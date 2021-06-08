Graduating in the class of 2021
High school seniors celebrate after receiving their diplomas as the Josiah Quincy Upper School held its graduation ceremonies at Fenway Park, home of Major League Baseball's Boston Red Sox, for greater safety during the coronavirus pandemic, in...more
Graduates wearing protective masks attend face-to-face graduations at a campus in Makassar, South Sulawesi Province, Indonesia June 5, 2021. Antara Foto/Arnas Padda via REUTERS
Student Veronica Camacho, 26, takes part in a drive-through graduation at Rio Hondo community college, as the coronavirus pandemic continues, in Whittier, near Los Angeles, California, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Graduates toss their hats after receiving their diplomas at the graduation and commissioning ceremony for the U.S. Naval Academy's Class of 2021 with Vice President Kamala Harris in attendance, at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, May...more
Student Marie Nangaray Saucedo, 52, takes part in a drive-through graduation at Rio Hondo community college in Whittier, near Los Angeles, California, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kate Munson, 18, reacts on the ranch which her family owns, after her graduation ceremony at Shallowater High School in Shallowater, Texas, May 21, 2021. A seventh-generation rancher on the arid southern Plains, Munson wants to become a voice for...more
(L-R) Graduates from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USUHS) Qiao Dong, 29, Kristine Kocjan, 28 and Tahler Bandarra, 27, sit together at the Lincoln Memorial in front of the Washington Monument in Washington, May 14, 2021....more
Family members take pictures of fireworks from a car during The Visual Graduation Ceremony 2021 of Bahrain Bayan School at Bahrain International Circuit parking lot in Sakhir, Bahrain, May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Vice President Kamala Harris shakes hands with a graduate as she attends the graduation and commissioning ceremony for the U.S. Naval Academy's Class of 2021, at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Zoe Isabella Rosales, 18, poses for a portrait in the front hallway of Marysville High School in Marysville, California, May 25, 2021. Rosales got a scholarship to Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. She aims to become a physician. The...more
Student Angelo Gallardo, 24, takes part in a drive-through graduation at Rio Hondo community college in Whittier, near Los Angeles, California, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
New York University graduates Rachel Kim and Melvin Nguyen pose together under the Washington Square Arch in Washington Square Park in New York City, May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
High school senior Jaleyah Carrion has "Almost There" written on her cap as the Josiah Quincy Upper School held its graduation ceremonies at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Graduating senior cadets celebrate on the field in Michie Stadium after graduation ceremonies for the class of 2021 at the United States Military Academy (USMA) West Point, in West Point, New York, May 22, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A student takes part in a drive-through graduation at Rio Hondo community college in Whittier, near Los Angeles, California, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Student Mimi Castellanos, 23, takes part in a drive-through graduation at Rio Hondo community college in Whittier, near Los Angeles, California, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Shane Wolf, (C), 18, moves his tassel signifying his official graduation from high school in Denver, Colorado, May 27, 2021. Wolf, who was accepted to the University of Denver, said success once meant wealth. "But now I'm really focused on the...more
Midshipmen take their oath into the navy at the graduation and commissioning ceremony for the U.S. Naval Academy's Class of 2021, at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Students wearing face masks and maintaining social distance line up to receive their certificates during The Visual Graduation Ceremony 2021 of Bahrain Bayan School at Bahrain International Circuit parking lot, in Sakhir, Bahrain, May 23, 2021....more
A family sits together during a graduation ceremony inside Ohio Stadium at Ohio State University (OSU) in Columbus, Ohio, May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Graduating seniors toss their hats in celebration at the conclusion of graduation ceremonies for the class of 2021 at the United States Military Academy (USMA) West Point, in Michie Stadium in West Point, New York, May 22, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Student Desarae Contreras, 22, takes part in a drive-through graduation at Rio Hondo community college in Whittier, near Los Angeles, California, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Graduates take part in the Farewell Bell ceremony at the General Yermolov Cadet School in Stavropol, Russia May 22, 2021. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Student Oscar Graciano, 27, takes part in a drive-through graduation at Rio Hondo community college, with his wife Roxana Moreno, 24, and daughter Leslie in Whittier, near Los Angeles, California, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Graduating senior Gurjiwan Singh Chahal, a member of the Sikh faith, wears a turban as he marches into Michie Stadium with his fellow senior classmates for graduation ceremonies for the class of 2021 at the United States Military Academy (USMA) West...more
Parents cheer for their child from a car during The Visual Graduation Ceremony 2021 of Bahrain Bayan School at Bahrain International Circuit parking lot in Sakhir, Bahrain, May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Sandy Arce, 29, holds a gavel during a photoshoot to celebrate her graduation from the American University Washington College of Law in Washington, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A student takes part in a drive-through graduation at Rio Hondo community college in Whittier, near Los Angeles, California, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Addie Anspaugh stands in a tunnel during her graduation ceremony inside Ohio Stadium at Ohio State University (OSU) in Columbus, Ohio, May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Cadets celebrate their graduation during the U.S. Coast Guard Academy commencement ceremony in New London, Connecticut, May 19, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Graduates take part in the Farewell Bell ceremony at a school in the town of Tara in Omsk Region, Russia May 22, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
Graduates from The George Washington University Law School (L-R) Henry Carras, 27, and Mark Dodge, 27, take photos in their graduation regalia outside the United States Supreme Court Building in Washington, May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Student Desarae Contreras, 22, takes part in a drive-through graduation at Rio Hondo community college in Whittier, near Los Angeles, California, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A graduate of New York University looks on as a graduate of The New School poses under the Washington Square Arch in Washington Square Park in New York City, May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The year "2021" is seen on the tassel of Mark Dodge, 27, a graduate from The George Washington University Law School in Washington, May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Families sit together, while distanced from other families, during a graduation ceremony inside Ohio Stadium at Ohio State University (OSU) in Columbus, Ohio, May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Anna Voskuhl sits under her umbrella during her graduation ceremony inside Ohio Stadium at Ohio State University (OSU) in Columbus, Ohio, May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
