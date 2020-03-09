Grand Princess cruise ship passengers bound for coronavirus quarantine
The Grand Princess cruise ship carrying passengers who have tested positive for coronavirus passes the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, California, March 9, 2020. Weary passengers aboard a cruise ship idled at sea for days by an onboard...more
The Grand Princess cruise ship carrying passengers who have tested positive for coronavirus passes the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, California, March 9. The 2,400 passengers, who have been largely confined to their staterooms since Thursday,...more
Preparations being made for disembarkation of the Grand Princess cruise ship carrying passengers who have tested positive for coronavirus docked at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, California, March 9. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
The Grand Princess cruise ship carrying passengers who have tested positive for coronavirus docked at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, California, March 9. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
The Grand Princess cruise ship carrying passengers who have tested positive for coronavirus arrives past the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, California, March 9. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
The cruise ship Grand Princess, held at sea as tests for coronavirus were conducted and arrangements made to offload passengers at the Port of Oakland, passes the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, California, March 9. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
The Grand Princess cruise ship carrying passengers who have tested positive for coronavirus passes the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, California, March 9. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
The Grand Princess cruise ship carrying passengers who have tested positive for coronavirus is seen docked at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, California, March 9. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
The Grand Princess cruise ship carrying passengers who have tested positive for coronavirus is seen in the Pacific Ocean outside San Francisco, California, March 7. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Passengers on board the Grand Princess cruise ship watch while a U.S. military helicopter hovers above the deck, as they approach their original destination of San Francisco, California, March 5. Courtesy of Steve Berry/Handout via REUTERS
Airmen from the Moffett Federal Airfield based, 129th Rescue Wing deliver coronavirus test-kits to the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California, in this still image from a handout video obtained by Reuters on March 5. California...more
Airmen from the Moffett Federal Airfield based, 129th Rescue Wing deliver coronavirus test-kits to the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California, in this still image from a handout video obtained by Reuters on March 5. California...more
Medical personnel Guardian Angels with the 129th Rescue Wing, alongside individuals from the CDC don full personal protective equipment as they prepare to test travelers on the Grand Princess cruise ship for the coronavirus currently off the coast of...more
Stage 4 cancer patient Kari Kolstoe poses as passengers are confined to their rooms on board the Grand Princess, a cruise ship carrying twenty-one people who have tested positive for coronavirus, off the coast of San Francisco, California, March 6....more
Medical personnel Guardian Angels with the 129th Rescue Wing, alongside individuals from the CDC don full personal protective equipment as they prepare to test travelers on the Grand Princess cruise ship for the coronavirus currently off the coast of...more
Coast Guard crew members load personal protective equipment onto a helicopter destined for the Grand Princess cruise ship held off the coast of San Francisco, after confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in California, March 6. Taylor Bacon/U.S. Coast...more
Next Slideshows
A day without women: Strikes across Latin America
Latin American women stayed away from offices, schools and government offices to join a second day of marches to protest against gender violence, inequality and...
Greece blocks migrants at Turkish border
Greece has blocked nearly 35,000 migrants trying to cross onto its territory illegally since Turkey opened its border nearly a week ago, as it prepares to...
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Inside Italy's coronavirus red zone
Primary school teacher Marzio Toniolo shares images from inside Italy's 'red zone', areas placed under quarantine at the heart of the country's coronavirus...
MORE IN PICTURES
A day without women: Strikes across Latin America
Latin American women stayed away from offices, schools and government offices to join a second day of marches to protest against gender violence, inequality and restricted rights, following massive protests to mark International Women's Day.
Greece blocks migrants at Turkish border
Greece has blocked nearly 35,000 migrants trying to cross onto its territory illegally since Turkey opened its border nearly a week ago, as it prepares to deport hundreds of others who made it through.
Crufts Dog Show
Maisie the wire haired dachshund wins best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Inside Italy's coronavirus red zone
Primary school teacher Marzio Toniolo shares images from inside Italy's 'red zone', areas placed under quarantine at the heart of the country's coronavirus outbreak.
Empty shops, deserted streets as Italy imposes coronavirus lockdown
Scenes from Italy after the country locked down much of its northern region in a bid to fight the coronavirus outbreak.
Empty stadiums amid coronavirus fears
Empty stadiums and cancelled matches amid coronavirus fears.
Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak
China has put millions of people on lockdown in the city where the coronavirus is believed to have first surfaced in a seafood market.
World races to contain coronavirus
On the frontlines as authorities around the world battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.