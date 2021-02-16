Edition:
Greece blanketed by heaviest snowfall in over a decade

The Parthenon temple is seen atop the Acropolis hill archaeological site during a heavy snowfall in Athens, Greece, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
People take photos on a snow-covered beach during heavy snowfall in the suburb of Glyfada, in Athens, Greece, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
A pedestrian walks with an umbrella next to Hadrian's Gate, during heavy snowfall in Athens, Greece, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Two children make a snowman on a beach during heavy snowfall in the suburb of Glyfada, in Athens, Greece, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
People make their way at the Zappeion area during heavy snowfall in Athens, Greece, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Two swimmers are seen on a snow-covered beach during heavy snowfall in the suburb of Glyfada, in Athens, Greece, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
A man poses next to a snowman wearing a protective face mask and reading "COVID-19", in Athens, Greece, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Vassilis Triandafyllou

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
People make their way as the Parthenon temple is seen atop the Acropolis hill archaeological site during a heavy snowfall in Athens, Greece, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Panagiotis Economou shovels snow from the entrance of his property during heavy snowfall, in the village of Kapandriti, Greece, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2021
Snow covers a beach following a heavy snowfall in Artemida, Greece, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Vassilis Triandafyllou

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
A man rides his bike on Filopappou hill during heavy snowfall in Athens, Greece, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Men shovel snow from the entrance of their property during heavy snowfall, in the village of Kapandriti, Greece, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2021
People make their way atop the Filopappou hill during a heavy snowfall in Athens, Greece, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
A man wearing a protective face mask makes his away after heavy snowfall, in the village of Krioneri, Greece, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2021
Two men jog as the Parthenon temple is seen atop the Acropolis hill archaeological site during a heavy snowfall in Athens, Greece, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
A man rides his bike as the Parthenon temple is seen atop the Acropolis hill archaeological site during a heavy snowfall in Athens, Greece, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
A woman holding an umbrella walks past the parliament building during heavy snowfall in Athens, Greece, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
People make their way on Syntagma square during heavy snowfall in Athens, Greece, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Footprints are seen on the snow on Syntagma square during heavy snowfall in Athens, Greece, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
A Greek Presidential Guard wearing a protective face mask stands guard in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during heavy snowfall in Athens, Greece, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
A woman makes her away during heavy snowfall, in the village of Krioneri, Greece, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2021
