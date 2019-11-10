Grand enthronement parade for Japan's Emperor Naruhito

Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako wave to well-wishers during their royal parade to mark the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo, Japan November 10, 2019. Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako rode through central Tokyo on...more

Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako wave to well-wishers during their royal parade to mark the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo, Japan November 10, 2019. Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako rode through central Tokyo on Sunday in a motorcade to mark this year's imperial succession as well-wishers waved national flags and held up mobile phones for snapshots of the smiling royal couple. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close