Graduating in the class of 2021

High school seniors celebrate after receiving their diplomas as the Josiah Quincy Upper School held its graduation ceremonies at Fenway Park, home of Major League Baseball's Boston Red Sox, for greater safety during the coronavirus pandemic, in Boston, Massachusetts, June 8, 2021.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Graduates wearing protective masks attend face-to-face graduations at a campus in Makassar, South Sulawesi Province, Indonesia June 5, 2021. Antara Foto/Arnas Padda via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, June 05, 2021
Student Veronica Camacho, 26, takes part in a drive-through graduation at Rio Hondo community college, as the coronavirus pandemic continues, in Whittier, near Los Angeles, California, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, May 28, 2021
Graduates toss their hats after receiving their diplomas at the graduation and commissioning ceremony for the U.S. Naval Academy's Class of 2021 with Vice President Kamala Harris in attendance, at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, May 28, 2021
Student Marie Nangaray Saucedo, 52, takes part in a drive-through graduation at Rio Hondo community college in Whittier, near Los Angeles, California, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, May 28, 2021
Kate Munson, 18, reacts on the ranch which her family owns, after her graduation ceremony at Shallowater High School in Shallowater, Texas, May 21, 2021. A seventh-generation rancher on the arid southern Plains, Munson wants to become a voice for rural America by studying agricultural communications and business, and then possibly getting a law degree. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
(L-R) Graduates from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USUHS) Qiao Dong, 29, Kristine Kocjan, 28 and Tahler Bandarra, 27, sit together at the Lincoln Memorial in front of the Washington Monument in Washington, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 14, 2021
Family members take pictures of fireworks from a car during The Visual Graduation Ceremony 2021 of Bahrain Bayan School at Bahrain International Circuit parking lot in Sakhir, Bahrain, May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
Vice President Kamala Harris shakes hands with a graduate as she attends the graduation and commissioning ceremony for the U.S. Naval Academy's Class of 2021, at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, May 28, 2021
Zoe Isabella Rosales, 18, poses for a portrait in the front hallway of Marysville High School in Marysville, California, May 25, 2021. Rosales got a scholarship to Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. She aims to become a physician. The pandemic, Rosales said, has shown her how privileged she has been to have relatives who see education as a priority - and even to have simple tools like internet access that many students in her old foothill community lacked. "It's made me more grateful and more self-aware of my privileges," she said. "But it's also made me really angry ... seeing other people who have had their whole world changed and their ability to learn completely blocked." REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
Student Angelo Gallardo, 24, takes part in a drive-through graduation at Rio Hondo community college in Whittier, near Los Angeles, California, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, May 28, 2021
New York University graduates Rachel Kim and Melvin Nguyen pose together under the Washington Square Arch in Washington Square Park in New York City, May 13, 2021.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
High school senior Jaleyah Carrion has "Almost There" written on her cap as the Josiah Quincy Upper School held its graduation ceremonies at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Graduating senior cadets celebrate on the field in Michie Stadium after graduation ceremonies for the class of 2021 at the United States Military Academy (USMA) West Point, in West Point, New York, May 22, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2021
A student takes part in a drive-through graduation at Rio Hondo community college in Whittier, near Los Angeles, California, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, May 28, 2021
Student Mimi Castellanos, 23, takes part in a drive-through graduation at Rio Hondo community college in Whittier, near Los Angeles, California, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, May 28, 2021
Shane Wolf, (C), 18, moves his tassel signifying his official graduation from high school in Denver, Colorado, May 27, 2021. Wolf, who was accepted to the University of Denver, said success once meant wealth. "But now I'm really focused on the environment," he said. "Because of my culture, my mom and my grandpa." "I feel like we as young people have this sense of urgency and responsibility," Wolf said. "This generation just has such a responsibility to really save this planet." REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
Midshipmen take their oath into the navy at the graduation and commissioning ceremony for the U.S. Naval Academy's Class of 2021, at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, May 28, 2021.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, May 28, 2021
Students wearing face masks and maintaining social distance line up to receive their certificates during The Visual Graduation Ceremony 2021 of Bahrain Bayan School at Bahrain International Circuit parking lot, in Sakhir, Bahrain, May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
A family sits together during a graduation ceremony inside Ohio Stadium at Ohio State University (OSU) in Columbus, Ohio, May 9, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Sunday, May 09, 2021
Graduating seniors toss their hats in celebration at the conclusion of graduation ceremonies for the class of 2021 at the United States Military Academy (USMA) West Point, in Michie Stadium in West Point, New York, May 22, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2021
Student Desarae Contreras, 22, takes part in a drive-through graduation at Rio Hondo community college in Whittier, near Los Angeles, California, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, May 28, 2021
Graduates take part in the Farewell Bell ceremony at the General Yermolov Cadet School in Stavropol, Russia May 22, 2021. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2021
Student Oscar Graciano, 27, takes part in a drive-through graduation at Rio Hondo community college, with his wife Roxana Moreno, 24, and daughter Leslie in Whittier, near Los Angeles, California, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, May 28, 2021
Graduating senior Gurjiwan Singh Chahal, a member of the Sikh faith, wears a turban as he marches into Michie Stadium with his fellow senior classmates for graduation ceremonies for the class of 2021 at the United States Military Academy (USMA) West Point, in West Point, New York, May 22, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2021
Parents cheer for their child from a car during The Visual Graduation Ceremony 2021 of Bahrain Bayan School at Bahrain International Circuit parking lot in Sakhir, Bahrain, May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
Sandy Arce, 29, holds a gavel during a photoshoot to celebrate her graduation from the American University Washington College of Law in Washington, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 14, 2021
A student takes part in a drive-through graduation at Rio Hondo community college in Whittier, near Los Angeles, California, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, May 28, 2021
Addie Anspaugh stands in a tunnel during her graduation ceremony inside Ohio Stadium at Ohio State University (OSU) in Columbus, Ohio, May 9, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Sunday, May 09, 2021
Cadets celebrate their graduation during the U.S. Coast Guard Academy commencement ceremony in New London, Connecticut, May 19, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Graduates take part in the Farewell Bell ceremony at a school in the town of Tara in Omsk Region, Russia May 22, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Saturday, May 22, 2021
Graduates from The George Washington University Law School (L-R) Henry Carras, 27, and Mark Dodge, 27, take photos in their graduation regalia outside the United States Supreme Court Building in Washington, May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
Student Desarae Contreras, 22, takes part in a drive-through graduation at Rio Hondo community college in Whittier, near Los Angeles, California, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, May 28, 2021
A graduate of New York University looks on as a graduate of The New School poses under the Washington Square Arch in Washington Square Park in New York City, May 13, 2021.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
The year "2021" is seen on the tassel of Mark Dodge, 27, a graduate from The George Washington University Law School in Washington, May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
Families sit together, while distanced from other families, during a graduation ceremony inside Ohio Stadium at Ohio State University (OSU) in Columbus, Ohio, May 9, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Sunday, May 09, 2021
Anna Voskuhl sits under her umbrella during her graduation ceremony inside Ohio Stadium at Ohio State University (OSU) in Columbus, Ohio, May 9, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Sunday, May 09, 2021
