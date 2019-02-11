Edition:
Grammy red carpet

Cardi B. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Bebe Rexha. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Miley Cyrus. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Katy Perry. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Kacey Musgraves. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Camila Cabello. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Meghan Trainor. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Ashlee Simpson. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Joy Villa. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Shawn Mendes and Miley Cyrus. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Dolly Parton. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
BTS. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Red Hot Chili Peppers. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Heidi Klum. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Jada Pinkett Smith. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Offset and Cardi B. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Lilly Singh. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Jeannie Mai. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Tanya Rad. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Miley Cyrus. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Blanca Blanco. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Fatoumata Diawara. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Toni Cornell, Vicky Cornell and Christopher Cornell Jr. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Giuliana Rancic. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Serena McKinney and Ludwig Goransson. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Mimi Saballa. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Tierra Whack. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Fantastic Negrito. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Sofi Tukker. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Raquel Sofia. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Porter Robinson. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Victoria Kuhne. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Saint Heart. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
