Pictures | Mon Mar 9, 2020 | 7:00pm EDT

Grand Princess cruise ship passengers bound for coronavirus quarantine

The Grand Princess cruise ship carrying passengers who have tested positive for coronavirus passes the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, California, March 9, 2020. Weary passengers aboard a cruise ship idled at sea for days by an onboard coronavirus outbreak erupted in cheers on Monday as the vessel sailed into San Francisco Bay en route to the Port of Oakland and the next, unexpected phase of their voyage - two weeks of quarantine. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
The Grand Princess cruise ship carrying passengers who have tested positive for coronavirus passes the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, California, March 9. The 2,400 passengers, who have been largely confined to their staterooms since Thursday, were to begin disembarking on Monday for transport to quarantine stations or hospitals, depending on whether they are well or need immediate medical attention. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
Preparations being made for disembarkation of the Grand Princess cruise ship carrying passengers who have tested positive for coronavirus docked at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, California, March 9. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
The Grand Princess cruise ship carrying passengers who have tested positive for coronavirus docked at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, California, March 9. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
The Grand Princess cruise ship carrying passengers who have tested positive for coronavirus arrives past the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, California, March 9. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
The cruise ship Grand Princess, held at sea as tests for coronavirus were conducted and arrangements made to offload passengers at the Port of Oakland, passes the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, California, March 9. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
The Grand Princess cruise ship carrying passengers who have tested positive for coronavirus passes the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, California, March 9. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
The Grand Princess cruise ship carrying passengers who have tested positive for coronavirus is seen docked at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, California, March 9. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
The Grand Princess cruise ship carrying passengers who have tested positive for coronavirus is seen in the Pacific Ocean outside San Francisco, California, March 7. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2020
Passengers on board the Grand Princess cruise ship watch while a U.S. military helicopter hovers above the deck, as they approach their original destination of San Francisco, California, March 5. Courtesy of Steve Berry/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
Airmen from the Moffett Federal Airfield based, 129th Rescue Wing deliver coronavirus test-kits to the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California, in this still image from a handout video obtained by Reuters on March 5. California National Guard/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
Airmen from the Moffett Federal Airfield based, 129th Rescue Wing deliver coronavirus test-kits to the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California, in this still image from a handout video obtained by Reuters on March 5. California National Guard/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
Medical personnel Guardian Angels with the 129th Rescue Wing, alongside individuals from the CDC don full personal protective equipment as they prepare to test travelers on the Grand Princess cruise ship for the coronavirus currently off the coast of California, in this handout photograph obtained on March 5. California National Guard/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
Stage 4 cancer patient Kari Kolstoe poses as passengers are confined to their rooms on board the Grand Princess, a cruise ship carrying twenty-one people who have tested positive for coronavirus, off the coast of San Francisco, California, March 6. Courtesy of Kari Kolsote/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2020
Medical personnel Guardian Angels with the 129th Rescue Wing, alongside individuals from the CDC don full personal protective equipment as they prepare to test travelers on the Grand Princess cruise ship for the coronavirus currently off the coast of California, in this handout photograph obtained on March 5. California National Guard/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
Coast Guard crew members load personal protective equipment onto a helicopter destined for the Grand Princess cruise ship held off the coast of San Francisco, after confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in California, March 6. Taylor Bacon/U.S. Coast Guard/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2020
