina in Atlanta. REUTERS/Bita Honarvar
Karen Handel, Republican candidate for Georgia's 6th Congressional District, hugs husband Steve Handel during her acceptance speech at her election night party at the Hyatt Regency at Villa Christina in Atlanta. REUTERS/Bita Honarvar
Karen Handel makes an appearance before supporters prior to giving her acceptance speech at her election night party at the Hyatt Regency at Villa Christina in Atlanta. REUTERS/Bita Honarvar
Congressman John Lewis addresses supporters of Democrat Jon Ossoff as they wait for the poll numbers. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Democrat Jon Ossoff is joined by his finance, Alisha Kramer, as he addresses his supporters after his defeat. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Supporters of Democrat Jon Ossoff react as the poll numbers show Republican Karen Handel in the lead. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Democrat Jon Ossoff is joined by his finance, Alisha Kramer, as he takes the stage after his defeat. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Supporters of Democrat Jon Ossoff wait for the polls to come in at Ossoff's election night event. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Democrat Jon Ossoff addresses his supporters after his defeat. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Chao Chang, 71, casts his vote for Georgia's 6th Congressional District special election at Livsey Elementary School in Tucker. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Alejandro Taboada, 6, watches as his mother, Danniellys Fernandez casts her vote at Livsey Elementary School in Tucker. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Supporters for Georgia 6th Congressional District Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff rally and wave at passing cars outside St Mary's Orthodox Church, Handel's polling place in Roswell. REUTERS/Bita Honarvar
Skylar Middlebrows, 6, looks on as her father, Stephen Middlebrows fills out a voter certificate at St. Bede's Episcopal Church in Tucker. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff prepares for an interview in a campaign training room in Tucker. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Kaia Kersaint, 10 weeks, waits patiently as her father Tino Kersaint and mother Koali Kersaint cast their votes. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Republican candidate Karen Handel votes at St Mary's Orthodox Church in Roswell. REUTERS/Bita Honarvar
Supporters wait for Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff to arrive at a campaign field office in Tucker. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
