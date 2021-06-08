Graduating in the class of 2021

Zoe Isabella Rosales, 18, poses for a portrait in the front hallway of Marysville High School in Marysville, California, May 25, 2021. Rosales got a scholarship to Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. She aims to become a physician. The pandemic, Rosales said, has shown her how privileged she has been to have relatives who see education as a priority - and even to have simple tools like internet access that many students in her old foothill community lacked. "It's made me more grateful and more self-aware of my privileges," she said. "But it's also made me really angry ... seeing other people who have had their whole world changed and their ability to learn completely blocked." REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

