Pictures | Fri Apr 13, 2018 | 11:55am EDT

Grand National style

Racegoers during Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
General view of racegoers during Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
Racegoers during Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
Racegoers during Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
Racegoers arrive during Ladies Day at the Grand National. Festival REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
Racegoers react during the 14:50 Betway Mildmay Novices' Chase. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
A racegoer during Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
Racegoer during Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
Racegoer during Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
Racegoer arrives during Ladies Day at the Grand National. Festival REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
Racegoers during Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
Racegoers during Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
Racegoers during Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
Racegoers during the 14:20 Betway Top Novices' Hurdle. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
Racegoers during Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
Racegoers during Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
Racegoers place bets with bookmakers during Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
Racegoers during Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
General view of a tattoo on a racegoer during Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
A racegoer during Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
A racegoer reflected in a puddle during Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
Racegoers arrive for Ladies Day during the Grand National Festival. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
Racegoers arrive for Ladies Day during the Grand National Festival. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
A racegoer poses during Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
A racegoer during Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
