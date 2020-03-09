Grand Princess cruise ship passengers bound for coronavirus quarantine

The Grand Princess cruise ship carrying passengers who have tested positive for coronavirus passes the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, California, March 9. The 2,400 passengers, who have been largely confined to their staterooms since Thursday,...more

The Grand Princess cruise ship carrying passengers who have tested positive for coronavirus passes the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, California, March 9. The 2,400 passengers, who have been largely confined to their staterooms since Thursday, were to begin disembarking on Monday for transport to quarantine stations or hospitals, depending on whether they are well or need immediate medical attention. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

