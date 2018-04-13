Grand National style
Racegoers during Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
General view of racegoers during Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Racegoers during Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Racegoers during Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Racegoers arrive during Ladies Day at the Grand National. Festival REUTERS/Darren Staples
Racegoers react during the 14:50 Betway Mildmay Novices' Chase. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A racegoer during Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Racegoer during Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Racegoer during Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Racegoer arrives during Ladies Day at the Grand National. Festival REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Racegoers during Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Racegoers during Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Racegoers during Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Racegoers during the 14:20 Betway Top Novices' Hurdle. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Racegoers during Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Racegoers during Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Racegoers place bets with bookmakers during Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Racegoers during Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival. REUTERS/Darren Staples
General view of a tattoo on a racegoer during Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A racegoer during Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
A racegoer reflected in a puddle during Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Racegoers arrive for Ladies Day during the Grand National Festival. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Racegoers arrive for Ladies Day during the Grand National Festival. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A racegoer poses during Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A racegoer during Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
