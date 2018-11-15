Grappling with taboos, Iraqi women join wrestling squad

Alia Hussein, of Iraq's first women's wrestling squad, exercises during practice at the sports club in Diwaniya. The toughest fight that Hussein ever faced was convincing her family that women should be allowed to grapple. The 26-year-old student was a keen cyclist and basketball player but when she told her family last year that she wanted to try her hand at the physical world of wrestling she was met with abuse. "I was humiliated and even beaten by my family, but I defied them all," Hussein told Reuters. "I feel that I can express myself through this sport. I wanted to prove to society that wrestling is not confined to men only and that Iraqi women can be wrestlers and can win and fight." REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

