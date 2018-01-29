Grammy red carpet
Lady Gaga arrives at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lana Del Rey. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Pink. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Singer Kesha. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Anna Kendrick. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Miley Cyrus. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Cyndi Lauper. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Bebe Rexha. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Cardi B. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Common and Diane Warren. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Heidi Klum. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
DJ Khaled and family. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Julia Michaels. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Benny Blanco. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lady Gaga. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Maren Morris. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Sam Smith. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Nick Jonas. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The Chainsmokers. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
James Corden. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Rapper Eve. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Midland. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Portugal. The Man. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Ryan Seacrest. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Ice T and Coco. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Sarah Silverman. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Jaden Smith. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Karen Fairchild. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Jenny McCarthy. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Rapsody. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Rick Ross. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Kelly Clarkson. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Camila Cabello. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
SZA. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Logic. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Rita Ora. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Katie Holmes. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Ashanti. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Andra Day. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Ryan Brahms. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Zahn Malik. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
