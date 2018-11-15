Grappling with taboos, Iraqi women join wrestling squad
Iraqi women, part of the country's first women's wrestling squad, face each other during practice at the sports club in Diwaniya, Iraq November 10, 2018. On the blue mats of the al-Rafideen Club in the conservative city of Diwaniya, some 180 km (110...more
Alia Hussein, of Iraq's first women's wrestling squad, exercises during practice at the sports club in Diwaniya. The toughest fight that Hussein ever faced was convincing her family that women should be allowed to grapple. The 26-year-old student was...more
Iraqi women practice at the sports club in Diwaniya. In September, Alia Hussein won a silver medal in the 75 kg (165 lb) freestyle category at a regional event in Lebanon and gold at a local tournament in Baghdad. "I faced opposition from my family...more
Iraqi women wrestle during practice at the sports club in Diwaniya. This is the second attempt by the Iraqi Wrestling Federation (IWF) to grow women's wrestling, this time prompted by the threat of a ban by the sport's global body if they didn't....more
Iraqi women exercise during practice at the sports club in Diwaniya. The first ended when the club in Diwaniya was disbanded in 2012 after complaints from the local community that the sport was in defiance of local traditions and...more
Iraqi women wrestle during practice at the sports club in Diwaniya. The IWF has managed to recruit 70 female wrestlers who train at 15 clubs across the country, a spokesman for the body said. Each is entitled to a payment of 100,000 Iraqi dinars...more
Coach Nihaya Dhaher Hussein sits surrounded by female wrestlers in Diwaniya. The 50-year-old school teacher is the driving force behind the burgeoning team in Diwaniya which started in 2016. She drives the squad to practice, trains them and...more
Iraqi women sit on the bus as they leave the gym after exercises in Diwaniya. "A woman wrestling is alien to our conservative tribal society," she said. "The idea is hard to accept. It was so difficult to attract girls and convince their families. I...more
Women leave the gym after their exercise in Diwaniya. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi women practice at the sports club in Diwaniya. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi women practice at the sports club in Diwaniya. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi women wrestle during practice at the sports club in Diwaniya. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
