Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Jan 26, 2020 | 7:55pm EST

Grammy Awards red carpet

Ariana Grande. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Ariana Grande. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Ariana Grande. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
1 / 41
Lizzo. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Lizzo. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Lizzo. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 41
Billy Porter. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Billy Porter. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Billy Porter. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
3 / 41
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
4 / 41
Nikita Dragun. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Nikita Dragun. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Nikita Dragun. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
5 / 41
Jessie Reyez. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Jessie Reyez. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Jessie Reyez. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
6 / 41
Lizzo. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Lizzo. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Lizzo. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
7 / 41
Bebe Rexha. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Bebe Rexha. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Bebe Rexha. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
8 / 41
Jameela Jamil. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Jameela Jamil. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Jameela Jamil. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
9 / 41
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
10 / 41
Chris Brown and daughter. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Chris Brown and daughter. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Chris Brown and daughter. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
11 / 41
EarthGang. REUTERS/Mike Blake

EarthGang. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
EarthGang. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
12 / 41
Keltie Knight. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Keltie Knight. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Keltie Knight. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
13 / 41
Jazzmeia Horn. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Jazzmeia Horn. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Jazzmeia Horn. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
14 / 41
Tess Holliday. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tess Holliday. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Tess Holliday. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
15 / 41
Mereba. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Mereba. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Mereba. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
16 / 41
Joy Villa. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Joy Villa. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Joy Villa. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
17 / 41
Ricky Rebel. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Ricky Rebel. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Ricky Rebel. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
18 / 41
Megan Pormer. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Megan Pormer. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Megan Pormer. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
19 / 41
Iggy Pop. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Iggy Pop. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Iggy Pop. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
20 / 41
Rick Ross. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Rick Ross. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Rick Ross. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
21 / 41
Ozzy Osbourne and daughter Kelly Osbourne. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Ozzy Osbourne and daughter Kelly Osbourne. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Ozzy Osbourne and daughter Kelly Osbourne. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
22 / 41
Shawn Mendes. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Shawn Mendes. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Shawn Mendes. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
23 / 41
Billy Porter. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Billy Porter. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Billy Porter. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
24 / 41
Lilly Singh. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Lilly Singh. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Lilly Singh. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
25 / 41
Anderson Paak and family. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Anderson Paak and family. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Anderson Paak and family. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
26 / 41
(L-R) Kevin Jonas, NIck Jonas and Joe Jonas. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(L-R) Kevin Jonas, NIck Jonas and Joe Jonas. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
(L-R) Kevin Jonas, NIck Jonas and Joe Jonas. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
27 / 41
Elvis Costello. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Elvis Costello. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Elvis Costello. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
28 / 41
Questlove. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Questlove. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Questlove. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
29 / 41
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
30 / 41
Ariana Grande and her parents. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Ariana Grande and her parents. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Ariana Grande and her parents. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
31 / 41
David Crosby. REUTERS/Mike Blake

David Crosby. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
David Crosby. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
32 / 41
Tank and the Bangas. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tank and the Bangas. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Tank and the Bangas. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
33 / 41
Sibley Scoles has 24/8 on her arm in honor of the passing of basketball player Kobe Bryant. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Sibley Scoles has 24/8 on her arm in honor of the passing of basketball player Kobe Bryant. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Sibley Scoles has 24/8 on her arm in honor of the passing of basketball player Kobe Bryant. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
34 / 41
Elvis Costello and The Imposters watch Matt Schultz of Cage the Elephant. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Elvis Costello and The Imposters watch Matt Schultz of Cage the Elephant. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Elvis Costello and The Imposters watch Matt Schultz of Cage the Elephant. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
35 / 41
Flor de Toloache. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Flor de Toloache. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Flor de Toloache. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
36 / 41
Bonnie Raitt. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Bonnie Raitt. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Bonnie Raitt. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
37 / 41
Guapdad 4000. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Guapdad 4000. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Guapdad 4000. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
38 / 41
Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah and Devan Mayfield. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah and Devan Mayfield. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah and Devan Mayfield. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
39 / 41
Ashley McBryde. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Ashley McBryde. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Ashley McBryde. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
40 / 41
Njomza. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Njomza. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Njomza. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
41 / 41
View Again
View Next
Basketball community mourns Kobe Bryant

Basketball community mourns Kobe Bryant

Next Slideshows

Basketball community mourns Kobe Bryant

Basketball community mourns Kobe Bryant

NBA players and fans mourn Kobe Bryant, considered one of basketball's all-time greats, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who were among nine people killed...

6:55pm EST
Lunar New Year celebrations

Lunar New Year celebrations

The world celebrates the Year of the Rat with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.

Jan 25 2020
France pension strike continues

France pension strike continues

France's hardleft trade unions on Friday threatened industrial action for months to come, as they searched for a way to force President Emmanuel Macron to ditch...

Jan 25 2020
Virus dampens Lunar New Year in China

Virus dampens Lunar New Year in China

China suspended public transport in 10 cities, stranding millions of people at the start of the holiday as authorities rush to contain a virus that has killed...

Jan 24 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Best of the Grammys

Best of the Grammys

Highlights from the 2020 Grammy Awards ceremony.

Kobe Bryant: 1978 - 2020

Kobe Bryant: 1978 - 2020

Kobe Bryant, the transcendent basketball superstar who won five NBA championships and was the face of the Los Angeles Lakers for two decades, was killed in a helicopter crash in California along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people.

Basketball community mourns Kobe Bryant

Basketball community mourns Kobe Bryant

NBA players and fans mourn Kobe Bryant, considered one of basketball's all-time greats, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles.

Lunar New Year celebrations

Lunar New Year celebrations

The world celebrates the Year of the Rat with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.

France pension strike continues

France pension strike continues

France's hardleft trade unions on Friday threatened industrial action for months to come, as they searched for a way to force President Emmanuel Macron to ditch the biggest overhaul of the country's pension system since World War Two.

Virus dampens Lunar New Year in China

Virus dampens Lunar New Year in China

China suspended public transport in 10 cities, stranding millions of people at the start of the holiday as authorities rush to contain a virus that has killed at least 26 people and infected more than 800.

Haute couture week in Paris

Haute couture week in Paris

Haute couture collection highlights from Paris Fashion Week.

Explosion rips through Houston neighborhood

Explosion rips through Houston neighborhood

A massive explosion at a machine shop ripped through a Houston neighborhood early Friday morning, killing at least two people and damaging homes while sending out blast waves for miles.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast