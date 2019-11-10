Edition:
Grand enthronement parade for Japan's Emperor Naruhito

Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako wave to well-wishers during their royal parade to mark the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo, Japan November 10, 2019. Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako rode through central Tokyo on Sunday in a motorcade to mark this year's imperial succession as well-wishers waved national flags and held up mobile phones for snapshots of the smiling royal couple. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, November 10, 2019
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako wave to well-wishers during their royal parade. Emperor Naruhito, 59, acceded to the throne in May after his father, Akihito, became the first monarch to abdicate in two centuries. REUTERS/Issei Kato

The emperor wore a tailcoat while Empress Masako was in a white dress and a tiara, sparkling in the sunshine, a stark contrast from the enthronement ceremony, in which both wore traditional robes. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Under a cloudless blue sky, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, Harvard-educated former diplomat, waved from an open-top Toyota Century limousine, which cruised through streets lined with jubilant spectators as well as police officers, who were out in force. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A motorcade carrying Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako rides in Tokyo. The parade was originally due to take place on Oct. 22, when the emperor officially proclaimed his enthronement before dignitaries from about 190 countries, but it was postponed as Japan grappled with the aftermath of a devastating typhoon. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tens of thousands of spectators from across the country gathered along the 4.6-km route to watch. Some began queuing on Saturday to ensure a good vantage point on the route. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon

While bands played celebratory music, the 400-meter long motorcade of 46 vehicles, including cars carrying including Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, moved slowly through the streets. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Honour guards make their way to the Imperial Palace ahead of the royal parade. About 16.1 billion yen ($147 million) has been earmarked for succession-related ceremonies throughout the year, including Sunday's parade, up 30% from Akihito's succession three decades ago. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon

A child waves a Japan flag as people wait for the start of a royal parade by. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako ride in a car during their royal parade. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Well-wishers watch the royal parade. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako ride in a car during their royal parade. REUTERS/Issei Kato

People wait ahead of the royal parade. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji

A child holding Japanese flags crosses a road ahead of the royal parade. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji

A woman holds a Japanese flag as she waits with others ahead of the royal parade. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako hold lanterns during a national celebration to mark his enthronement at the entrance of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Koji Sasahara/Pool via REUTERS

Well-wishers wave lanterns and Japanese flags during a special event to mark enthronement. Koji Sasahara/Pool via REUTERS

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako make an appearance during a celebration event, a day before the royal parade. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji

Well-wishers wave Japanese flags during a celebration event to mark the enthronement. Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool via REUTERS

J-pop group Arashi (Masaki Aiba, Sho Sakurai, Satoshi Ohno, Kazunari Ninomiya, and Jun Matsumoto) perform a song composed for the celebration event. Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool via REUTERS

Well-wishers wave Japanese flags as Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako make an appearance during a celebration event. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Well-wishers holding paper lanterns and Japanese flags shout 'banzai' or cheers during a celebration event. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji

Shrine parishioners from Saitama prefecture perform during a celebration event, a day before the royal parade. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Dancers from Tokyo wearing traditional costumes perform during a celebration event, a day before the royal parade. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Shrine parishioners from Niigata prefecture perform during a celebration event, a day before the royal parade. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Shrine parishioners from Saitama prefecture perform during a celebration event, a day before the royal parade. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji

