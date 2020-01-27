Grammy Awards red carpet
Ariana Grande. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lizzo. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Billy Porter. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Nikita Dragun. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jessie Reyez. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lizzo. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Bebe Rexha. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jameela Jamil. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Chris Brown and daughter. REUTERS/Mike Blake
EarthGang. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Keltie Knight. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jazzmeia Horn. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Tess Holliday. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Mereba. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Joy Villa. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ricky Rebel. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Megan Pormer. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Iggy Pop. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rick Ross. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ozzy Osbourne and daughter Kelly Osbourne. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Shawn Mendes. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Billy Porter. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lilly Singh. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Anderson Paak and family. REUTERS/Mike Blake
(L-R) Kevin Jonas, NIck Jonas and Joe Jonas. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Elvis Costello. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Questlove. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ariana Grande and her parents. REUTERS/Mike Blake
David Crosby. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Tank and the Bangas. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sibley Scoles has 24/8 on her arm in honor of the passing of basketball player Kobe Bryant. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Elvis Costello and The Imposters watch Matt Schultz of Cage the Elephant. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Flor de Toloache. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Bonnie Raitt. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Guapdad 4000. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah and Devan Mayfield. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ashley McBryde. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Njomza. REUTERS/Mike Blake
